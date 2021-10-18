Best Halloween jewelry

There is no better way to complete a look than with beautiful accessories, so don’t forget to add some fun and festive Halloween jewelry to your wardrobe this spooky season.

Which Halloween jewelry is best?

Spooky season is upon us! Add a little spookiness to your day-to-day ensemble this October with these Halloween jewelry pieces that are sure to make this Halloween season magical.

Celebrating All Hollow’s Eve means pumpkins, black cats, skulls, candy and most importantly, costumes. If you love the spooky aesthetic and can’t wait to dress up at the end of the month, then Halloween jewelry is the perfect addition to your cabinet of curiosities. Celebrate all month long with Halloween-inspired jewelry that will never go out of style.

If dressing up in a costume is not your thing, then get in the Halloween spirit by adding some magic to your everyday wardrobe with some spooky yet whimsical Halloween-inspired jewelry. Grab your broomstick and embark on this sinister shopping experience so that come the witching hour, you are ready for the magic.

What to know before you buy Halloween jewelry

Halloween jewelry comes in every jewelry style you can think of, including earrings, necklaces and so much more. Halloween jewelry can complete any look and can even be the finishing touch you need for your Halloween costume. There are countless materials used to make jewelry including precious metals like gold and silver or the more inexpensive options like aluminum, stainless steel and brass.

What to look for in quality Halloween jewelry

The more inexpensive admixture of metals like stainless steel or bronze alloy might not last as long as gold or silver since they are not as durable. However, alloy metal blends can still make quality jewelry pieces, especially if the piece is not something you plan to wear all year round, making alloy metal blends a great and affordable option for Halloween jewelry.

How much you can expect to spend on Halloween jewelry

Jewelry comes in a vast range of prices, and when looking at precious gems and metals, that range can extend into the thousands. You might want something more affordable for Halloween jewelry since you will only be wearing it during the Halloween season. Halloween jewelry made from cheap material tends to run anywhere between $5-$30, and some options may come in a set with multiple pieces.

What’s the best Halloween jewelry to buy?

Top Halloween jewelry

Gothic Skull Skeleton Choker Necklace Earrings Jewelry Set

What you need to know: If you are looking for something that screams Halloween, look no further than this skeleton choker with matching earrings. This statement necklace gives the illusion of two skeleton hands clasped together with another set of skeleton hands dangling from your ears.

What you’ll love: This set is sure to stand out, making your everyday outfits fun and festive for the horrors of October. Also, if you plan to be something sinister on All Hollow’s Eve, then this set might be what you need to complete your look.

What you should consider: Though customers rave about the quality of the necklace they also say that it is very inconvenient that the dangle earrings don’t come with backs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Betsey Johnson Spider Drop Earrings

What you need to know: If anyone knows how to make Halloween-inspired jewelry, it is Betsey Johnson. Her designs are known for being over the top and embellished with beautiful detail—perfect for Halloween.

What you’ll love: These Halloween earrings have an eight-legged spider dangling from an iridescent, heart-shaped stone. The stone is set in a gold-tone mixed metal with a lever back close, guaranteeing that the spider will stay in place. Not only can these earrings be worn all year round, but they also make a great addition to a witch costume.

What you should consider: The spider legs may get caught on things easily so be careful if you have sensitive ears.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Tiny Cute Ghost Necklace Keychain Earring Halloween Funny Jewelry

What you need to know: This tiny ghost necklace is simple and absolutely adorable. Its subtle yet fun design will cause people to do a double take when they catch this silly, scary ghost.

What you’ll love: This ghost necklace is sure to bring a smile to any Halloween lover and would make a perfect gift for those with October Birthdays.

What you should consider: The silver finish will go with any outfit or costume but the material is delicate so avoid wearing this alloy material in the shower.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Halloween jewelry for the money

Black Cat Necklace – Peeking Black Cat Pendant

What you need to know: Something wicked this way comes, and it is an adorable black cat! This necklace is truly one of a kind and makes for a great conversation starter.

What you’ll love: The handmaid pendant is circular with a shiny gold backdrop. The black cat and its bright green eyes can only be seen from the nose up, giving the illusion that it is peeking out from inside the necklace. The chain is 17 inches with 2 inches of extra chain.

What you should consider: Reviewers say the pendant itself is about the size of a quarter and some reviews mention that the image is not as clear as they hoped.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Jack-o’-Lantern Halloween Drop Earrings

What you need to know: The jack-o’- lantern is arguably the mascot of Halloween, and as such a prominent theme for the Halloween season, a pair of lightweight pumpkin earrings are sure to show your holiday spirit.

What you’ll love: These small fish hook earrings are inexpensive and covered in glitter, giving them a very festive touch that is still subtle enough for everyday wear. Users love the length and say they are very comfortable.

What you should consider: While the glitter is a cute touch keep in mind that it may end up shedding.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

Worth checking out

80 Pieces Halloween Charms Pendants Antique Silver Pendants Halloween Jewelry

What you need to know: If you have an extra necklace chain lying around, consider getting this 80 piece set of Halloween charm pendants. Also, if you enjoy making jewelry, this set offers some pendant duplicates so you can create multiple pieces of jewelry to give as Halloween gifts.

What you’ll love: The antique finish gives these Halloween-themed pendants a worn that could easily make them appear as cursed objects. This assorted set gives you countless Halloween accessories options, and each piece is made to last.

What you should consider: Beware, some customers complain of missing pieces.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Bailey Gates writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.