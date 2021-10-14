Best products to get for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Many people wear shades of pink or pink ribbons throughout the month of October in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Support Breast Cancer Awareness Month with these products

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and many people are eager to support the fight for the cure in various ways. Besides participating in fundraising events or making charitable donations, shoppers can buy products benefiting breast cancer organizations. From T-shirts to pins, there are several ways you can spread the word about the fight against breast cancer.

What you need to know about Breast Cancer Awareness month

What is breast cancer?

Breast cancer is a type of cancer that forms in breast cells. It may start in several areas in the breast, including milk ducts, glands or tissues, according to The American Cancer Society. While it’s more common in women, men may also get breast cancer.

Besides being one of the most commonly diagnosed types of cancer in the United States, recent statistics published by BreastCancer.org indicate that breast cancer became the world’s most common cancer in 2021. It accounts for 12% of new cancer diagnoses worldwide.

What is Breast Cancer Awareness Month?

Breast Cancer Awareness Month, held every October, is a health information campaign organized by leading breast cancer charities, including Susan G. Komen and the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Thousands of companies and brands worldwide support the campaign, including the NFL, Estée Lauder, Under Armour and Zumba Fitness. Many of them sell licensed pink apparel, like T-shirts, and donate a portion of proceeds to breast cancer.

The goal of Breast Cancer Awareness Month is to increase awareness. It emphasizes the importance of early detection and prevention, including self-examination, mammograms and genetic counseling, as well as treatment options and support networks.

Much of Breast Cancer Awareness Month honors those impacted by breast cancer, including family and friends. Some events are hosted in memory of those who have lost their battles with breast cancer. Other events celebrate survivors by raising money for their preferred breast cancer charities.

How to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month

There are several ways to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Every contribution, large or small, helps fight for the cure and makes a difference.

Races and walking events benefiting breast cancer are often hosted in October, such as the Susan G. Komen More Than Pink walks. Many are held locally and can be found on community Facebook groups and NextDoor. EventBrite even has a dedicated search for local Breast Cancer Awareness Month events.

Zumba Fitness, the largest fitness brand in the world, hosts thousands of Party in Pink Zumba events and sells branded pink merchandise to raise money for breast cancer. To date, the company has raised over $3.5 million.

Throughout October, several retailers allow shoppers to round up their purchases with donations to breast cancer foundations. Other retailers, including Ulta and Macy’s, let shoppers donate to participating breast cancer organizations. AmazonSmile lets shoppers choose among several breast cancer organizations as their preferred charity.

Products that support Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Estée Lauder Pink Ribbon Pin

Sales from this elegant pin go toward the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, which was founded by Evelyn H. Lauder in 1992.

Sold by Macy’s

BIC Susan G. Komen Atlantis Retractable Ballpoint Pens

These pink ballpoint pens write in super-smooth pink ink in support of Susan G. Komen and Breast Cancer Awareness.

Sold by Amazon

Hallmark Keepsake Strength is Beautiful Butterfly

For every sale of this etched butterfly and pink ribbon ornament, Hallmark will donate $2 to Susan G. Komen.

Sold by Amazon

Clinique Great Skin, Great Cause Jumbo Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+

Besides giving skin a hydration boost, $10 from every purchase of this limited-edition Clinique moisturizer benefits the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Sold by Macy’s

Donna Karan Cashmere Mist Eau de Parfum Breast Cancer Awareness Edition Spray

A perennial favorite, this sophisticated Donna Karan’s fragrance now features limited-edition packaging — and 100% of sales go to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Sold by Macy’s

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair with PinkRibbon Sleeve Serum + Limited Edition

Estée Lauder’s number-one face serum is now available with collectible pink camo packaging. Like many Lauder-owned beauty brand products, a portion of the serum’s sales benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Sold by Macy’s

