Best hand sanitizer spray

Not all hand sanitizer sprays are created equal, so choose the one with a wide range of effectiveness when it comes to killing germs.

Which hand sanitizer spray is best?

One simple way to prevent sickness and stop the spread of germs is to keep your hands clean. Hand-washing with soap and water isn’t always a feasible option. However, you can use hand sanitizer spray to get the job done. When you’re looking to buy your hand sanitizer spray, always choose one that’s gentle on hands but effective against germs, such as our top pick, Everyone Hand Sanitizer Spray.

What to know before you buy a hand sanitizer spray

Spray vs. gel

While both spray and gel hand sanitizers are both effective against germs, hand sanitizer sprays work faster because the active ingredient responsible for killing the germs is not trapped in a gel form that tends to increase the time it takes to kill the germ. Sanitizer sprays may also be multipurpose in application since they can be used to disinfect areas frequently touched by people, such as tables, doorknobs and light switches.

Ingredients

Some hand sanitizer sprays contain parabens, DEA, gluten and phthalates that may be harmful to the skin. It’s best to choose a product that doesn’t contain these ingredients, especially if you have sensitive skin. Some products may also be formulated with beneficial ingredients such as aloe vera and vitamin E, which help keep skin soft and moisturized. If you’re looking for a bit of fragrance, you can go for products that include essential oils such as tea tree, lavender or lemon essential oils. However, the most important ingredient in most hand sanitizer sprays is the alcohol, which is responsible for killing germs.

Scent

If you’re looking to buy a hand sanitizer spray, knowing whether it has a scent or not is important because some products can leave a harsh smell on your skin. From vanilla to lavender and even citrus, many hand sanitizer spray products come with a pleasant scent. However, it is also possible to be allergic to the chemical fragrance in these products. In this case, choose fragrance-free options.

What to look for in a quality hand sanitizer spray

Alcohol level

The primary ingredient in most hand sanitizer sprays is alcohol and effective alcohol-based hand sanitizer should contain between 65% and 95% of alcohol or ethanol. In fact, the higher the alcohol level, the better the hand sanitizer works. If you choose to use a hand sanitizer that contains a lower concentration, it may not be as effective in killing a variety of bacteria, fungi and viruses.

Safety

Some hand sanitizer sprays may contain a type of alcohol known as methanol, which can cause nausea, vomiting and headache when a significant amount is applied to the skin. In some cases, it can lead to more serious effects such as blindness, seizures or damage to the nervous system. To avoid this, always look at the list of ingredients of your hand sanitizer spray to ensure it doesn’t contain methanol.

Portability

Germs live everywhere and one way to be ahead of these germs and stay protected is to have a pocket-size hand sanitizer spray. With these easy-to-carry options, you can significantly lower your risk of falling sick due to the effect of these germs. Many brands offer mini spray bottles you can conveniently toss into your bag, purse or car.

How much you can expect to spend on a hand sanitizer spray

When you want to buy a hand sanitizer spray, the bottle size and the ounce amount is what determines its price. Overall, you should expect to pay $2–$20 for a bottle of hand sanitizer spray.

Best hand sanitizer spray FAQ

Which is more effective: hand sanitizer spray or gel hand sanitizer?

A. Both hand sanitizer spray and gel hand sanitizer are equally effective when used properly. However, hand sanitizer spray tends to work faster because it doesn’t come in a gel form.

Can you use hand sanitizer spray to disinfect the surfaces

A. It depends. Some hand sanitizer sprays are best suited for use on your hands. However, there are multipurpose spray products that can be used both as a hand sanitizer and as a surface disinfectant. Always check the packaging of a product before use.

What’s the best hand sanitizer spray to buy?

Top hand sanitizer spray

Everyone Hand Sanitizer Spray

What you need to know: This portable, scented hand sanitizer spray won’t dry out your skin.

What you’ll love: Made with essential oils, this sanitizer spray has a unique scent. It is also formulated with vegetable glycerin that protects the skin against dryness and dermatitis.

What you should consider: Some users complained it left a residue on their hands.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top hand sanitizer spray for the money

Suave Hand Sanitizer

What you need to know: This is a fragrance-free hand sanitizer product that can eliminate most germs.

What you’ll love: The bottle is designed to fit easily on countertops and desks. The pump is also easy to use and mess free.

What you should consider: Some users note that it smells like rubbing alcohol.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

E.O Organic Hand Sanitizer Spray

What you need to know: This organic hand sanitizer spray comes in three scents: lavender, peppermint and sweet orange.

What you’ll love: It contains moisturizing botanicals that keep your hands soft and hydrated. It is made with essential oils that give it a refreshing scent.

What you should consider: The smell of the fragrance can be a bit too strong for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

