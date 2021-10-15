Best Breathe Right strip

Always apply Breathe Right strips with clean hands. Otherwise, dirt and oil may stick to the adhesive and prevent the strip from sticking to your nose effectively.

Which Breathe Right strip is best?

When you’re no stranger to nasal congestion, you may find yourself exploring various options to get back to breathing easy. Over the past couple of decades, many individuals have found relief by using Breathe Right strips.

Breathe Right nasal strips are non-invasive devices that stick to your nose to open up your nostrils. They’re easy to use, not to mention they’re discrete and more travel-friendly than other sleep aid devices. The top choice, Breathe Right Extra Strength Nasal Strips, promises 50 percent more relief than classic Breathe Right strips.

What to know before you buy Breathe Right strips

What causes nasal congestion?

Nasal congestion is a common condition that affects many individuals and can be short-term or chronic. According to MedlinePlus, it may be caused by the common cold, flu, sinus infection or seasonal allergies. Symptoms may include difficulty breathing, nasal discharge, cough, snoring, headache or sore throat.

How do Breathe Right strips work?

Like other nasal strips, Breathe Right strips are self-stick bands placed over the nose, usually overnight. While strips are soft and flexible, they attempt to return to their original, flat shape. During the process, the strips consistently “lift” the sides of the nose to improve airflow through the nostrils until they’re removed in the morning.

How to apply Breathe Right strips

Breathe Right strips are easy to apply, but they require the right technique to maximize relief. Here’s how to stick them on easily and effectively.

To begin, wash your face so your nose is free from dirt, makeup and excess oil.

After drying your face, prepare a Breathe Right strip by removing the backing.

Next, position the Breathe Right strip above where your nostrils flare so that the “tabs” reach down the sides of your nose.

Once it’s correctly positioned on your nose, gently press the Breathe Right strip to make sure the entire adhesive backing bonds to your nose.

When it’s time to remove the Breathe Right strip, gently pull on the tabs to peel it off. There shouldn’t be much leftover residue, but it usually comes off with soap and water if there is.

What to look for in a quality Breathe Right strip

Breathe Right strip varieties

There are currently three Breathe Right strip varieties on the market.

Breathe Right Original strips may offer 38% percent more relief of nasal congestion than over-the-counter decongestant sprays.

may offer 38% percent more relief of nasal congestion than over-the-counter decongestant sprays. Breathe Right Extra Strength strips promise 50% more relief than Original strips.

promise 50% more relief than Original strips. Breathe Right Lavender strips deliver the same relief as the Extra Strength variety. However, some users feel they experience more relief with these, given their aromatherapy feature.

Tan vs. clear Breathe Right strips

Breathe Right now offers tan and clear strip varieties. Some users aren’t concerned with the color difference because they’re typically worn at night. Other users who intend to wear Breathe Right strips during the day or in public are often partial to clear strips. However, while clear strips are more discreet than tan ones, they remain visible and somewhat noticeable.

Adhesive

While Breathe Right nasal strips are generally suitable for individuals with normal skin types, only the Extra Strength Clear and Original Clear varieties are formulated for sensitive skin. These strips are just as sticky as tan Breathe Right strips, so users aren’t compromising on adhesive strength with them.

Package count

Depending on the variety and color, Breathe Right strips are available in 26-, 30- or 44-count boxes. Frequent users typically buy the 44-count boxes because they cost less per strip, even though they cost more per box. On the other hand, first-time and occasional users may prefer spending less on a lower-count box.

How much you can expect to spend on Breathe Right strips

Breathe Right strips available in 26-count boxes cost $10-$12, whereas 30-count boxes are around $11-$14. Breathe Right’s 44-count boxes are priced at $16-$18.

Breathe Right strip FAQ

Do Breathe Right strips help individuals with deviated septums?

A. While some individuals with deviated septums may experience some relief using Breathe Right strips, a deviated septum typically involves treatment from physicians for long-term management. However, if the bend of the nose doesn’t allow users to apply Breathe Right strips correctly, they may not work effectively.

Is there anyone who should not use Breathe Right strips?

A. According to Breathe Right, these strips should not be used by children ages 5 and younger. The strips are packaged with a latex seal, so they may not be suitable for individuals with latex allergies or sensitivities. Additionally, strips should not be used on irritated or sunburned skin.

What’s the best Breathe Right strip to buy?

Top Breathe Right strip

Breathe Right Extra-Strength Nasal Strips

What you need to know: These newer Breathe Right strips claim to offer 50 percent more relief than the original strips, making them popular among individuals with severe congestion symptoms.

What you’ll love: The strips promise to boost airflow through nostrils by 31 percent, which may alleviate difficulty breathing and snoring, according to some users. The adhesive is gentle on the skin, even with everyday application and removal.

What you should consider: Some individuals reported the adhesive was a bit too harsh for sensitive skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Breathe Right strip for the money

Breathe Right Original Nose Strips

What you need to know: The classic Breathe Right strip, a bestseller, is considered an ideal introductory nasal strip that offers overnight relief for many.

What you’ll love: These strips offer up to 38 percent more relief than decongestant sprays for some individuals. They are soft and comfortable to wear, including during the day if necessary. The box is travel-friendly and fits easily in most toiletry and travel bags.

What you should consider: Unlike some newer varieties, the adhesive isn’t specially formulated for sensitive skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Breathe Right Calming Lavender Strips

What you need to know: Individuals who appreciate aromatherapy may experience relief and relaxation with these lightly-scented Breathe Right strips.

What you’ll love: Because they’re infused with lavender, the strips deliver a calming experience directly to the sinus and head. The smell isn’t overpowering, nor does it disturb partners who are sensitive to scents. They’re popular for use during yoga or cycling.

What you should consider: While they’re considered suitable for daytime use, they’re tan and not clear, so they’re not very discreet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.