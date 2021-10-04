Best IBS treatment

If you try adding probiotics to your diet, give your stomach at least a month to adjust. You may not notice an immediate effect, so take some time before drawing any conclusions.

What are the best IBS treatments?

Those who have irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) know how frustrating the symptoms can be. It can come and go, and there are many causes for IBS. Since there’s no consensus on the main cause, it can be very hard to diagnose.

Treating IBS might take a lot of monitoring and experimenting. Thankfully, there are some options to at least alleviate some of the discomfort. The California Gold Nutrition LactoBif Probiotics offers eight active probiotic strains in one small capsule, which are scientifically tested and safe for vegetarians and vegans.

What to know before you buy IBS treatment

Keep a diary of the symptoms

IBS affects people differently, and there is no one cause for it. Some experts recommend keeping a diary of the things you eat, drink, any symptoms you have and when they occur. Monitoring your lifestyle and symptoms might help you figure out the root of your IBS symptoms. Your diary may also help your doctor identify a cause, should you choose to seek medical assistance.

Track mental health

IBS is sometimes called a brain-gut disorder. The activity in your gut is closely linked with the brain and an imbalance can affect the communication between the two. Problems like anxiety and depression may exacerbate IBS symptoms, and some studies even found that conditions like anxiety and depression often go hand-in-hand with IBS. Despite this, experts still do not know if IBS can cause mental health problems or vice versa. If you have mental health symptoms and IBS, it might be worth talking to an expert.

Try mindfulness

Though studies are shaky on the effectiveness of mindful practices like yoga and meditation, they won’t have a negative effect on your health. Practices like hypnotherapy, yoga and meditation might help alleviate symptoms of IBS.

Exercise regularly

Exercise might seem like a no-brainer, but if you have a sedentary lifestyle or don’t get a lot of exercise, it could help lessen symptoms of IBS. Experts often suggest making lifestyle changes before resorting to taking medication since simple these can reduce IBS symptoms and how often they recur.

What to look for in a quality IBS treatment

Check the research

Nutrition is a multi-billion-dollar industry, and manufacturers do not scientifically test every product on the market. Untested products may not actually offer any tangible benefits, or worse, they may be harmful.

Make sure you buy scientifically-tested products. One way to do this is to buy it from a well-known seller. Look for the United States Pharmacopeia (USP) or ConsumerLab labels to identify reliable treatments. These two groups are independent, non-profit organizations that list all their findings on their websites.

Finally, you can look online for scientific studies about the specific product you want to try. For example, research the effects of Chinese herbs and IBS to find more information on whether or not Chinese herbs might be a good option for you.

Consume supplements responsibly

Supplements come in many forms. Most consider peppermint oil to be a good treatment option for IBS. But, if you look for peppermint oil online, you will see there are many different options. Some come in oil form, others in capsules and some are mixed with other supplements.

Make sure to properly research how you are supposed to consume a supplement to maximize the effectiveness of the treatment.

Check for interactions

If you are already taking some kind of medicine or supplement, make sure that the new medication or supplement you want to try doesn’t have any negative interactions. The last thing you’d want is to create a harmful or dangerous reaction with the medication you are already taking.

Doctors generally know what interactions to avoid and can advise you on whether or not you should start a new treatment.

IBS treatment FAQ

Can IBS be cured?

Doctors consider IBS a variable disorder. This means the symptoms might come and go, and it manifests itself differently in different people. Someone might have symptoms that seem to completely disappear on their own. Another person might try several treatments and not see any difference in their IBS symptoms.

What are the most common IBS symptoms?

The most common symptoms include abdominal pain and trouble with passing stools, either in the form of diarrhea or constipation. Other symptoms include bloating, flatulence, mucus in your stools and irregular bowel habits that seem to shift.

What’s the best IBS treatment to buy?

Top IBS treatment

California Gold Nutrition LactoBif Probiotics

What you need to know: This package includes 60 vegetarian capsules with eight strands of scientifically tested probiotics.

What you’ll love: These probiotic capsules do not need to be stored in cold temperatures. They are vegetarian and vegan friendly. You just need one tablet for one dose, and they are verified by iHerb.

What you should consider: Some people reported that the packaging has an unpleasant smell.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb

Top IBS treatment for the money

Heather’s Tummy Care Peppermint Oil

What you need to know: These soft gels include peppermint oil, fennel and ginger in order to combat IBS symptoms and promote good digestive health.

What you’ll love: One bottle contains 90 coated soft gels. The serving size is just one soft gel. Capsules include peppermint, fennel and ginger, which can help with cramping, bloating, and other IBS symptoms.

What you should consider: There may be an unpleasant aftertaste after taking the supplement.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb

Worth checking out

Heather’s Tummy Care Organic Gum Arabic Fiber

What you need to know: This fiber is specifically for IBS and features no additives, no taste and is totally soluble.

What you’ll love: Taking this fiber can optimize intestinal stability. Simply start with two small doses a day. It is USDA organic approved and gluten-free. There are no other unhealthy additives and it has no taste.

What you should consider: Taking fiber supplements can cause gas and bloating for some people.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Stephen Morin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.