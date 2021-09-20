Best clip-on earrings

During the Victorian era (about 1820 to 1914), ear piercings were looked down upon and seen as vulgar. To eliminate the need for ear piercings, clip-on earrings were invented.

Most stylish clip-on earrings

Clip-on earrings are a great alternative for people who want to wear earrings but don’t have a piercing. Even if you do have pierced ears, you can still use clip-on earrings, especially if you want to try out different looks before committing to another ear piercing. The versatility of clip-ons means that anyone—both children and adults—have a safe and stylish option when it comes to jewelry. For an affordable and high-quality clip-on earring, the FAMARINE 14K Gold Cut Hoop Clip-on Earrings is an excellent choice.

What to know before you buy clip-on earrings

Material

Earrings are made of different types of materials and metals. Some of these metals are known to cause irritation or allergic reactions in some people. If you have had negative reactions in the past, it is advisable to visit your doctor or allergist to find out what type of metals affect you. You can also always go for the safe option and purchase hypoallergenic jewelry.

Weight

The weight of your clip-on earrings is very important for both your comfort and style. While you certainly can wear large clip-on earrings, it is best if they are lightweight. Heavy clip-on earrings are usually uncomfortable and are likely to make your ears droop, potentially causing a tear in your earlobes. Heavier earrings are also more likely to fall off your ears.

Style

Clip-on earrings come in a wide variety of styles. You can opt for screw back, hinge, paddle back, screw hinge, invisible, sliding, ear cuffs or mini clip-ons. Choose whatever style fits your aesthetic and is the most comfortable to wear.

What to look for in quality clip-on earrings

Size and weight

No matter what size you select, make sure that the earring is lightweight. Consider the size of your own ear as you purchase your clip-ons as well; earrings that may be heavy for a smaller ear size might be just fine on someone with larger ears. No matter what size you go for, keep in mind that heavy clip-on earrings tend to be dangerous, uncomfortable and are prone to falling off.

Design and style

Like all other jewelry, clip-ons come in a variety of beautiful designs. You can choose the designs you prefer based on the occasions you’ll be wearing them for and your personal style. No matter your intention, there’s a perfect design for every look you would want to try.

Easily adjustable

No matter what style or design you go for, a quality clip-on will support the weight of the earring with evenly distributed pressure on the lobes. This means it’s also easily adjustable for your comfort and the sensitivity of your ears.

How much you can expect to spend on clip-on earrings

Most clip-on earrings of decent quality will range between $8-$20. However, earrings made out of expensive materials like gemstones can cost up to hundreds of dollars.

Clip-on earring FAQ

What are the care instructions for clip-on earrings?

A. While not all clip-on earrings will come with care instructions, there are a few universal ways to properly care for any type of jewelry. Because earrings are delicate, it’s important to keep them stored properly in a jewelry box or another storage space.

Are clip-on earrings popular?

A. Yes, because clip-on earrings are the best alternatives for unpierced ears and come in a wide variety of styles and designs.

What are the best clip-on earrings to buy?

Top clip-on earrings

FAMARINE 14K Gold Cut Hoop Clip-on Earrings

What you need to know: This classic hoop style is a staple for any earring collection and can be worn for almost any occasion.

What you’ll love: These clip-ons are safe to wear, lightweight and nickel-free. The gold-tone hoops are comfortable, versatile and do not pinch the earlobes.

What you should consider: Some users have complained that after wearing them for a couple of hours, they become uncomfortable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top clip-on earrings for the money

Clip-On Hoop Earrings for Women

What you need to know: These lightweight hoops look like they’re pierced and come in a wide variety of sizes and designs.

What you’ll love: With invisible spring backs, these hoops are indistinguishable from pierced earrings. The comfort spring even allows users with the most sensitive skin to wear them all day without any pinching or discomfort.

What you should consider: Some users have said that even though the spring can be fixed, it comes out and has to be fixed too often.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Mariell Cubic Zirconia Clip-On Stud Earrings

What you need to know: These high-quality cubic zirconia clip-ons are the perfect small studs for any outfit.

What you’ll love: The cubic zirconia are beautifully crafted and look like real diamonds. They are elegant, lightweight and plated with platinum. They also come beautifully packaged and with an extra set of rubber pads.

What you should consider: Some users have said that their ears start to hurt after a little while.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Nentapmun Gomwalk writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.