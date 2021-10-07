Best back brace for lower back pain

Nearly everyone experiences some level of back pain at some point in their lives, and chronic back pain can dramatically affect your quality of life.

Which back brace for lower back pain is best?

Nearly everyone experiences some level of back pain at some point in their lives, and chronic back pain can dramatically affect your quality of life. A back brace for lower back pain can offer some much-needed relief. It’s important to understand what to look for when it comes to purchasing a back brace for lower back pain, as well as the best back brace options available today.

What to know before you buy a back brace for lower back pain

Choose comfort features

It’s important to look for a back brace that provides comfort features. The padding, construction materials and adjustability of a back brace can impact how comfortable the back brace is to wear.

For instance, a back brace for lower back pain should be adjustable enough to offer a snug fit but not too flexible that it stretches out after time. You can also look for back braces with breathable materials like cotton, polyester and nylon to reduce perspiration. Padding can also help decrease skin irritation, particularly when you are wearing a rigid back brace.

Look for a back brace with solid supports

There are plenty of back braces out there with integrated features like molded plastic supports and metal stays. These additional features can offer improved durability, excellent support and superior stabilization.

Find a back brace with an ergonomic fit

It can be helpful to look for a back brace for lower back pain with an ergonomic fit. These ergonomic back braces are meant to fit the natural curves of the body and are much less likely to roll or bunch.

What to look for in a quality back brace for lower back pain

Mesh straps

Look for a back brace with mesh straps for improved breathability, especially if you plan to use your back brace during workouts or if you live in a warm climate.

Thermal properties

Many back braces out there are meant to trap body heat and maintain warmth on your back throughout the day. Heat can be particularly soothing for your back pain, especially if it’s connected to stiff muscles or osteoarthritis.

Removable pads

Back braces with removable pads can offer additional customization by enabling people to either take away the bulk or add extra comfort and support when necessary.

How much you can expect to spend on a back brace for lower back pain

You can pay anywhere from $10 to more than $1,000 for a back brace for lower back pain, depending on the kinds of features you require. Corset and elastic back braces go for as little as $10, but the quality is minimal. Firmer back braces cost between $20 and $150, while rigid back braces can vary in price from $300 to over $1,000.

Back brace for lower back pain FAQ

How often should you wear a back brace?

A. The frequency of wear depends on how much pain you have and how frequently the pain comes up. You will likely need extended use of the back brace for moderate to severe pain, whether it is chronic back pain or caused by injury. People who simply need extra support when performing strenuous activities, like moving furniture, usually only need to wear the back brace while performing the activity. It’s important to speak to a physical therapist or chiropractor about how to use the back brace properly.

Should you continue to wear a brace after the pain subsides?

A. You should only wear the back brace when needed, and remove it once the discomfort is manageable and you are free of pain. For instance, you should wear the back brace during situations when your back is placed under additional pressure or if you have a flare-up of back pain. That being said, you shouldn’t wear a back brace when you don’t have pain, because using the back brace unnecessarily can lead to muscle weakness in your back.

Can you wear a back brace for support during pregnancy?

A. Some people have lower back pain during pregnancy, and it can be helpful to have the additional support of a back brace during this time. There are specialized maternity back braces, also known as belly bands, available to reduce pain and provide support during pregnancy. It’s important to speak to your doctor to rule out potential complications with using these devices and to find out which brace options are right for you.

What are the best back braces for lower back pain to buy?

Top back brace for lower back pain

NeoMedinaTech Natural Arthritis Pain Relief

What you need to know: Considered the best of the best, this NeoMedinaTech back brace is the most effective back brace out there.

What you’ll love: This back brace is fairly durable, adjusts easily, provides great support and helps reduce and relieve lower back pain. The back brace is also an excellent option for both short and long periods of wear.

What you should consider: Some customers say that the back brace is difficult to adjust and that the installed magnets don’t help with therapy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top back brace for lower back pain for the money

Mueller Adjustable Lumbar, One-Count Package

What you need to know: This budget-friendly back brace for lower back pain is an excellent option if you follow directions and use the brace properly.

What you’ll love: This affordable back brace helps with a number of different conditions and features double adjustment for maximum support. The back brace is also very comfortable and comes at a reasonable price.

What you should consider: Keep in mind that this back brace doesn’t fit some people with larger waists.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

BraceUP Stabilizing Lumbar Lower Back Brace

What you need to know: This comfortable back brace is an excellent choice for people who need minimal to moderate support.

What you’ll love: This simple, yet solid, back brace is fairly easy to adjust and features mesh panels that make the brace comfortable to wear underneath your clothing. The back brace is also lightweight and breathable.

What you should consider: There are some size inconsistencies with this back brace, as some customers say it fits too large and some say it fits too small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.