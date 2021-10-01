Best Tory Burch handbag

Tory Burch bags feature signature gold details and sharp lines that complement almost any outfit.

Which Tory Burch handbag is best?

Tory Burch bags feature signature gold details and sharp lines that complement almost any outfit. These handbags provide understated elegance and class and come in a variety of styles. There are many different Tory Burch handbags, from special occasion clutches to everyday leather bags.

Our top pick is the durable Tory Burch Women’s Perry Triple Compartment Tote Leather Shoulder Bag, which has a large interior pocket and an open design.

What to know before you buy a Tory Burch handbag

Construction

Tory Burch bags are touted for high-quality construction, and most of the brand’s bags are created with fine Italian leather and detailed stitching. Most of the bag styles use the same color thread as the bag itself, but there are some limited-edition bags that use bold contrast stitching. Tory Burch is known for sharp lines and classic structured designs. In addition to the leather bags, there are some nylon and canvas styles available.

Logo

The Tory Burch logo comes in three popular and instantly recognizable designs, including the uppercase brand name, the double-T logo and the round medallion. These logos tend to appear as embossed leather, sewn-on patches and gold metal. Some of the bags come with more prominent logos.

Size

Consider which size of Tory Burch handbag you want before making your big purchase. There are a few small Tory Burch bag styles, including camera bags, mini bags and clutches. Clutches typically hold just your phone and keys, while mini bags and camera bags usually can hold a few more essentials, including your wallet.

Midsize bag styles include satchels, shoulder bags and medium totes as well as a line of double bags and classic frames inspired by style icon Lee Radziwill. Oversize and large styles include larger satchels and totes.

What to look for in a quality Tory Burch handbag

Lining

Tory Burch bags usually have premium high-quality linings that hold up to plenty of wear and tear, so you don’t have to worry about them ripping or snagging on keys and other sharp objects. Most of these premium linings come in contrasting hues.

Accessories

Many of the brand’s handbags, especially the large and midsize styles, come with accessories such as wrist straps and keychains. You can find matching wallets for most Tory Burch bag styles. Some smaller bags come with crossbody straps or detachable wrist straps.

Color

Tory Burch bags tend to be monochromatic, with the exception of the beautiful gold hardware. Most of the brand’s bags come in multiple different color options, including bold colors such as green and red and neutral hues such as brown and black. There also are limited-edition bags that come in fun designs, prints and patterns.

How much you can expect to spend on a Tory Burch handbag

A Tory Burch handbag usually ranges in price between about $300-$500, depending on the material, accessories and design.

Tory Burch handbag FAQ

Do all Tory Burch handbags come in black?

A. Most Tory Burch handbags come in black, which goes with almost any outfit. However, there are some limited-edition bags that come in unique patterns or colors and are not available in black. There are some canvas styles in black, but most canvas bags are only available in other colors.

Should you get a matching wallet for your Tory Burch handbag?

A. Most Tory Burch handbags have matching wallets. Small Tory Burch bags can’t hold more than a bifold wallet or a card case, so it’s typically more common to purchase a matching wallet with a larger Tory Burch handbag.

Does Tory Burch make leather-alternative handbags?

A. All of the brand’s leather handbags are created with genuine leather, but vegan customers can purchase canvas or nylon Tory Burch bags.

What’s the best Tory Burch handbag to buy?

Top Tory Burch handbag

Tory Burch Women’s Perry Triple Compartment Tote Leather Shoulder Bag

What you need to know: This simple and sleek Tory Burch tote bag with a beautiful pebble leather design that comes in gray or black is perfect for work.

What you’ll love: This leather shoulder bag comes with a keyring loop and a full-length interior zipper compartment for organization and security. The tote is unlined and features thin top handles and reinforced leather detail.

What you should consider: This bag only comes in two colors, and the open style doesn’t work for everyone.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Tory Burch handbag for the money

Tory Burch Small Kira Chevron Leather Camera Bag

What you need to know: This elegant yet affordable quilted chevron bag comes with high-quality stitching and seven color options.

What you’ll love: This small, budget-friendly camera bag features a simple metal double-T logo, thick lining and smooth leather with stitching detail that creates a multidimensional effect.

What you should consider: This bag is fairly small so it doesn’t hold more than the bare essentials, such as your phone and keys.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Tory Burch Fleming Leather Shoulder Bag

What you need to know: This structured midsize bag features a chain-link strap, a unique quilted design and a professional shape for work environments.

What you’ll love: This shoulder bag includes a gold chain-link strap that gives it a pop of color and a bit of edge, as well as a full-length top flap with an embossed double-T medallion logo and a magnetic closure.

What you should consider: This mid-size bag is fairly narrow, so you’ll need to pack pretty light.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

