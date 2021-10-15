Best hand sanitizer dispenser

A hand sanitizer dispenser can be an excellent addition to your home, office, store or facility if you’re looking to always keep your hands clean and sanitized.

Which hand sanitizer dispensers are best?

There’s nothing like good, old-fashioned handwashing, but finding a sink along with soap and water isn’t always possible. Hand sanitizer dispensers come to the rescue and can do the job of keeping your hands clean when soap and water aren’t available.

If you want a hand sanitizer dispenser for your home or for commercial use, an easy-to-assemble, touch-free option like the Purell GOJ212006 – NXT Instant Hand Sanitizer Dispenser is a great choice.

What to know before you buy a hand sanitizer dispenser

Manual vs. automatic

While automatic dispensers operate through sensors that release a controlled amount of the liquid, manual dispensers require you to apply pressure to dispense the hand sanitizer. Since automatic dispensers are touch-free devices, they can prevent cross-contamination because there’s no common contact point.

On the other hand, manual dispensers are very reliable because they don’t require a battery to work, unlike the automatic option, but the absence of standardized doses of hand sanitizer in the manual dispenser can sometimes cause waste.

Capacity

Sanitizer dispensers come in different sizes, and one thing to consider when buying your dispenser is the traffic flow in the vicinity. If you’ll be using it in a high-traffic environment, such as a school, stadium or supermarket, it’s best to install a large-capacity dispenser. However, if it’s in a low-traffic area, like an individual office, cafe or small retail store, you can go for the smaller unit.

Design

Although the product design of most hand sanitizer dispensers hasn’t changed much over the years, there are several manufacturers that offer creative designs to ensure your hand sanitizer dispenser isn’t just a functional product but also a luxury item.

You can find some high-end sanitizer stations where the dispensers feature leather, wood veneer or bronze, and not the usual plastic. Some dispensers with playful designs are also becoming popular, as people have discovered these designs encourage kids to sanitize their hands regularly. Some kid-friendly options may also come with a foot pedal that releases the liquid or gel when a user steps on it.

What to look for in a quality hand sanitizer dispenser

Mounted vs. freestanding

When it’s time to install your hand sanitizer dispenser, you can choose to either mount it to a wall or attach it to a stand or platform that allows you to move it around. Choosing the mounted option is ideal if you intend to have the device in that location permanently. However, a freestanding dispenser is a mobile unit that you can use in a particular location for some time and then move it elsewhere once it’s no longer needed in that place.

Power source

If you’re in the market for an automatic hand sanitizer dispenser, you need to consider the power source. Some products include batteries while others are mains powered. There are also hybrid options that use both batteries and electricity. If it’s a manual device, you don’t have to worry about powering your hand sanitizer station — all you need to do is push a button or lever and it releases the gel or liquid.

Security features

It can be frustrating if after you’ve set up your dispenser, you return to its location and find out it’s missing. You may wonder who would steal a dispenser, but it happens, which is why there are options to prevent this.

From heavy casing to anti-tamper locking mechanisms to prevent unauthorized access, several dispensers include security features to keep them safe from vandals regardless of their location.

How much you can expect to spend on a hand sanitizer dispenser

Hand sanitizer dispensers come in different sizes and designs. You can expect to pay $15-$200, which is a huge range. The least expensive options are the manual dispensers, while the costlier products usually include add-ons like a floor stand or drip catcher dish.

Hand sanitizer dispenser FAQ

How does an automatic hand sanitizer dispenser work?

A. When you place your hands under the nozzle of the dispenser, there’s an infrared sensor around the nozzle that activates. This sensor can detect infrared energy from the heat emitted from your hands when you place them in the proximity of the sensor. Once this happens, the infrared energy fluctuates and triggers the pump to activate and release the sanitizer content into your hands.

How do I unclog a hand sanitizer dispenser?

A. Clogs can make your unit dispense slowly or not dispense at all. To remove the clog, you can fill the dispenser with rubbing alcohol and leave it for a few hours to allow the alcohol to loosen the clogs.

What’s the best hand sanitizer dispenser to buy?

Top hand sanitizer dispenser

Purell GOJ212006 – NXT Instant Hand Sanitizer Dispenser

What you need to know: This is a 1-liter capacity hand sanitizer dispenser with a touch-free dispensing system.

What you’ll love: It has a window at the front that gives you a glimpse of the amount of sanitizer left, so you know when it’s time to refill. This dispensing unit is easy to install and comes with a strong adhesive that allows you to mount it securely in your preferred location.

What you should consider: If you mount it on the wall, you have to take it off the wall when refilling, which some users find cumbersome.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top hand sanitizer dispenser for the money

Purell ES1 Hand Sanitizer Dispenser

What you need to know: This dispenser is a compact hand sanitizer unit built with reliability in mind, and you can use it in high-traffic locations.

What you’ll love: It has an at-a-glance design that makes it simple to see when you need to refill it. The design offers multiple mounting options, so there’s always a place to mount it in your location.

What you should consider: It features a push-style dispenser, which can lead to cross-contamination since it has a common contact point.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Luxton Automatic Hand Sanitizer Dispenser With Stand and Drip Catcher

What you need to know: The touchless hand sanitizer dispenser includes a stand, and it’s a great option for offices, homes, lobbies, schools and other facilities.

What you’ll love: It’s a portable dispensing unit that you can use in a wide range of settings. The automatic dispenser also comes with all you need to make the assembly easy. Its refill system is simple to use thanks to the easy-to-open lid and the dispenser, which is compatible with any gel or liquid hand sanitizer brand.

What you should consider: Some users mention that it isn’t compatible with foaming sanitizer liquids.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Ayotola Ogunsipe writes for BestReviews.

