Best Paw Patrol watch

The “Paw Patrol” franchise is incredibly popular among kids. It started in 2014, and since then, it’s generated about $7 billion in retail sales from toys and merchandise.

Which ‘Paw Patrol’ watches are best?

Kids really enjoy having merchandise of their favorite cartoon or movie characters. Over the last few years, the antics of the six rescue dogs in “Paw Patrol” have become hugely popular, and with that, “Paw Patrol” accessories have become a hot commodity.

Whether your kid’s favorite character is Ryder, Chase or Marshall, you’ll definitely make their day with a “Paw Patrol” watch. For tech-savvy children, you can’t go wrong with the Paw Patrol Nickelodeon Touchscreen Interactive Smartwatch.

What to know before you buy a ‘Paw Patrol’ watch

Limited functionality

Watches based on the popular “Paw Patrol” franchise are naturally made with their viewership demographic in mind. Don’t expect any fancy functions, capabilities or intricate designs — a “Paw Patrol” watch is more often than not a simple device that can tell the time, with more attention paid to the imagery than functions.

Some ‘Paw Patrol’ watches can be educational

While most watches from “Paw Patrol” only serve the purpose of telling the time, there are models that can be educational too. The most common watch has a digital display, but you can also choose a watch that teaches kids how to read analog devices. Models with more functions can incorporate a small display with educational games. There’s also a wide range of other “Paw Patrol” toys available.

Child-friendly for safety

Kids not only need to be protected from online dangers but also from real-world products that can harm them. The majority of “Paw Patrol” watches for children have been manufactured with child-friendly components and seldom include small parts that can easily be detached or swallowed. While it also depends on the watch, generally, a “Paw Patrol” watch is also waterproof, as kids tend to jump in the pool without thinking about their timepiece.

What to look for in a quality ‘Paw Patrol’ watch

Inexpensive but detailed

Children grow at a rapid rate, and something that fit them last season probably won’t fit again this year. The same can apply to accessories like watches. Luckily, most toy manufacturers realize this, and you may notice that “Paw Patrol” watches are inexpensive but highly detailed. This is done for two reasons: kids will break things, and they love bold and exaggerated details.

Long-lasting battery

Like most other digital watches, “Paw Patrol” watches work on batteries. These are readily available and can be replaced as soon as the batteries die, though that shouldn’t happen too often, as the watch itself will probably become damaged long before the battery needs replacing. Other watches with more functions can be powered with a USB cable but should still have plenty of power to last for a few days.

Interchangeable strap

Just like watches for adults, many watches that are made for kids can be customized. Most “Paw Patrol” watches feature standard dimensions for the watch face, meaning that a different strap can easily be swapped out. This not only keeps the watch fresh and looking new, but kids can change it depending on their outfit or mood each day.

How much you can expect to spend on a ‘Paw Patrol’ watch

The average price of a “Paw Patrol” watch depends on the manufacturer and the capabilities of the watch. A basic model can cost $10-$15, while a “Paw Patrol” smartwatch can retail for $30-$40.

‘Paw Patrol’ watch FAQ

Which ages are best suited for a ‘Paw Patrol’ watch?

A. This depends on the model of the watch, but generally, the best ages for a “Paw Patrol” watch are 3 to 6 years old. If it’s a smartwatch, it might be better suited for slightly older kids.

Are batteries included in ‘Paw Patrol’ watches?

A. Yes, but it depends on the watch. If it’s a simple digital watch, then it makes use of the common CR2450 lithium coin battery. “Paw Patrol” smartwatches use a built-in battery that’s charged through a USB cable.

What’s the best ‘Paw Patrol’ watch to buy?

Top ‘Paw Patrol’ watch

Paw Patrol Nickelodeon Touchscreen Interactive Smart Watch

What you need to know: This smartwatch is the perfect “Paw Patrol” accessory for kids who want a smartwatch.

What you’ll love: This “Paw Patrol” smartwatch for kids features a selfie camera, a voice recorder, three games and a pedometer. It features a full-color screen and is charged with a USB cable. It comes with a plastic strap that can be replaced, and the watch face can be changed.

What you should consider: You can’t add a memory card to store more selfies or voice recordings.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ‘Paw Patrol’ watch for the money

Nickelodeon Paw Patrol Kids’ Digital Watch with Blue Case

What you need to know: This is a more elegant watch for the discerning “Paw Patrol” fan.

What you’ll love: The beautifully detailed “Paw Patrol” watch has a small digital display for the time. It features characters from the franchise around the watch strap and has a large image of Chase on the front. The watch has several flashing lights and comes in a detailed case.

What you should consider: The watch isn’t waterproof.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

VTech Paw Patrol The Movie: Learning Watch

What you need to know: This VTech option is a learning watch that serves as education on the go.

What you’ll love: This kids’ watch features the police dog Chase on the lid, and when opened, reveals the black and white display. It features ten “Paw Patrol” clock faces, three alarm tones and a stopwatch. The included games include math, numbers, memory and hand-eye coordination.

What you should consider: It has a rudimentary display and isn’t waterproof.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

