Best wedding band for a woman

Which wedding band for a woman is best?

You’ve said “yes” to your future spouse and your engagement ring — now it’s time to choose the second most important ring in your nuptial journey. While engagement rings tend to get most of the attention, the wedding band is the piece you’ll probably be wearing the most time after you say your vows. It’s important to choose one that matches your style and serves as the perfect symbol of the steadfast love between you and your partner.

Our top pick, Macy’s Pavé Diamond Band in 14K Gold, will give you a head start in the selection process.

What to know before buying a wedding band for a woman

Budget

There’s a wide selection of wedding bands that will satisfy various budgets. Choosing how much you plan to spend at the start will help you focus on the rings that fall in your range and avoid getting side-tracked when shopping. The general recommendation is to set aside around 3% to 5% of your total wedding budget for your ring.

Keep in mind that you can make your money stretch by playing around with ring styles and metals. If you choose to buy a designer ring, expect a considerable markup that adds to the overall piece of the ring.

Timing

Aim to begin shopping for your wedding band at least two months in advance of your ceremony. Many couples wait until the last minute and as a result, don’t end up finding a ring that they’ll love for a lifetime. This is especially the case if they are interested in a custom design that requires a longer production time. To avoid feeling rushed or under pressure, start your search in advance so that you enjoy the process and you successfully find that perfect ring.

Pairing with an engagement ring

Pairing your engagement ring with your wedding band is a matter of preference. If you plan on wearing both rings together, it’s important to think about how they will look together. Some people want their rings to be a perfect match in terms of symmetry, size, shape and design, while others like them to be complementary without overpowering each other. When shopping, it’s important to try on options both with your engagement ring on and off to get a sense of how it looks and feels.

Matching bands

A common concern among couples is about whether or not their wedding bands should match. Traditionally, coordinating bands are the go-to choice for those couples looking for some element of similarity between their rings. However, there is no hard-and-fast rule. If you and your future spouse have different tastes, you can choose rings that suit both your tastes and that express your individuality.

What to look for in a quality wedding band for a woman

Metal

Wedding bands are made with a variety of metals, such as yellow gold, rose gold, white gold, palladium and tungsten. Some brides like the look of mixed metals, as seen in a braided band that combines multiple colors. It’s also important to consider the metal’s durability. While no material is entirely scratch-resistant, there are some stronger materials, such as platinum and tungsten that are harder and sturdier than other traditional materials, like white gold.

Width

Band widths range from 1 millimeter to 8mm. Think about which would feel most comfortable on your hand. There are a lot of brides who like to match the width of their band with their engagement ring, which commonly falls between 2mm and 4mm. However, mixing widths can create a look that stands out.

Stones

Wedding bands are usually simpler rings, with people opting for classic bands made of plain metal or with small diamonds. In most cases, they don’t have large gemstones, but there are exceptions. Couples who are looking for a unique band will utilize the addition of stones and gems to create the look. While small diamonds can add a lot of sparkles, you can opt for other stones, such as sapphires and rubies. It’s essential to choose substantial rocks and the right stone setting so it doesn’t become loose and fall out.

Finish

Whether you prefer high polish or want a more textured look found in brush, matte, stone, sandblast or hammered, the finish is the final touch that will make your band true to your tastes. You don’t have to stick with traditional high polish, especially if you want to use the effect to set your accessory apart. There is a wide range of textures a jeweler can use to the finished piece that can transform the look and feel of your band.

Engraving

Make your wedding band a work of art by adding engravings to it. The most popular engravings are partner initials, names and wedding dates. A lot of couples prefer vintage art deco designs that include floral, stars or something more personal to them and their partner. Engravings are great ways to personalize and add a symbolic element to a plain wedding band.

How much you can expect to spend on a wedding band for a woman

According to a study done by Brides’ American Wedding, wedding bands take up 3% of a couple’s wedding budget. Most couples are willing to spend more on this accessory because of its emotional significance. The price range is $180-$2,000 and higher, depending on the metal used, the set design, the finish, the number of diamonds and stones and customized features.

Best wedding band for a women FAQ

Who buys the wedding bands?

A. Since this is most likely the first big financial expenditure for a couple to take on together, there’s more openness in terms of how they will go about selecting and paying for the bands. According to traditional practice, each person pays for the other ring. The bride or their family would pay for the groom’s ring, and the groom or their family would pay for the bride’s ring. However, this has changed over the years and splitting the cost evenly or creating a special bank account that each person contributes to cover the expenses is a common practice. Sometimes if one person bought the engagement ring, the other will pay for the wedding bands.

Can you wear your engagement ring and wedding bands together?

A. Yes. After the wedding ceremony, you can wear your engagement ring on your right hand and the wedding band on your ring finger. This option is preferred by those who are uncomfortable with wearing two rings on the same finger. The alternative is wearing your engagement ring and wedding band on the same finger, either in the order you received them or with your engagement ring on top of your wedding band.

How do you care for your wedding band?

A. Because the metals used for wedding bands are not entirely scratch-resistant, it’s important to be mindful of how your lifestyle could impact it. Daily caution and care will ensure that they don’t lose their beauty and luster. We recommend going to your local jeweler once a year for a polish, clean and refinish. They will also check for loose stones or abnormalities and repair them before the damage gets worse. At home, you can scrub the band with a soft toothbrush and gentle dish detergent and warm water. Remove your ring when performing any activity that could scratch, tarnish or cause you to lose them.

What’s the best wedding band for a woman to buy?

Top wedding band for a woman

Macy’s Pavé Diamond Band in 14K Gold

What you need to know: This is a sparkling pavé wedding band that’s versatile and that complements most kinds of engagement rings.

What you’ll love: Crafted in 14K gold, the ring is made with round-cut diamonds that have a clarity rating of I1-I2 and a color rating of H-I. The diamonds go more than halfway around the band, giving it the appearance of an eternity band. The stones capture the light which highlights the brilliance of the ring. The square edges stack securely under most rings.

What you should consider: Some wearers said it may not be suitable for everyday wear because of the intricate setting of the diamonds.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top wedding band for a woman for the money

Macy’s Diamond Baguette in 14K White Gold

What you need to know: A sleek elegant band, it’s made with baguette diamond and stands out for its timeless classic style.

What you’ll love: The ring has a 3.3mm width that makes it comfortable for most people to wear. It’s available in 14K yellow, white and rose gold. The diamond color is I-J and clarity is I2. The ring has a smooth appearance due to its channel setting and does not catch on clothing. Overall, it’s a simple and stylish take on the classic wedding band.

What you should consider: Some consumers didn’t find the diamond clarity to be high enough and said it lacked the shine they were looking for.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Worth checking out

Marchesa Diamond Star Band in 18K White Gold

What you need to know: A polished band that features ornate star accents, it exudes a sentimental and romantic touch.

What you’ll love: The ring has a modern appearance that complements most engagement rings, including traditional ones. The diamonds have a I color and a clarity rating of I1-I2. The etched star design with diamond centers will appeal to those who have a liking for an art deco style. The band looks attractive on all wearers, including those with smaller hands.

What you should consider: The ring is only available in white gold. A few consumers reported it does not arrive in the original packaging that’s advertised.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

