Best RFID-blocking wallets

Unless you plan on carrying large amounts of cash, a slim wallet is a great minimalist accessory that can carry all of your pertinent cards while blocking RFID signals.

Which RFID-blocking wallets are best?

In today’s day and age, your entire life is contained in a microcosm within your wallet. Debit and credit cards are typically embedded with a radio frequency identification chip that makes purchases touchless. It’s extremely useful but also vulnerable to RFID-specific scammers who can covertly access your financial information from your pocket. Thankfully, there are plenty of wallets that feature RFID-blocking technology, providing a major firewall that protects you from electronic theft.

The Derrick RFID-Blocking Leather Bifold Wallet from Fossil is the best product in its class, providing fashionable protection from theft and fraud. There are many to choose from, so there’s bound to be an RFID-blocking wallet that fits your style and budget.

What to know before you buy an RFID-blocking wallet

While there has been plenty of debate over whether RFID blocking is useful or not, this type of scamming is hard to track, but many experts find little evidence of its prevalence. RFID-blocking technology doesn’t add significantly to a wallet’s price, making it an inexpensive and common feature that provides confidence in the security of your credit card or license.

RFID-blocking wallets usually have metal woven into the material. It isn’t visible to the naked eye, but it’s doing its job nonetheless. As long as your cards are properly stored in your wallet, they should be protected from most “card skimming” methods. Point-of-sale skimming occurs when your card is out of its protective carrier, so always use your RFID-enabled cards with caution.

That being said, when shopping for an RFID-blocking wallet, the design, materials and style should be your primary considerations.

Design

Wallets are commonly made in one of several popular designs, including bifold, trifold, slim/minimalist, large-sized and the modern cell phone wallet. Bifold and trifold wallets have typically been designed for and marketed to men, while the clutch, zippered and large-sized wallets have been geared toward women. These norms are far less important these days, and many modern wallets are designed to be unisex.

When choosing a wallet for yourself, consider your daily and weekly needs as far as carrying cash, credit and debit cards, membership cards and identification. Differently designed wallets provide more or less storage, so it’s important to take inventory. If your wallet is usually overflowing with receipts, notes, frequent customer cards and other non-necessities, it might be time to make the switch to minimalism with a slim wallet.

Materials

Traditionally, leather is the most common and popular material for wallets, due to its durability. Leather is soft, smooth and comfortable to carry, but it comes with concerns regarding the ethical treatment of animals. Canvas is another popular material that is versatile and durable, but not quite as smooth as leather. Elastic materials also add some flexibility.

Realistically, a wallet can be made with just about any material, including metal and wood. Many wallets are made with patent leather or polyester, including women’s wallets. Faux leather and 100% vegan “leather” are great choices for anyone who wants a classic wallet feel that’s guilt-free. No matter what, the metal embedded within should protect your RFID-enabled cards.

Style

The most personal aspect of choosing a wallet is matching your personal style. Designer wallets are usually attractive but expensive. Real and faux leather are available in an array of shades of black and brown and often feature embossed designs or logos. Women’s large wallets are available in colors and styles of all types, and unisex wallets come in a nearly endless variety of visual styles. There’s sure to be an RFID-blocking wallet that fits your personality.

What to look for in a quality RFID-blocking wallet

Extra features

Some extra features include a wrist band for easy carrying, built-in money clip, a detachable metal chain and coin pouches. Choose from any number of extras when shopping for a quality RFID wallet.

Specialized wallets

Other specialized wallets include the popular phone case wallet — a tempting way to carry all of your vulnerable valuables in one place. While aluminum and titanium wallets are usually available in a minimalist design and are very durable, they’re also a pain in the rear. For travellers, an RFID-blocking passport wallet is a worthy investment. For those who carry their billfold in a satchel or purse, a large-sized “checkbook wallet” is useful for packing a lot of stuff.

Additional security

For those of us who absolutely need the most protection possible, an anti-theft wallet features a neck strap, zipper and RFID-blocking in an accessory you can keep close to the chest.

How much you can expect to spend on an RFID-blocking wallet

RFID-blocking wallets start as low as $10, with budget options below $50. Higher end wallets can run from $75-$200, but we recommend steering toward mid-range wallets for good value.

RFID-blocking wallet FAQ

How do I know if my card has an RFID chip?

A. Not all credit cards come with an embedded RFID chip, but if your card has one, it’s easy to spot. Look for a small metal microchip on either end of the card and a Wi-Fi-type logo. That indicates where the chip and RFID function is located.

Will an RFID wallet damage my cards?

A. No, the metal in the wallet simply blocks any potential radio frequencies that could be used to skim your card. There are no properties that would affect your magnetic strips or the RFID chips themselves.

What’s the best RFID-blocking wallet to buy?

Top RFID-blocking wallet

Fossil Men’s Derrick RFID-Blocking Leather Bifold Wallet

What you need to know: A stylish and practical wallet made from 100% cowhide leather.

What you’ll love: The bifold design and ID window are popular, but the eight card slots and spacious billfold make this a winner, too.

What you should consider: The wallet doesn’t have a zippered pocket.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Top RFID-blocking wallet for the money

Travelambo Leather RFID Slim Wallet

What you need to know: A useful and secure wallet with a simple design.

What you’ll love: A hidden center pocket for cash or coins, another easy-access slot for miscellany and a durable build set this wallet apart.

What you should consider: It’s a slim minimalist wallet not suited for those who carry a lot of cash.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Columbia Leather Tri-Fold RFID Wallet

What you need to know: A close compromise between slip and storage-heavy.

What you’ll love: Perfect for near minimalists who want a classic style, this wallet is 100% leather body, quality construction and photo inserts are all selling points.

What you should consider: This wallet could wind up bulky over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Travelambo Women’s RFID Wallet

What you need to know: A women’s wallet that does it all.

What you’ll love: The wallet features two long zippered pockets and is available in a multitude of colors. It’s also secure, inexpensive and an optimum size.

What you should consider: Some buyers noted that it’s on the large side.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Buffway RFID Slim Wallet

What you need to know: A 100% leather wallet available in a number of colors.

What you’ll love: With six card slots and two hidden pockets, this product carries more than some other slim wallets.

What you should consider: This wallet deserves few complaints.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

