Best portable nebulizers

It is critical to only fill your nebulizer cup with solutions and medications that your doctor has prescribed. Even using something as seemingly innocent as distilled water can cause bronchoconstriction that may be life-threatening in some individuals.

Which portable nebulizer is best?

For anyone who has chronic issues with breathing, a nebulizer can be a game-changing device. It allows you to live a whole and rich life that you may not have believed possible. That is why it is so important to get the best model for your needs.

The appropriate portable nebulizer will be easy to operate and have a mask or mouthpiece that allows efficient and effective delivery of your medication. The Only Warm Portable Nebulizer comes with four mask and mouthpiece options, making the unit suitable for users of all ages.

What to know before you buy a portable nebulizer

What is a portable nebulizer?

A portable nebulizer is a compact drug delivery device that turns a liquid into a breathable mist. This mist is inhaled so it can immediately begin to ease the symptoms of a number of diseases such as asthma, cystic fibrosis and COPD. Since breathing issues can be triggered in a number of ways, a portable nebulizer is designed to be easily transportable, so an individual can receive a treatment no matter where they are.

Do I need a prescription to purchase a nebulizer?

While a doctor may prescribe a nebulizer, you do not need a prescription to purchase one. It is the medicine the nebulizer requires that a doctor must prescribe. However, if you have health insurance, it is highly recommended that you follow all the proper protocols to ensure you can utilize any coverage your health plan may offer.

Is a nebulizer the same as a humidifier?

While a nebulizer and a humidifier perform similar functions, though they are not interchangeable. A nebulizer delivers medicine directly to the lungs, while a humidifier simply adds moisture to the air. Putting medicine in a humidifier will not be effective, while putting water in a nebulizer can cause a lethal reaction in some individuals. Each device has an intended purpose, and you should only use them as directed.

What to look for in a quality, portable nebulizer

Type of nebulizer

There are three types of nebulizers: ultrasonic, jet and mesh.

Ultrasonic: An ultrasonic nebulizer uses high-frequency vibrations to turn liquid into a mist. While these may be quieter, they produce larger particles than the other two methods, which could impact the medicine’s ability to penetrate deep into the lungs.

Jet: A jet nebulizer blasts the liquid with a concentrated jet stream, turning the medicine into tiny particles you can inhale. This is the most common type of nebulizer.

Mesh: The most efficient medicine delivery system is a mesh nebulizer. This model uses a very fine mesh and vibration to create the smallest particles of all three types of nebulizers.

Mask vs. mouthpiece

A child requires a smaller mask than an adult, but the best delivery method is through a mouthpiece. Unfortunately, small children and aging adults might not be able to use a mouthpiece. Be sure the nebulizer you purchase has the accessories you need to deliver the most effective treatment.

Noise level

A nebulizer is going to make noise. Some models may be slightly less disruptive to the household than others. If noise is a concern, make sure you read the specs on the nebulizer that you consider to be certain it will satisfy your noise-level needs.

How much you can expect to spend on a portable nebulizer

The cost of portable nebulizers can range from roughly $35-$80 or more. Most individuals will likely find the model they need in the $50 and up zone.

Portable nebulizer FAQ

Are there any side effects that occur from using a nebulizer?

A. It is not the nebulizer that produces the side effects, but the type of medicine used. Before doing your first nebulizer treatment, talk to your doctor or pharmacist to know what to expect. Besides the medicine, the act of deep breathing can cause coughing or vomiting in some individuals. Additionally, as the lungs clear, it is possible to become lightheaded and faint during treatment.

How often do I need to clean my nebulizer?

A. Since a nebulizer delivers treatment directly to your lungs, it is vital that you clean the mouthpiece or mask and the cup as directed in the instructions after every use. Never put the tubing or the nebulizer in water.

How often do I need to change my nebulizer filter?

A. While many nebulizer filters last up to 6 months, always consult your owner’s manual to learn what the manufacturer recommends. Additionally, if the filter becomes wet or gets contaminated in any way, swap it out before the next treatment.

What’s the best portable nebulizer to buy?

Top portable nebulizer

Only Warm Portable Nebulizer

What you need to know: This lightweight, portable nebulizer comes with various components that make it suitable for all ages.

What you’ll love: The compact design of this nebulizer makes it highly portable. The unit comes with two masks, a mouthpiece and a nose appliance for versatility. You can also adjust the flow rate as needed.

What you should consider: The instructions for this model can be confusing if you’ve never used a nebulizer before.

Top portable nebulizer for the money

Tangxia Traditional Jet Nebulizer

What you need to know: If budget is a concern, this nebulizer offers an assortment of attachments and operations comparable to higher-priced models.

What you’ll love: This nebulizer uses a focused stream of compressed air to turn the solution into a mist that you can easily inhale. It takes roughly 10 minutes to complete a dose, and the components are temperature and corrosion-resistant for durability.

What you should consider: While most individuals were OK with the noise level, some felt this machine was too loud.

Worth checking out

Boryan Ultrasonic Nebulizer

What you need to know: For individuals who prefer an ultrasonic nebulizer, this well-designed model is a solid option.

What you’ll love: This nebulizer runs at 55dB, which is roughly the volume of an electric toothbrush. Care was taken with the tubing design to be easy to assemble, even if you have weak or arthritic hands. Purchase includes an adult and a kid’s mask for versatility.

What you should consider: The treatments offered by this machine may take a little longer than other nebulizers.

