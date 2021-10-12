Best back brace for lifting

Back braces for lifting are designed to support the spine and prevent straining muscles when people are required to lift heavy objects.

Which back brace for lifting is best?

Heavy lifting can put a strain on a person’s core, but wearing a back brace can at least help stabilize your back and distribute some of the pressure. Many people may not be aware, however, that there are different categories of back braces, which is why choosing the right one can be tricky.

One way to address this concern is to buy a fully adjustable back brace such as the BackSupport Belt by BraceUp, which lets you easily adjust the brace to provide optimal comfort while effectively supporting your back.

What to consider before buying a back brace for lifting

Comfort

Wearing a comfortable brace can offer the right type of compression for support and recovery. On the other hand, if a brace is uncomfortable, people may not wear it as often as needed, and thus it becomes less effective overall. Making your brace comfortable to wear can be achieved by choosing a soft or flexible brace, which will not force your body into a position that will cause pain or discomfort.

Convenience

Some braces are not just difficult to put on; they also require a lot of effort to do so. Fortunately, brace manufacturers have incorporated convenience features into their products, so that they can be easy to put on or take off. For example, some braces include adjustable straps to make wearing them straightforward.

Range of motion

Rigid back braces limit a person’s range of motion and may inhibit bending and twisting. This is intentional, as such braces are intended for people with severe pain, and restricting movement can help them prevent aggravating an injury. Ideally, the right brace for lifting should allow for a full range of movement, but those with weak or injured back muscles might be better served by braces that limit mobility.

What to look for in a quality back brace for lifting

Breathability

When you’re in the market for a back brace, breathability is an important factor to consider. If you are wearing a brace made with a material like neoprene, you’re sure to get excellent support and comfort. However, neoprene tends to be less breathable than other fabrics. Some braces, though, are lined with cotton, which improves their breathability. Overall, wearing a brace made with breathable fabrics allows the wearer to keep the brace on for longer periods with less discomfort.

Flexibility

Finding a brace that is fully adjustable can be a game-changer for certain buyers. Some braces include flexible steel supports, which not only make the brace flexible but also provide extra support. Some models allow the user to remove some or all of the supports for greater flexibility. Other flexible braces employ a pulley system for adjustability.

Sizing

Some braces are available only in a small number of sizes, but other braces can fit a wide range of waist measurements. Some models also feature an easy-to-grip handle that makes adjusting the product easy, regardless of the wearer’s shape. This one-size-fits-all option is also a great choice for larger people because they can wear it comfortably while enjoying the benefit of optimal support.

How much you can expect to spend on a back brace for lifting

Depending on the style and features, back braces cost $10-$150. The cheaper braces are usually simple elastic supports, while the more expensive selections provide better stability, compression and/or adjustability. Most people will be able to find a suitable back brace for lifting for less than $75.

Back brace FAQ

Can you wear a back brace for lifting when you have an injured back?

A. While you should avoid lifting heavy objects when you have a back injury, wearing a back brace — especially rigid or semi-rigid braces — can help prevent unnecessary movement that could aggravate your back pain. Furthermore, these braces also protect the back by preventing further injury.

Does wearing a back brace weaken the muscles?

A. It is recommended to wear a back brace only for a short time. In fact, when people wear back braces for longer than necessary, it can create a dependency and eventually a weakening of the muscles in the back.

What’s the best back brace for lifting to buy?

Top back brace for lifting

Back Support Belt by BraceUp

What you need to know: This is a comfortable and adjustable back brace that gives adequate support while not limiting your range of motion.

What you’ll love: It includes eight firm support stays that keep your back fully supported without unnecessary compression or resistance. It is also made with lightweight and breathable fabric that keeps you comfortable by releasing excess heat and moisture.

What you should consider: The sizing chart may be inaccurate for some waist sizes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top back brace for lifting for the money

Mueller 255 Lumbar Support Back Brace

What you need to know: This back brace is designed with comfort in mind thanks to its breathable materials and double-layer design.

What you’ll love: The brace has four flexible steel springs that conform to your back to ensure a custom fit. It also features removable lumbar pads that give extra cushion and support.

What you should consider: Some users find it too loose or too tight, but you can avoid this by measuring your waist size before you purchase it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

BraceAbility Industrial Work Back Brace

What you need to know: This unisex back brace is multipurpose support that can prevent lumbar strain, encourage proper lifting technique and even ensure a better back posture.

What you’ll love: It includes adjustable and detachable suspenders that make the brace customizable and gives additional support. It is also made with premium-quality elastic that makes it comfortable to wear.

What you should consider: Some wearers mentioned that if you don’t choose the right size, it tends to slip over to your midsection when you wear it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

