Best wristlet wallet

Which wristlet wallet is best?

If you’re only carrying a few small essentials in your handbag — or want to pare down from a bulky crossbody bag or a shoulder bag — reach for a wristlet wallet. Compact and convenient, they’re ideal when you’re on the go and want to pack light.

Wristlet wallets come with a strap for easy carrying and hold more than many traditional wallets. While they’re often used on their own, some people use wristlet wallets with their handbags. In particular, Michael Kors Jet Set Travel Double Zip Wristlet is a versatile design that offers a high level of organization.

What to know before you buy a wristlet wallet

Style

Style often leads the search for a wristlet wallet, as many people invest in designs that are suitable for particular occasions.

Everyday wristlet wallets are versatile and ideal for casual use. Some people go bold and choose fun prints or colors, whereas others stick to classic designs that coordinate with most purses or outfits.

Professional wristlet wallets, which are simple and sophisticated, are often used in business settings. These designs usually stick to classic colors, such as black, brown or charcoal, and premium materials like leather or satin.

Special occasion wristlet wallets often have a touch of glitz and glam. They’re made with fancier materials, like satin or lace, and have bold embellishments, such as zippers or buckles. Other designs have shiny details, like glitter, rhinestones or iridescent material.

Size

Before you fall in love with a wristlet wallet, determine whether the size serves your needs. Slender or pared-down wristlet wallets are ideal if you’d like to pack light, but they may be too small to carry bulkier items like makeup or keys. Larger designs with spacious main compartments hold a wealth of items, from sunglasses to cell phones, but they’re typically heavy and bulky when filled to capacity.

Phone compatibility

If you’d like to carry your smartphone inside a wristlet wallet, make sure it’s compatible with the design. For example, certain wristlet wallets have touchscreen windows, but they only fit newer smartphones. Other wristlet wallets have zipper compartments that hold most phones; however, they may not accommodate larger models like the iPhone 12 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S21.

What to look for in a quality wristlet wallet

Organization

Unlike regular wristlets, wristlet wallets boast a higher level of organization. Many styles feature several card and currency slots as well as a series of compartments and pockets. Other styles are designed with special compartments that serve a specific purpose, such as holding passports, receipts or hand sanitizer.

Handbag straps

In addition to wrist loops, many wristlet wallets come with handbag straps. These straps, which are a slender leather strap or a chain, are usually long enough to wear the wristlet wallet as a crossbody bag. Some consumers, however, report that these thin, lightweight straps aren’t very durable, and as a result, may be prone to breaking after a few uses.

RFID-blocking

Many wristlet wallets geared toward travel use have RFID-blocking linings. They may be effective at warding off identity thieves that use skimming devices to obtain personal information stored on chip credit cards. However, several wristlet wallets only have just a few RFID-lined compartments— as opposed to being entirely lined with RFID-blocking material.

How much you can expect to spend on wristlet wallets

Entry-level wristlet wallets made with cotton or synthetic materials cost $30 and below. Many designer wristlet wallets retail for $40-$125, and those of the finest quality cost between $150-$300.

Wristlet wallet FAQ

Which material is best for wristlet wallets?

A. Leather wristlet wallets remain popular because they withstand the test of time and have great curb appeal, but they’re rather heavy when filled. Those seeking lighter wristlet wallets may prefer synthetic leather or cloth designs. While they aren’t as durable as leather, they’re more affordable.

Can I use a wristlet wallet with a handbag?

A. You can, especially if you’re looking for a way to transition easily between carrying your handbag or just the wristlet wallet. However, keep in mind that wristlet wallets are usually heavier than regular wallets. As a result, they may weigh down your handbag considerably.

Will keys fit inside a wristlet wallet?

A. It depends on the size of the wristlet wallet as well as how bulky your keys are. If you only have a key fob and a house key, they’ll fit inside most wristlet wallets. On the other hand, bulkier key sets won’t fit, and instead, you may need to carry them in your pocket or on a lanyard.

What’s the best wristlet wallet to buy?

Top wristlet wallet

Michael Kors Jet Set Travel Double Zip Wristlet

What you need to know: This larger design has a built-in wallet with several card and currency slots.

What you’ll love: Signature branded features with fine details, like brushed gold hardware, will make you fall in love with this model. Compartments are long enough to hold unfolded bills. Holds up to heavy use.

What you should consider: Fairly heavy when filled to capacity.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top wristlet wallet for the money

Befen Leather Wristlet Clutch

What you need to know: Affordable and spacious, this wristlet clutch holds all your essentials.

What you’ll love: Main compartment has card slots, inner pockets and a cash compartment. Its wide design holds bulkier items like makeup and sunglasses. Includes an adjustable shoulder strap.

What you should consider: Crossbody strap isn’t as durable as expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Travelon Phone Clutch Wallet Wristlet

What you need to know: Because of its RFID-blocking lining and high level of organization, this design is a travel favorite.

What you’ll love: Lightweight yet durable nylon construction. Equipped with six card slots and a large main compartment. Strap is removable to use the wristlet as a clutch.

What you should consider: Occasional zipper issues.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

