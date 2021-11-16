Best vitamin K cream

Don’t see vitamin K listed in the ingredients on a cream’s packaging? Look for Phytonadione, another name for vitamin K.

Which vitamin K cream is best?

Vitamin K is an essential nutrient for good health. But did you know that it may also offer skin benefits when used topically? Some studies suggest that cream containing vitamin K improves the skin by reducing the appearance of dark spots, bruises, broken veins and more.

While the research isn’t conclusive, many users swear by the positive results they get from products like Hēladerm Moisturizing Bruise Cream with Arnica Oil, Vitamin K, Ginger, Natural Notoginseng and Green Tea that is formulated to moisturize skin and minimize the appearance of bruising.

What to know before you buy a vitamin K cream

Use

Vitamin K is a fat-soluble vitamin that helps the body produce proteins that promote strong bones, healthy tissues and blood clotting. It delivers calcium to the bones to make them strong and resilient.

This important nutrient is found in natural foods such as berries and green vegetables, as well as supplements. It’s often prescribed to individuals with health concerns that affect the blood’s ability to clot, as it promotes coagulation. Vitamin K is also an antioxidant.

The combination of vitamin K’s blood benefits and antioxidant properties suggest it may improve the skin when applied topically.

Skin benefits

While researchers have examined the effects of vitamin K on the skin, the results are not definitive. However, the nutrient in cream form may produce the following effects when used to treat various skin concerns:

Reduce puffiness and dark circles under the eyes

Strengthen blood vessels and capillaries at the skin’s surface

Brighten skin

Fade dark spots

Hasten the healing of bruises

Moisturize skin and plump up fine lines

Potential for irritation

Vitamin K cream is suitable for most people with sensitive skin because it does not often cause adverse reactions. Aside from people who are prone to allergic reactions, a majority of users who apply vitamin K topically have not experienced any known side effects.

Results

When vitamin K cream is used for a variety of skin issues, it’s likely to take several days to a few weeks to minimize the appearance of dark under-eye circles, bruises and other concerns.

Even if you don’t experience the results you are hoping for after using vitamin K cream, you may not be totally disappointed. Quality creams are formulated with nourishing ingredients to add moisture and a healthy-looking glow to the skin.

What to look for in a quality vitamin K cream

Consistency

Most vitamin K creams have a rich, creamy consistency. This makes them easy to apply to the skin without dripping during use.

Additional ingredients

While some vitamin K creams have minimal ingredients, others include additional vitamins that offer a wide range of skin benefits. The most popular vitamin K moisturizers include vitamins C, A and E that nourish and brighten skin, arnica that assists in healing bruises, hyaluronic acid and retinol that minimize the appearance of fine lines and other plant-based ingredients that soothe skin and treat inflammation.

Packaging

Just like other moisturizers, you can expect to find vitamin K cream in jars, tubes and bottles with pumps. Vitamin K creams typically come in fairly small packaging that contains up to 2 ounces of product. That may not seem like a lot, but a little moisturizer can go a long way.

Versatility

Vitamin K cream is a versatile product to add to your daily skincare routine. Not only can it be layered with other creams and beauty products, but it can also be used on different parts of the body. Some options are even formulated for specific areas, such as under the eyes.

How much you can expect to spend on quality vitamin K cream

Quality vitamin K creams range in price from about $20-$80. Keep in mind that a higher price tag doesn’t necessarily mean a better product, as lower-priced options are typically equal in quality to those that are more costly.

Vitamin K cream FAQ

How many times per day should I apply vitamin K cream?

A. While it’s always best to follow the instructions on the packaging of a product, applying your cream in the morning when you get up and at night before you go to bed is a good regimen to follow.

Can I use vitamin K cream on cuts and minor wounds?

A. It’s never a good idea to apply a cream to broken skin without consulting with your medical provider first.

Will vitamin K cream make bruising from cosmetic procedures go away faster?

A. Because vitamin K cream may help bruises heal and fade, it can also add a healing boost to bruises resulting from various cosmetic and plastic surgery or treatments.

What’s the best vitamin K cream to buy?

Top vitamin K cream

Hēladerm Moisturizing Bruise Cream with Arnica Oil, Vitamin K, Ginger, Natural Notoginseng and Green Tea

What you need to know: This cream is specifically designed to accelerate skin’s natural healing process.

What you’ll love: Stimulates the production of collagen while also preventing the further breakdown of collagen. It restores your skin to be more vibrant, firm and youthful looking.

What you should consider: Some consumers say that once dry the cream leaves weird color and texture.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top vitamin K cream for the money

Herbal Dynamics Beauty Vitamin K & Green Tea Brightening Eye Cream

What you need to know: This vitamin K eye cream is a good value thanks to its multipurpose performance.

What you’ll love: This cream contains green tea that minimizes puffiness around the eyes. It’s also made with soothing aloe and line-plumping hyaluronic acid.

What you should consider: Even though it’s not as moisturizing as some other moisturizers on the market, it’s still a worthwhile buy.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Worth checking out

LovelySkin Vitamin K Creme

What you need to know: A basic vitamin K cream that’s suitable for broken capillaries and minor bruising.

What you’ll love: Many users praise this product for reducing redness and bruising. Additionally, the scent is almost undetectable.

What you should consider: Some people claim that this cream produces minimal results when used on major bruising.

Where to buy: Sold by LovelySkin

