Best drug test

Marijuana can be detected in urine for three to 30 days, depending on the amount inhaled or ingested and how often it is used.

Which drug tests are best?

There are many reasons for a portable drug test. Some businesses require drug tests for employment or following an on-site accident. School sports teams may do a random screening as well. You could also have a loved one battling addiction and need to be monitoring their progress.

Regardless of the reason, there are many viable options for testing for specific drugs at home, such as marijuana, opiates, cocaine, amphetamines and other drugs. For accuracy and quick results, the Easy@Home Five-Panel Drug Test Kit is your top choice.

What to know before you buy a drug test

What can cause inaccurate results?

While most drug tests are very accurate and sensitive, you should be aware of factors that can cause false positives or even false negatives.

Certain medications and supplements can affect results. It also matters when you take the test. For example, testing too soon or too late after using drugs can affect the results. What’s more, make sure to check the expiration date of your test to ensure it is within its parameters.

What drugs do you want to test for?

Today’s tests are available for opioids, methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, barbiturates, phencyclidine, methylenedioxymethamphetamine and even tricyclic antidepressants. In addition, there are single-drug tests and multi-panel options.

Is the drug test certified?

Look for drug tests that are Food and Drug Administration approved. Moreover, many drug tests have been cleared by the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments, which regulates laboratories that perform professional testing.

What to look for in a quality drug test

Single and multi-panel drug tests

You need to determine how many drugs you want to screen for. If you simply want to test for marijuana or amphetamines, then a single drug test can focus specifically on that drug. If you want to test for multiple drugs, a multi-panel drug test is ideal since it has the ability to identify five to 10 different drugs at one time. Remember that the price for a drug test will increase with more drugs being tested.

Single-use or kit

If you are only testing one time, then a single test is all you will need. However, if you plan to test on a regular basis, purchasing a kit with multiple tests is a better option.

Type of drug test

There are three main kinds of drug tests. Urine tests are quick and accurate. Using test strip technology, the test strip is dipped in the urine and returns the results in a matter of minutes. Privacy and tampering issues are important concerns.

Another type of test is the saliva test. These tests are easier to confirm and require either a saliva sample in a cup or a swab of the inside of your cheek. The one drawback is that they are only useful for drugs taken within the last 24 hours.

Finally, hair follicle tests are extremely accurate and virtually impossible to tamper with since the sample is mailed to a professional lab. This kind of test can also detect drugs taken within the last 90 days, so they are excellent for pre-employment screening. The downside is that they are expensive and can take 5 to 7 days for results.

How much you can expect to spend on a drug test

The cost of drug tests varies widely based on the type of test and the number of drugs being screened. In particular, urine tests for one drug are as low as $2-$5 for a single test and up to $30 for multiple tests, while saliva and hair follicle tests start around $10 and can exceed $80.

Drug test FAQ

Can my prescription drugs cause a false positive result?

A. It is best to know the classification of the drug you have been prescribed to see if the drug test screens for that type of drug. If you don’t know for sure, check with your healthcare professional to make sure a false positive isn’t recorded.

Does a drug test register the amount of a drug in my system?

A. Most drug tests test for the presence of particular drugs but not measuring the actual quantity. You won’t be able to tell how much of a specific drug is in your system.

What’s the best drug test to buy?

Top drug test

Easy@Home Five-Panel Drug Test Kit

What you need to know: Fast and very accurate, this drug test screens for five different drugs, including marijuana and cocaine.

What you’ll love: This drug test requires a simple urine dip with 99 percent accurate results in 5 minutes. It incorporates lab technology for use at home, work or school. A money-back satisfaction guarantee is included.

What you should consider: Positive results are based on bold lines appearing, but sometimes faint lines appear, which the manufacturer says should be viewed as negative findings.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top drug test for the money

Identify Diagnostics Five-Panel Drug Test

What you need to know: This affordable drug test provides very accurate results in 5 minutes or less.

What you’ll love: Offering 99 percent accuracy for five different drugs, this drug test has exceptional sensitivity for detecting opiates in urine. Its packaging is easy to use.

What you should consider: Blurry lines sometimes make for difficult readings.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Drug Abuse Control Drug Testing Kit

What you need to know: This affordable drug test screens for 10 specific drugs with high accuracy.

What you’ll love: Easy to use, this drug test provides quick results for both specific drugs and drug metabolites that are not found in five-panel drug tests. The results board is easy to read.

What you should consider: Faint lines can make results a bit uncertain at times.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

