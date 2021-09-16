Best wooden sunglasses

Wooden sunglasses are pleasantly lightweight. In fact, some are so light, they float in water, making them easy to retrieve if you drop them in the pool.

Which wooden sunglasses are best?

Stylish and biodegradable, wooden sunglasses are a responsible purchasing choice for environmentally conscious consumers, and they look great on. It’s hard to go wrong when picking a pair, but it’s still wise to consider your purchase carefully so you end up with sunglasses you love.

Our top pick is the attractive Cloudfield Wooden Sunglasses.

What to know before you buy wooden sunglasses

Wood content

Some wooden sunglasses are made entirely from wood (excluding the lenses), whereas others are made from a blend of wood and other materials. This usually means the arms are wooden while the frames are made from either metal or plastic. If you choose a pair of wooden sunglasses that aren’t made entirely from wood, metal is the better frame option from an environmental perspective, since it’s at least a natural material that will degrade over time.

Wood types

Wooden sunglasses can be made from a wide range of woods. One of the most popular choices is bamboo, which isn’t technically a wood, but rather a grass that grows thick and woody. Bamboo is a great choice in terms of sustainability, because it’s extremely plentiful and grows at tremendous speed. Ebony is another popular wood due to its strength and attractive dark hue, while zebrawood is prized for being lightweight with an interesting striped grain.

Frame shape

When you shop for wooden sunglasses, you may notice the wayfarer shape is one of the most popular options. This is in part because it’s a classic style, but also because the simple shape is easy to make from wood. If you shop around a little, you’ll find some other choices of frame shapes, such as the classic aviator style, and round or rounded frames that give you a slightly softer look compared to squarer frame shapes. More complex frame shapes are likely to be made from wood and metal around the lenses with wooden arms.

What to look for in quality sunglasses

Polarized

Polarized lenses almost completely eradicate glare, which makes them especially good for driving since they block glare reflecting from the road ahead.

Lens tints

In addition to standard black or gray, you can find wooden sunglasses with a range of colored lens tints. Some colored lenses are simply colored that way for aesthetic reasons, but others have particular properties. Green lenses, for example, provide optimum contrast in poor lighting.

How much you can expect to spend on wooden sunglasses

Most wooden sunglasses cost $20-$50, but options from designer brands can cost $300 or more.

Wooden sunglasses FAQ

Are wooden sunglasses eco-friendly?

A. Very few new products can claim to be entirely eco-friendly due to the energy used in manufacturing, but wooden sunglasses are more eco-friendly than plastic sunglasses. Of course, they contain some plastic in the lenses (unless you can find a pair with glass lenses) and some options feature plastic around the frames, but the more biodegradable materials used, the better.

Are wooden sunglasses durable?

A. Wooden sunglasses have their benefits, but pure durability isn’t one of them. Because they’re made of relatively thin pieces of wood, they can snap if you sit on them or drop them. Of course, you could say the same for plastic sunglasses. If you’re careful with them, they can last for years, so keep them in a hard case when you’re not wearing them.

What’s the best wooden sunglasses to buy?

Top wooden sunglasses

Cloudfield’s Wood Sunglasses

What you need to know: These lightweight, attractive sunglasses have frames made entirely of sustainable bamboo.

What you’ll love: The nine-layer polarized lenses effectively protect eyes from UV rays. There is a handy carry case included. The wayfarer frame shape adds style and there is a range of lens tint options.

What you should consider: These may run slightly small for those with larger faces.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top wooden sunglasses for the money

WOODONLY Retro Wood Polarized Sunglasses

What you need to know: These stylish wooden shades offer several color options for polarized lenses. The engraving on the arms is a nice touch.

What you’ll love: The anti-reflective polarized lenses are great for driving and UV protection. A soft pouch, cleaning cloth and a mini screwdriver, in case you need to tighten up the tiny screws on the corners, are included.

What you should consider: These are very lightweight and therefore, not the most durable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Tree Tribe’s Bamboo Sunglasses

What you need to know: These gorgeous sunglasses come in light or dark wood with several tint options.

What you’ll love: The quality, polarized lenses have a scratch-resistant coating. The frames are carbonized for strength. These offer UV400 protection.

What you should consider: These don’t feel as solid as some buyers would like.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.