The best emerald earrings

Security backs can be used to further secure butterfly backings on stud emerald earrings.

Which emerald earrings are best?

It’s the birthstone for May, but the emerald is a timeless and beautiful gemstone that makes for a stunning statement earring any time of the year. If you are looking for a minimalist earring that also dazzles, then the Amazon Collection Sterling Silver Cushion-Cut Checkerboard Genuine Stud Earrings is the top choice. But there are other color-rich emerald earrings to consider, suitable for a variety of occasions, that also showcase the beauty of the emerald stone.

What to know before you buy an emerald earring

Metal

Metal sensitivity can affect the comfort of an earring. Metal sensitivity causes skin discoloration, and sensitive earlobes may also itch from an associated rash. Alloys such as nickel can cause allergic reactions. Beware of a plated earring if sensitive to metals, because the top layer will eventually chip away and expose your skin to nickel or other metals that can cause irritation.

Warranty

Check the manufacturer’s warranty before purchasing a luxury emerald earring. If a stone detaches or chips or the metal setting becomes loose, a warranty will come in handy. Jewelers can fix broken earrings, but the cost for repairs could be cost-prohibitive.

Symbolism

Emerald means “green” in Greek and is derived from the word “smaragdus.” Emerald is also the birthstone for the month of May. Some view emeralds as a symbol of rebirth and believe the stone grants the owner youth, good fortune and foresight.

Gifts

An emerald makes an ideal gift for a variety of occasions, especially for those who were born in May. When shopping for emerald earrings as a present, find out if they are sold with a gift box, or consider including a jewelry box to complement your earrings purchase.

What to look for in a quality emerald earring

Cut

Emerald earring stones are cut into a variety of shapes. Common emerald stone cuts for earrings include:

Cushion-cut emeralds, which are shaped like a square with cut corners.

Round-cut emeralds, which are the most popular cuts for earrings. Variations of a round-cut emerald include oval, octagon and pear.

Emerald-cut emeralds, which are sometimes referred to as a square emerald cut due to the elongated shape. This cut was originally created for emeralds because it accentuates the clarity of an emerald stone. Today the emerald cut is used for a variety of stones, including diamonds.

Princess-cut emeralds, which have a square shape with uncut edges. This allows light to shine through the stone for enhanced sparkle.

Often emeralds are cut deeper or shallower to showcase the emerald’s color. Cutting an emerald to showcase color may affect the carat weight, though the length and width of the shape are the same.

Size

Emeralds are measured in millimeters from length to width, rather than being measured by carat, like diamonds. Whenever a manufacturer notes an emerald size in terms of carat, it is considered an approximation. An emerald may look slightly smaller than a diamond of the same carat weight due to this measurement difference.

Genuine

Genuine emeralds are created when naturally occurring elements combine in the Earth’s crust. The elements of chromium, vanadium and iron combine in this process and give emeralds their green coloring. Genuine emeralds are identified by their inclusions: lines, bumps and cuts that were created from the movement of the Earth. Inclusions give every genuine emerald a distinct identity of its own. However, some view inclusions as a flaw and find them to distract from an emerald’s clarity and beauty.

Lab-created

Sometimes referred to as fabricated or lab-grown, a lab-created emerald is identical to natural ones in chemical composition. Lab-created emeralds lack inclusions and are thus more desirable to those who view inclusions as a flaw. The color and saturation of lab-created emeralds vary and affect price. A lab-created emerald is considered a “real” emerald but not an authentic emerald, because they did not occur in nature.

How much you can expect to spend on emerald earrings

Emerald earrings generally range between $40-$2,500 depending upon the setting and emerald size, color and clarity.

Emerald earrings FAQ

What is the best earring backing?

A. The most common type of earring backing is known as the butterfly-back, due to its shape. It’s a small piece of metal that slides along the earring post and locks the earring into place to prevent it from falling off. Many find this earring backing more comfortable than hooks or dangle earrings because they are less prone to pulling on the earlobe.

What is the best setting for emerald earrings?

A. The most common earring setting for an emerald earring is the prong setting. This setting also allows light to pass through the emerald to show the stone’s brilliance and sparkle. The prong setting is also considered the easiest and least expensive setting method.

What’s the best emerald earring to buy?

Top emerald earrings

Amazon Collection Sterling Silver Cushion-Cut Checkerboard Genuine Stud Earrings

What you need to know: A fantastic price point for a 1.5 carat, sterling silver, genuine emerald earring that is versatile enough to wear every day.

What you’ll love: Classic studs can be worn with a variety of outfits.

What you should consider: 6 mm size is small; consider sizing up to 8 mm.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top emerald earrings for the money

Brasilica by EFFY Emerald and Diamond in 14k Gold or 14k White Gold

What you need to know: The 1 carat emerald surrounded by diamonds is eye-catching and can be worn for every occasion.

What you’ll love: A matching necklace and ring complement the classic look.

What you should consider: Expensive; consider waiting for a sale.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Worth checking out

Raw Emerald Gemstone Drop Earrings

What you need to know: Comfortable and light handmade earrings with raw emeralds.

What you’ll love: Can be personalized with a card and matching necklace.

What you should consider: Gold-filled. The backing is not good for those with metal sensitivities.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Elizabeth Foley writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.