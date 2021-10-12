Best hand sanitizer wipe

Keeping your hands clean by using soft-textured, premoistened hand sanitizer wipes is a great way to stay protected from germs when you’re on the go.

Which hand sanitizer wipe IS best?

It’s easy to pick up germs from the things you do every day and when this happens, you can get sick. One way to stay protected from these germs is to always keep your hands clean by using a hand sanitizing product.

The design of hand sanitizer wipes makes them a great choice to help you stay protected when on the move, and Purell Hand Sanitizing Wipes are a great pick, because they are portable and can keep your hands clean without leaving a harsh odor on your skin.

What to know before you buy hand sanitizer wipes

Alcohol-based vs. Non-alcohol-based

Alcohol-based hand sanitizer wipes usually contain ethanol or isopropanol, while non-alcohol-based hand sanitizers usually contain benzalkonium chloride as the active ingredient. Generally, non-alcohol hand sanitizer products tend to be kinder to the skin and safer for use with small children. However, they may not be effective against some types of germs like the coronavirus.

Fragrance

Hand sanitizer wipes come in a variety of scents, such as watermelon, citrus, forest berry, lavender and vanilla. If you want a brand with a wide range of scent options so that you can always be spoiled for choice, there are some great wipe products in the market to choose from. Although it is rare, some people are sensitive to the chemical fragrance in wipes, and may have fragrance allergies causing respiratory distress or skin reactions when they use these scented hand sanitizer wipes. In this case, buying a fragrance-free hand sanitizer is usually a suitable option.

Skin type

Some hand sanitizer wipes can be harsh on your skin, especially if you have sensitive skin. But there are some brands that include hydrating ingredients like aloe vera, which is usually gentle on the skin. Some products also include a blend of essential oils that leave your hands soft and healthy, while others incorporate glycerin into the wipes to ensure that your skin doesn’t dry out.

What to look for in quality hand sanitizer wipes

Formula

In most hand sanitizer wipes, the primary antimicrobial agent is either alcohol or benzalkonium chloride. Apart from these active ingredients, hand sanitizer wipes may also contain other beneficial agents. For instance, some wipes contain glycerin, which can prevent your hands from drying out when you use them. Vitamin E is another ingredient in sanitizer wipes that provides extra benefits, as it can nourish the skin and protect it from ultraviolet-ray damage.

Size

There is a time and place to use hand sanitizer wipes, and often this is when you’re on the move. Choosing a product that you can easily slip into your bag or purse is key: You’ll want to be able to use it when and where the need arises. You can ensure this by going for hand sanitizer wipes that are portable, and there are many portable options on the market.

Wipe material

When using your hand sanitizing wipes, the softness of the material can go a long way in soothing your hands and keeping them clean. Generally, hand sanitizing wipes come in different grades of quality and thicknesses. This is what determines their softness. Options that are thinner usually feel like wet paper, and can be rough on the skin, but may be great for cleaning surfaces. The thicker wipes are often soft-textured and are ideal for cleaning your hands.

How much you can expect to spend on hand sanitizer wipes

You can expect to pay between $5 and $15 for a pack of hand sanitizer wipes, which often totals between $0.07 and $0.15 per wipe. The price range is often dependent on the ingredients and the cloth quality. If you choose to buy the hand sanitizer wipes that come in bulk packages, you can significantly reduce the amount you pay per wipe.

hand sanitizer wipes FAQ

Can I use hand sanitizer wipes to clean my child’s hands?

A. When used correctly, hand sanitizer wipes can be used to clean your child’s hands. However, younger children tend to put items in their mouth, and if you leave your wipes around them, they can start licking it, which can be harmful. This is why it is best that you keep these wipes out of the reach of your child, and supervise them if they must use the wipes.

What is the difference between hand sanitizer wipes and antibacterial wipes?

A. The key difference between hand sanitizer wipes and antibacterial wipes is the ingredients they contain. Some antibacterial wipes don’t contain alcohol, which makes them ineffective against some types of germs. On the other hand, most hand sanitizer wipes contain alcohol, which gives them a wider range of effectiveness when it comes to killing germs.

What ARE the best hand sanitizer wipe to buy?

Top hand sanitizer wipes

Purell Hand Sanitizing Wipes

What you need to know: These travel-friendly hand sanitizer wipes can help to keep your hands clean when you are on the move.

What you’ll love: This wipe is gentle on the skin because it is free of harsh chemicals and preservatives. The wipes are also durable yet soft leaving your skin feeling fresh and clean.

What you should consider: The wipes tend to clump together, so it is sometimes difficult to get single sheets out.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top hand sanitizer wipes for the money

Artnaturals Cleansing Wipes

What you need to know: This is a handy multipurpose sanitizing wipe that you can slip into your bag or the glove compartment of your car when you’re on the go.

What you’ll love: It leaves no sticky residue on your skin when used. It has a light and pleasant scent, and it doesn’t dry out the skin. It can also be used for wiping surfaces such as doorknobs, tables and shopping cart handles.

What you should consider: It is fragrance-free, but it has a chemical smell that may be off-putting.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

The Honest Company Sanitizing Alcohol Wipes

What you need to know: This is a great choice if you’re looking for a convenient hand sanitizer product that you can use both at home and on the go.

What you’ll love: These wipes are formulated with a touch of aloe, which helps to moisturize your hands, leaving them soft and hydrated. They are free of such potentially harmful chemicals as fragrances, parabens and phenoxyethanol.

What you should consider: This wipe has a somewhat musty smell, which some users find nauseating.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

