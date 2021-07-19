Skip to content
FOX31 Denver
Denver
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
🔴 Watch Live
Live Streams
On-Demand Video
Live Stream Schedule
🔴 FOX31 NOW
🔴 FOX31 Live Stream
🔴 Channel 2 Live Stream
🔴 Live Cam: DIA
News
Local News
National/World
Coronavirus
Traffic
Problem Solvers
Data Desk
Politics
Health
Money
Tech
Serving Those Who Serve
Support the Shield
Remarkable Women
Reviews
Seen on FOX31
Seen on Channel 2
Top Stories
After a decade of fires, floods, Poudre Canyon residents lament another evacuation
Video
Debris piles up in home, sludge fills homes, after Poudre Canyon flood
Video
‘My heart can’t take it anymore’: Poudre Canyon flood destroys homes along Black Hollow Road
Video
Poudre River turns black as heavy rains push burn scar debris downstream
Video
Weather
Denver Weather Radar
Denver Hourly Forecast
Closings & Delays
Weather Maps
Watches & Warnings
Colorado Wildfire Map
Colorado Fire Restrictions
Traffic Map
Pinpoint Weather Beast
Traffic
Sports
Denver Broncos
Colorado Rockies
Denver Nuggets
Colorado Avalanche
MLB All-Star Game in Denver
CO Best
About Colorado’s Best
Contact Colorado’s Best
Download Colorado’s Best video
Joana’s Fitness Fix
Paula’s Picks
Deals
Contests
About
Contact FOX31 & Channel 2
Send us Photos & Videos
Community Calendar
TV Schedules
Newsletters
News Team
Advertise with us
Jobs at FOX31 & Channel 2
Cord cutters: Watch FOX31 without cable
History of KDVR-TV
History of KWGN-TV
EEO Report
Public File Help
Closed Captioning Info
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Newsletters
Search
Search
Search
Watches
The best women’s dress watch