Best Citizen watches for men

Citizen is one of the most vertically integrated manufacturers in the world. They make all the components in-house in Japan, including the machinery that powers the watches.

Which Citizen watch is best for men?

Today, everyone can already get the time from their phone, so wearing a watch doesn’t serve the same functional purpose it once did. As such, watches have evolved to become more of a personal style and fashion statement.

If you’re really looking to stand out and make an impression, try Citizen AT8110-53E World Chronograph A-T Men’s Watch, which is solar-powered and can be used while diving.

What to know before you buy a men’s Citizen watch

Budget

A Citizen watch is an investment, and prices range depending on features, benefits and style of watch. Knowing your budget ahead of time allows you to focus on the options that are most important to you and are within your price range.

For upwards of $3,000, you can receive the high-tech Eco-Drive, which offers satellite timekeeping and adjustments for 40 time zones. If your budget is on the lower end, you can purchase a stylish and sleek model that’s water-resistant.

Citizen watch bands

There are two types of bands for men’s Citizen watches: the strap and the bracelet. Deciding which best serves your needs for both comfort and style is important.

The sizing of your band is another personal preference that should be tried and tested before purchasing, as you want one that fits your wrist but isn’t so big that it could move around or fall off. Excessive jostling could cause damage and limit your Citizen watch’s lifespan.

Water resistance

There are different types of water-resistant Citizen watches. If you don’t plan on wearing your watch while in the water, then a basic water-resistant watch that can support an everyday shower is a great option. However, if you’re highly active and enjoy extreme water sports like deep-sea diving, there are options to meet those needs as well.

What to look for in a quality men’s Citizen watch

Citizen Eco-Drive watch

Citizen watches with Eco-Drive are powered by both natural and artificial light, which makes them environmentally friendly, so you never have to worry about replacing the battery.

Citizen bluetooth watch

Some models of Citizen watches are enabled with Bluetooth technology that allows you to connect your watch to your smartphone, so it can alert you of any incoming calls or texts.

Citizen satellite wave watches

Watches with satellite wave technology were made for the traveler, receiving signals from GPS satellites, so they’ll always display the proper time from any location around the world.

How much you can expect to spend on a men’s Citizen watch

Men’s Citizen watches vary in price. Basic models start at around $200, and top-of-the-line models with all the bells and whistles can cost $3,000.

Men’s Citizen watch FAQ

Why is my battery low shortly after purchasing a new watch?

A. If you haven’t purchased an Eco-Drive model and your watch is battery-operated, the battery may have been drained during the testing period, which occurs prior to shipping to ensure the watch functions properly.

What do I do when my Eco-Drive watch stops?

A. If your Eco-Drive watch powers down, it means that the reserve may be insufficient. To recharge your power, you should expose the dial to direct sunlight. The length of time needed to repower can depend on the model. Refer to the instructions for your watch on the amount of solar power it needs to recharge.

Why does my second hand jump in 2-second intervals?

A. If your Citizen watch has a low charge, it will notify you by jumping in 2-second intervals. Once your watch has been charged, the second hand will return to its normal cycle.

What’s the best men’s Citizen watch to buy?

Top men’s Citizen watch

Citizen AT8110-53E World Chronograph A-T Men’s Watch

What you need to know: This is the perfect timepiece for the man who travels the world. It has atomic timekeeping in 26 timezones, and a 1/20-second chronograph that measures up to 60 minutes.

What you’ll love: The Eco-Drive technology turns any light into a stored power cell, so you’ll never need a battery. Featuring the beauty of sapphire crystal and Japanese quartz, this stunner can handle deep water dives down to 333 feet.

What you should consider: Customers have noted that the bracelet band can be uncomfortable every day. They often swap it out for the leather band for casual usage, and save the gorgeous bracelet for special occasions.

Top men’s Citizen watch for the money

Citizen AU1040-08E Eco-Drive Corso Quartz Men’s Watch

What you need to know: This is a Citizen watch for any man’s budget. It’s fueled by sunlight and protected by a hardened mineral crystal and silver-toned stick markers.

What you’ll love: For under $200, you can purchase a Citizen watch with luminous hands and markers, mineral crystal and 30-meter water resistance. The stylish synthetic leather band with reliable buckle clasp is functional, fashionable and reliable.

What you should consider: This model isn’t as water-resistant as some other models, and some customers have said the band can be stiff.

Worth checking out

Citizen AU1060-51E Eco-Drive Axiom Men’s Watch

What you need to know: This Citizen watch is sophisticated and timeless and has the most advanced technology. It comes with a stainless steel case and bracelet.

What you’ll love: The two-hand Eco-Drive quartz movement with date display and black dial and silver-tone hands make this watch a total stunner. This Citizen watch offers peace of mind with a 5-year limited warranty.

What you should consider: Customers have shown frustration with how quickly there are scratches on the faces of the watch.

