Best back brace for sleeping

Wearing a comfortable nighttime back brace can give you a restful sleep by relieving your back pain while supporting and stabilizing your spine.

Which back braces for sleeping are best?

Consistent, quality sleep is a key part of a healthy lifestyle. Back pain can often disturb sleep, leading to low energy and productivity. If you’re looking a brace to support your back while you sleep, look for one that offers both comfort and protection. A great option is the ORTONYX Lumbosacral Back Brace.

What to know before you buy a back brace for sleeping

Type of brace

Back braces are typically categorized based on their level of rigidity. Rigid braces provide the highest level of support and stability for your spine. This type of brace is also ideal if you’re recovering from an injury or a procedure that requires your back to be mostly immobilized. Semi-rigid braces are another option that restricts mobility but not entirely. The flexible brace option that allows for more freedom of movement and it is usually crafted with soft, flexible materials.

Materials

The materials used to make your back brace often determine its effect on your body. Some braces are crafted with therapeutic magnets that tend can improve circulation and alleviate pain, heal injuries and activate specific muscles for posture correction. You can also find braces incorporate massage-like components to relax the muscles and reduce pain and stiffness. Some braces are embedded with inflatable panels that can help to shift the pressure on the area of focus to relieve stress or pain. If you wear a brace made with Velcro, it can cause skin irritation, so you may have to wear it on top of your clothes.

Compression

While back braces won’t fix your problem overnight, they can provide enough compression to reduce the pain in your back and speed up your recovery. Compression works by redistributing the pressure on your lower back, discs, muscles and spine, and providing support to your back while you sleep. When choosing a back support for sleeping, always go for one that fits the natural curvature of your spine to ensure sufficient compression and support while you sleep.

What to look for in a quality back brace for sleeping

Temperature Therapy

If you’re looking for a brace to relieve your back pain or stiffness while you sleep, there are back braces that are designed to improve pain. For instance, some back braces include convenient slots for hot or cold packs to administer hot or cold therapy to relieve the pain and stiffness on the affected area of your back without removing the brace.

Fit

Some braces can contour to the shape of your body thanks to the type of materials used to construct them. These braces are usually soft and thin enough to allow you to wear them underneath your clothes. If you want a specialized fit, some braces also include elastic tension straps to give customized support and fit. However, the brace you wear shouldn’t be so fitted that it becomes too tight and affects your breathing.

Versatility

If you’re experiencing pain in both your upper and lower back, you may have to buy two separate braces, which is probably a bulky and expensive option. With adjustable braces, you can have a brace that covers your upper and lower back while delivering optimal support.

How much you can expect to spend on a back brace for sleeping

A simple elastic back brace can cost as little as $10 while a more supportive brace with effective stability and compression usually costs between $20–$150.

Back brace for sleeping FAQ

Can anyone wear a back brace for sleeping?

A. If you’re looking to alleviate the pain in your back especially at night, one way to achieve that is by wearing a back brace for sleeping. However, you should talk to your doctor about your brace before you start using it.

Are back braces safe?

A. Back braces are generally safe but they should not be worn longer than intended as this could lead to dependence and may cause your muscles to weaken or atrophy.

What’s the best back brace for sleeping to buy?

Top back brace for sleeping

ORTONYX Lumbosacral Back Brace

What you need to know: This brace is designed to bring support, comfort and pain relief to your lower back by providing gentle compression and ensuring proper alignment of the spine.

What you’ll love: It features a slim-line design that allows you to wear the brace for long periods without feeling any discomfort. It is made with a durable, lightweight and moisture-wicking knit fabric.

What you should consider: It might not be the ideal fit if you have a short torso.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top back brace for sleeping for the money

FEATOL Back Brace Support

What you need to know: Made with breathable fabric, this back brace ensures you can fall asleep easily. It can help reduce pain caused by spinal problems such as disc herniation, scoliosis and sciatica.

What you’ll love: It is made with an elastic material and includes durable Velcro to give extensive compression to your lower back and alleviate pain. It also offers flexible support thanks to its removable lumbar pad.

What you should consider: Some users complain that the Velcro strap isn’t as durable as it ought to be.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

ACE Deluxe Back Stabilizer

What you need to know: This unisex brace is made with breathable fabric and comes with a stabilizing design to offer custom support to your back.

What you’ll love: It comes with dual compression straps that support the back and stomach area. The product also includes rigid stays and lumber pads to give extra stability. It is easy to put on and adjust.

What you should consider: Some users mentioned that the product felt uncomfortable under the arms.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Ayotola Ogunsipe writes for BestReviews.

