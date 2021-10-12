Best back brace for posture

Wearing a posture-correcting back brace is just one piece of the puzzle when treating poor posture; another piece is engaging in posture-specific exercises.

Which back brace for posture is best?

There are many benefits to maintaining a good posture, including boosting energy levels, improving breathing and minimizing one’s risk of injury when involved in physical activity.

To help with practicing and maintaining a good posture, one can benefit by wearing a back brace that works as a posture corrector, like our top pick, the ComfyBrace Posture Corrector, which can help activate and even strengthen the muscles in your back.

What to know before you buy a back brace for posture

Area of focus

If you’re in the market for a back brace, consider where you want to focus the support — it can be the lower, upper or middle back, or even a combination of these areas. Your ideal back brace should also focus on activating the muscles in the focus area and training them for posture correction. Keep in mind, however, that a back brace shouldn’t be worn for too long or too often, because that can actually have the opposite effect and cause the muscles in that area to become lazy and atrophy.

Condition

There are a variety of medical conditions that can lead to bad posture, including muscle injuries, degenerative disc disease, scoliosis and spinal fractures. Sometimes, treating the underlying condition can help correct the posture problem, and some back braces are designed with this in mind. For instance, corset braces are great for improving posture and relieving lower back pain due to a muscle injury or degenerative disc disease. Meanwhile, hyperextension braces are an excellent choice for spinal fractures and their associated posture issues.

Design

Achieving better posture might require wearing your brace when you’re on the go, which means the design should be discreet, making it nearly invisible when worn under clothing. Comfort is a key consideration for most buyers, and some braces will feature adjustable straps as part of their design. In addition, some braces provide multiple functions; for example, there are posture correctors for women that also include a bra, while others don’t just correct posture but also relieve your back pain.

What to look for in a quality back brace

Ease of use

A good posture-correcting brace should be easy to put on and take off without requiring another person’s assistance. Some braces can be as simple as hooking them over your shoulders like a backpack. Other posture correctors are designed as strapless devices that can be attached to the upper back and at times forgotten about until their vibration provides a reminder to correct your posture.

Durability

Finding a back brace that lasts and doesn’t need replacement is a big part of getting value in your purchase. Those looking for more durable braces should take note of the materials used. For example, braces that include materials such as neoprene are usually durable, and options embedded with metal stays or plastic supports are also known for longevity.

Posture apps

Some back braces work with apps that can help to improve your posture by gently vibrating your phone when your back tilts in a particular angle, as a reminder to correct your posture. These posture correctors may take the form of a strapless device kept in place using a small magnet linked to your clothing. Some posture apps also include other functions such as activity tracking, heart rate monitoring and general posture coaching.

How much you can expect to spend on back brace for posture

Buyers will encounter a range of $10-$150 for a posture-correcting brace, but the majority of posture braces cost $25-$50.

Back brace FAQ

How long do you have to use a back brace for posture before you start seeing results?

A. While wearing a back brace can help to correct your posture, there’s definitely a lot more to correcting your posture than simply wearing a brace. Those seeking improved posture should try specific, targeted core exercises as well.

Does wearing a back brace for posture alleviate pain?

A. If the back pain is due to poor posture, then a back brace can help to relieve the pain. On the other hand, if the pain has another cause, wearing this type of back brace very likely won’t help with the pain.

What’s the best back brace for posture to buy?

Top back brace for posture

ComfyBrace Posture Corrector

What you need to know: This back brace is designed to properly align your posture and to relieve pain or discomfort as a result of working or standing for long hours.

What you’ll love: The brace is fully adjustable and made with breathable materials, so it is comfortable to wear. This item also is crafted with materials such as neoprene to give it durability and resilience.

What you should consider: It may not be ideal if you have a big frame, as it is not a one-size-fits-all brace.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top back brace for posture for the money

Truweo Posture Corrector for Men and Women

What you need to know: Whether you are sitting, standing or lying down, this unisex back brace is created to give optimal comfort while helping improve your posture.

What you’ll love: Made with premium-quality, soft and adjustable materials, this brace is very flexible and adjustable, allowing you to easily find the perfect fit and wear it comfortably.

What you should consider: Some users mentioned that it is not a one-size-fits-all brace and may be uncomfortable to wear for some sizes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Vokka Posture Corrector for Men and Women

What you need to know: This is a unisex back brace suitable to wear at home, in the office or even during light exercise.

What you’ll love: It features soft shoulder straps designed to reduce friction and not dig into the skin. The brace also includes adjustable hook-and-loop straps that make them easy to adjust while providing comfort.

What you should consider: It is a bit bulkier than other braces and may not be discreet when worn underneath regular clothing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ayotola Ogunsipe writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.