Best costume wig

For best results, use a wig cap under your costume wig to contain your real hair and help hold your wig in place.

Which costume wigs are the best?

Whether you need to add the proper finishing touch to your cosplay for a comic-con or are planning your next Halloween costume, it’s important to choose the right costume wig. Luckily, you can find a huge range of styles and colors on the market, which should cover every character and look you can imagine. Many can be additionally styled at home to meet your exact needs.

This guide will teach you everything you need to know about costume wigs. It also includes product recommendations at the end. Our favorite is the Bobbi Boss Yara Lace Front Wig, which looks realistic and is easy to style.

What to know before you buy costume wigs

Length

You can find costume wigs in a wide range of lengths, from pixie cuts to flowing waist-length tresses. Lengths are usually listed in inches, and you can get a good idea of where the wig might fall on you by using a soft measuring tape. If you’re dressing up as an existing character, it’s important to get the hair length right. If in doubt, choose a too-long wig rather than a too-short wig — you can always trim it.

Material

While you can use a human hair wig for a costume, the vast majority of costume wigs are made from synthetic hair, due to its much lower price point. Synthetic hair is typically made from plastic fibers, such as acrylic, polyvinyl, and polyester. Kanekalon is one of the highest-quality synthetic fibers. Avoid very cheap synthetic hair, as it will look noticeably fake.

Style

Again, the style you require will depend on who or what you’re dressing up as. For some costumes, the style might not matter too much, but for cosplay, attention to detail is everything. You can cut and style wigs yourself, but beginners may have trouble achieving the right look themselves. If you’re not comfortable with your styling prowess, try to find a wig that’s as close to your character’s look as you can.

What to look for in quality costume wigs

Heat-resistance

If you choose a heat-resistant wig, you can style it with a flat iron, hair dryer, curling tongs, and other heat-styling tools without damaging it.

Color

Whether you want basic blonde, brilliant blue, or rainbow hair, there’s sure to be a wig to fit your needs. You can find colors that fit all kinds of hair trends, such as pastels and ombre.

Shine

Costume wigs, especially cheap ones, can be overly shiny, which makes them look fake. Luckily, you can temper the shine somewhat with talcum powder or dry shampoo. Just be careful not to overdo it on dark colors.

How much you can expect to spend on costume wigs

You can find some cheap costume wigs for as little as $10-$20, whereas high-end options can cost well over $100.

Costume wigs FAQ

What is a lace-front wig?

A. A lace-front wig features a lace band at the front that allows you to hand-tie your hair into it. This allows you to change the parting style or wear your wig in an up-do without making it obvious that you’re wearing a wig. You can also find full lace wigs where the whole wig consists of hair hand-tied onto lace. They look even more realistic than lace front wigs, but they generally cost more than most people want to spend on a costume.

How should I store my costume wig?

A. The best way to store a wig to avoid tangling and damaging it is on a mannequin head or wig head. However, this isn’t always practical, especially for long-term storage. Alternatively, you can store your wig in its original box, if it came with one. If not, find another box or even a large, zippered plastic bag that’s big enough to accommodate the wig without folding it.

What are the best costume wigs to buy?

Top costume wig

Bobbi Boss’ Yara Lace Front Wig

Our take: This is a quality wig with a two-tone effect that transitions from black to blue, though other shades are available.

What we like: Its lace-front design improves realism. It can be heat styled. Built-in combs and an adjustable strap offer a good fit.

What you should consider: There can be some light shedding.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Top costume wig for the money

MapofBeauty’s Wavy Multicolor Lolita Cosplay Wig

Our take: This is a long, eye-catching wig that’s surprisingly affordable. It’s great for cosplay and parties.

What we like: It is available in a range of other hues, including pastel shades and bold colors. It is temperature-resistant for heat styling.

What you should consider: It’s not especially thick.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Worth checking out

K’ryssma’s Ombre Gray Lace Front Wig

Our take: With long gray locks with a two-tone ombre effect, you can’t get much more on trend.

What we like: This is great for cosplay, as it works for a range of characters. It is long and thick. The lace front makes it easier to style and wear up. It can be heat styled.

What you should consider: It tangles fairly easily.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.