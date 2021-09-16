Best formed sock aid

If you wear socks with a shorter cuff, make sure the formed sock aid you choose works with low-cut socks. Some formed sock aids have grippy details that hold these cuffs, while others may lack grip or texture at the lower height.

Which formed sock aid is best?

Bending over and wiggling your foot into a sock can be uncomfortable. With formed sock aids, you open the sock and slide it over the shell. All you need to do is slip your foot into the opened sock and adjust it with the handle or ropes. Best of all, formed sock aids don’t snag or damage socks in the process.

Our top choice is the RMS Deluxe Sock Aid. This design is particularly popular among taller individuals as its adjustable ropes are 38 inches long.

What to know before you buy a formed sock aid

Hand-powered vs. foot-powered designs

Hand-powered formed sock aids involve slipping the sock over the form, then sliding your foot inside the opened sock. These are better for those who have mobility limitations, though they require some hand strength when it comes to adjusting the sock with handles or ropes.

Foot-powered or floor-based designs are recommended for those with bending or leaning limitations. With these, you open the sock onto the frame and slide your foot into it. Depending on the model, you can make adjustments with handles or levers.

Foot size

While formed sock aids are manufactured for a universal fit, it doesn’t mean they fit everyone. If you suffer from lymphedema or have larger feet, you may need a specialized formed sock aid. The shells of these designs are usually wider to accommodate calves, feet and ankles.

Hand strength

Hand strength and mobility play a role in choosing formed sock aids. Many are designed for two-handed use with moderate mobility, though this doesn’t suit everyone. As a result, there’s a range of designs that can be used with one hand, as well as those that don’t require much strength of movement from your hands or upper body.

Sock type

For the most part, formed sock aids are designed to accommodate regular dress and sweat socks. If you wear athletic, compression or specialty socks, you may need a specialized formed sock aid. These are often packaged with adjustment tools to facilitate the process.

What to look for in a quality formed sock aid

Adjustable length

Most formed sock aids have adjustable lengths to accommodate individuals of various heights. In hand-powered designs, there are extra-long ropes that can be grabbed at any length for use. There are also formed sock aids available in multiple sizes to offer a more customized design.

Grips

Hand-powered formed sock aids are equipped with ergonomic grips. They’re comfortable to hold by those with conditions like arthritis or peripheral neuropathy and may be made of molded foam or silicone.

Non-skid panels

To prevent socks from slipping and sliding around the formed sock aid, there are non-slip panels that coat the plastic shells or forms. They’re usually made of silicone, rubber or foam and may have textured details to better secure socks.

How much you can expect to spend on a formed sock aid

Basic formed sock aids are around $10, although they likely require two hands for use. Floor-based formed sock aids cost closer to $20 and are usually made of durable plastic. Specialized formed sock aids for hosiery or compression socks can cost upward of $25.

Formed sock aid FAQ

Can you travel with formed sock aids?

A. Yes. Generally speaking, sock aids are compact in design, so it’s easy to pack them in a carry-on or checked baggage. There are also travel varieties of formed sock aids which are lightweight and collapsible.

Should you buy a formed sock aid or stick to the one that came in your dressing tools kit?

A. If the formed sock aid works for you, then continue using it. If you feel it’s flimsy or difficult to use, it’s time to explore a more suitable design. Most formed sock aids in kits are the shell and rope varieties, so consider trying a floor-based design instead.

What’s the best formed sock aid to buy?

Top formed sock aid

RMS’ Deluxe Sock Aid

What you need to know: This is for the average person who needs a little help slipping into their socks.

What you’ll love: The flexible shell and adjustable ropes make it easy to use. The foam handle improves grip during the process.

What you should consider: This is not the best choice if you wear compression socks.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top formed sock aid for the money

Vive’s Sock Assist Device

What you need to know: This is a convenient choice if you need help putting on and adjusting compression socks.

What you’ll love: It has a slip-resistant cuff.

What you should consider: The shell might be too narrow for individuals with lymphedema.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Allstar Innovations’ Sock Slider

What you need to know: This is a popular choice if you have mobility limitations and if other socks aids require too much bending.

What you’ll love: The cradle and handle designs are easy to manipulate. It doubles as a shoe horn.

What you should consider: This works well with most types of socks, although there are mixed reviews for compression socks.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

