Best Suunto watch

The founder of Suunto originally created the company as a way to produce a more accurate and reliable compass.

Which Suunto watch is the best?

If you are active outdoors, whether it be running, hiking, hunting or another activity, having a trustworthy and reliable sports watch can enhance your outdoor experience. Finnish brand Suunto has been making high-end watches and navigation equipment since the 1930s, with a focus on quality and value.

If you’ve never owned a Suunto smartwatch, it can be tricky to know which model and features will work best for your lifestyle. By focusing on a few key factors, you can simplify your decision. The Suunto 5 Lightweight GPS Sports Watch is a top pick due to its light weight, GPS capabilities and long-lasting battery. To learn more about specific watch types, check out the Suunto Watch guide from BestReviews.

What to know before you buy a Suunto watch

Types

Sports watch: With the outdoors and athletic activities in mind, Suunto sports watches are meant to withstand rugged conditions and often include features such as GPS, weather indication, a heart-rate monitor and sleep tracking.

Premium watch: Premium Suunto watches perform just as well while you’re running up a mountain or trekking through backcountry, but they usually sport a more stylish and sleek appearance that transitions well to professional settings.

Dive computer: Made specifically for water sports and for use while diving, these Suunto watches have several unique modes not found on other models. Their screens also tend to be brighter and more colorful for enhanced visibility while in the water.

Usage

Those who plan to wear their watch mainly while exercising or on outdoor expeditions will benefit from a sports model, while those hoping for a more casual option that can still hold up on a weekend trek should invest in a premium Suunto watch.

Screen type

Both standard black-and-white digital screens and full-color LCD touch screens are available. While the choice comes down to preference, for some people, the enhanced clarity of the color screen is worth the extra cost.

What to look for in a quality Suunto watch

Materials

The bezel on Suunto watches is commonly made from rust-resistant stainless steel, although some models may use titanium or composite as an alternative.

Suunto watch faces utilize mineral or sapphire crystal depending on the model. While both materials can help prevent scratches, sapphire crystal is less likely to shatter when exposed to extreme conditions or force.

Model-specific case materials include stainless steel, composite or titanium, all of which are sturdy and require little maintenance or upkeep.

Common Suunto watch-strap materials include silicon, leather, steel, titanium and elastomer.

GPS capability

If your activity requires maps or if you plan on tracking your route, choose an option with built-in GPS functionality. Those venturing off-trail or heading out on extended trips usually find GPS helpful.

Bluetooth

Suunto smart watches allow you to wirelessly connect your watch to your phone, computer, tablet, etc. to share information or seamlessly use compatible apps to track your route and progress.

Battery life

There are Suunto watches that operate using a disposable battery that generally needs to be replaced once a year, and others that use rechargeable batteries. Most rechargeable Suunto watches can last up to 14 days on a full charge (less when using less-efficient modes), although some rechargeable dive watches can last even longer.

Durability

All Suunto watches are durable, designed to function properly in the harshest weather conditions, and most are waterproof up to several meters. If you think you’ll be using your watch at greater depths, purchase a dive computer model.

Extra features

Helpful features such as a digital compass and weather indicator are standard on all Suunto watches. Features such as heart-rate monitors, barometers, altimeters, sleep tracking and app compatibility are available on specific models.

How much you can expect to spend on a Suunto watch

Suunto watches range from about $170-$1,700. While price differs depending on watch style, midrange options usually cost $280-$450.

Suunto watch FAQ

Are Suunto watches compatible with iPhone and Android?

A. Yes. As long as you have a mobile-connected Suunto watch with bluetooth connectivity, you can download the Suunto app for both iOS and Android phones.

Do all Suunto watches come with a warranty?

A. Yes. There is a two-year limited warranty on Suunto watches, which covers defects and malfunctions not caused by normal wear and tear or misuse.

What’s the best Suunto watch to buy?

Top Suunto watch

SUUNTO 5 Lightweight GPS Sports Watch

What you need to know: This lightweight watch is great for athletes and those looking to get the most out of their fitness routines.

What you’ll love: The GPS function allows you to easily track your route and features over 80 individual sport modes. The sturdy lightweight construction won’t get in the way of your exercise.

What you should consider: The screen can be a little too dim for some people.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Backcountry

Top Suunto watch for the money

SUUNTO Core Outdoor Sports Watch

What you need to know: Suunto core watches are perfect for those who love participating in a wide variety of athletic activities.

What you’ll love: Great for running, swimming, hiking, biking and more, the Suunto core watch uses a built-in storm alarm to alert you of potentially dangerous weather. The sleek style also looks great in casual settings.

What you should consider: There have been a few issues regarding the nylon strap.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

SUUNTO 9 Non-Baro, GPS Sports Watch

What you need to know: The Suunto 9 watch is an ideal model for those looking to track their heart rate.

What you’ll love: The 120-hour battery life means you won’t run out of charge halfway through a run or hike. With a 100-meter water-resistant rating, you can swim and practice your dives without worry.

What you should consider: A few users have complained of inaccurate heart-rate readings.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Backcountry

