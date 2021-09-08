Best quad cane

For maximum stability and comfort, make sure your quad cane is properly adjusted to accommodate your height. Ask your doctor or physical therapist to help you find the ideal length that helps you stand upright and walk safely.

Which quad canes are best?

Selecting an assistive walking device is a highly personal choice. If you’re looking for one that promotes stability and balance, consider choosing a quad cane.

Quad canes have a low center of gravity with four points of contact with the ground, whereas traditional canes only have one. As a result, quad canes are stable enough to stand on their own. Quad canes are designed for a range of heights and may have additional features like comfortable grips, foldable designs, or wrist straps.

If you’re ready to try a quad cane, take a look at our buying guide, which includes reviews of our top picks. Our favorite is the Vive Quad Cane, which features an ergonomic grip and is available in five colors.

What to know before you buy a quad cane

True quad vs. quad-pod canes

True quad canes feature four well-defined feet spaced out over a few inches. They excel when it comes to overall stability. Unfortunately, their durable design means they can be heavy, and their shape makes them cumbersome to climb stairs.

Quad-pods are compact versions of true pods and have a molded four-way “webbing” instead of separate feet. These are lightweight and ideal for quick movement. While quad-pods are streamlined, they can be somewhat less stable than true quads.

Right vs. left hand

Yes, there are such things are right- or left-handed quad cane styles, and you’ll need the correct style for safety and comfort reasons. There are also quad canes with adjustiblity features, in which you’re able to reposition the handle to accommodate your hand.

Height considerations

Quad canes aren’t one-size-fits-all — you’ll need one that fits your height. Your best bet is to find one that allows for a 15-degree elbow bend. Some canes are sold in standard lengths, whereas others can be adjusted to accommodate individuals between 5 feet and 6 feet 5 inches tall.

Weight limit

Since you’re putting your body weight on a quad cane, it’s important to buy one with a weight limit that works for you. Most quad canes will accommodate users weighing up to 250 to 300 pounds. If you require a more advanced quad cane, you can explore bariatric models instead.

Grip

An ergonomic grip is a top feature to compare in quad canes. Some are specially designed for users with hand or wrist problems, and there are even some made to accommodate those with smaller hands.

What to look for in a quality quad cane

Foldability

It’s no secret that quad canes can be bulky, so some people gravitate toward folding models. These collapsible models can be packed into handbags and carry-on luggage with ease.

Wrist strap

If you’re concerned about dropping or losing your grip on a quad cane, consider one with a wrist strap. Simply slide your hand through the loop for added security.

Lighting

Certain quad canes are equipped with lights, making them a solid choice if you need to get up in the middle of the night or navigate poorly lit places. Lights can be removable or integrated, or you can even opt to attach your own lights to a quad cane.

How much you can expect to spend on a quad cane

Basic quad-pods with limited features cost less than $25, while styles between $25-$30 include true quads and quad-pods, many of which have larger weight capacities. Quad canes for $30 and above are often specially designed with ergonomic grips, LED lights, or pivot features.

Quad cane FAQ

Q. I’m concerned someone might mistake my quad cane for theirs and take it by accident. What can I do to prevent that?

A. Some quad canes are available in a variety of colors, and you can choose one that is unique and easy to identify. Other users opt to decorate their cane with electrical or duct tape. It’s also a good idea to include your contact information on your quad cane.

Q. Will quad canes damage hardwood or marble floors?

A. Quad canes are equipped with rubber covers to protect floors. In addition to being non-scratch, these covers also improve traction on smooth surfaces like hardwood, marble, tile, or linoleum.

What are the best quad canes to buy?

Top quad cane

Vive’s Quad Cane

Our take: Stable design and adjustable features to accommodate lefties.

What we like: Highly durable with an anodized aluminum frame. Nonslip, non-marking rubber prong covers.

What we dislike: Given its durable design, it’s on the heavier side.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Top quad cane for the money

Hugo Mobility’s Quadpod Offset Cane

Our take: High marks for stability with a quad-pod foot and large height range accommodation.

What we like: Lightweight at less than three pounds. Can recenter itself and stand independently. Supports up to 300 pounds.

What we dislike: Some reports that the feet can be slippery on slick linoleum.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Worth checking out

HurryCane’s Freedom Edition Folding Cane

Our take: Collapsible design and ergonomic handle. SteadiGrip technology boosts traction and stability.

What we like: Pivoting tripod helps keep cane stable. Has a 350-pound weight limit and folds to 13.7 inches.

What we dislike: Won’t stand upright on its own as well as a true quad cane.

Where to go: Sold at Amazon

