Best leather handbag

Leather has unique care instructions compared to other fabrics, so make sure that you read the garment-care label closely before cleaning your leather bag.

Which leather handbags are best?

If you’re considering getting a new leather handbag, then it’s worth aiming for a style that will always be in fashion, rather than a one-season wonder that matches just a few pieces in your wardrobe. Whether you’re looking for yourself or seeking a special gift for someone else, finding the right accessory that’s worth investing in can be time-consuming in a market that features everything from designer staples to evening bags and after-work totes. Find the perfect classic accessory or trendy piece below.

What to consider when buying leather handbags

Durability

No matter the size of your budget, you’ll want to make sure you get a purse that is well-made and durable, including quality zippers, material, and seams. Bags that show signs of wear or weakness in their design won’t last as long compared to ones with a better build. A bag with the best durability will be designed with premium materials and fabrics that help prevent wear and tear over long-term use.

Size

Depending on what you plan on keeping in your bag, look for a well-sized purse that is big enough to fit any essentials you may need to carry with you. Figuring out how and where you want to use your handbag will help you determine which size will best fit your lifestyle. Purses that feature extra pockets and pouches will additionally help with functionality, while also providing additional storage space.

Quality

Luckily you don’t have to break the bank in order to buy a premium quality handbag. However, more expensive brands tend to feature high-quality stitching, fabrics, and other materials. Don’t be afraid to explore options on both the lower and higher of the price range.

Color

It’s important to consider what outfit you intend to wear when choosing a design or pattern. Taking into account other wardrobe pieces you already own that can match a new bag is also a good starting point. Darker colors are less likely to show stains or other obvious signs of wear, while lighter colors can be more prone to color leaching or marks.

Style

Handbags with seasonless silhouettes and timeless colors are the best ones to look for rather than those with lots of embellishments such as buttons, fringe, and large hardware. However, if you enjoy statement pieces, then a bag with more frills will be a better choice for you.

What are the best leather handbags to buy?

Top cross-body

Michael Kors Jet Set Crossbody Leather Bag

Designed with a sleek and compact silhouette in mind, this crossbody bag is crafted from Saffiano leather for added luxury. It features a polished chain link that is connected to an adjustable leather strap. The clean, minimalistic style is great for dressing up or down with any outfit and has a nicely organized pocket interior that is perfect for carrying your essentials around all day.

Sold by Amazon

Top hobo

The Sak Sequoia Leather Hobo

Sized at 11 inches long by 1.5 inches wide by 9 inches high, this slightly crescent-shaped bag is just as spacious as its sister, the tote. Sequoia’s stitching and leather treatment are of premium quality and very soft to the touch. It features the signature slump of the classic hobo and a fully lined interior that can fit all your essentials in its multiple zippered pockets and compartments.

Sold by Amazon

Top tote

Michael Kors Charlotte Large Top Zip Tote

Finding a spacious yet not overly big “shopper” can be quite the feat, but there’s no need to look any further: This timeless wardrobe addition from a trusted brand features two well-placed side pockets for easy access to your keys or phone. The structured but roomy interior can fit a change of clothes and small essential items.

Sold by Amazon

Top purse

Coach Pennie Shoulder Bag

Known to be a bigger purse when compared to other designs and styles, this shoulder bag is nonetheless considered the perfect carry-all for your essentials. The bag has outside zipping and snaps pockets for extra storage space and a detachable strap with a 7-inch drop that can be removed easily.

Sold by Amazon

Top wristlet

Hobo Sable Wristlet

Designed with enough storage space to carry essentials and compact enough not to be cumbersome when carrying, this iconic bestseller is a fashion staple anywhere you go, thanks to the availability of different hide colors and patterns. Designed with Hobo’s signature circular handle, each purse can securely store any small item, while also being easy to grab when in a hurry. The brand’s velvet pebbled hide is known to be one of the softest leathers on the market and can last for a while despite the usual wear and tear that bags can be susceptible to over time.

Sold by Amazon

Top satchel

Coach Rowan Satchel

This satchel features a cross-grain leather that is available in over fifteen different shades and a side-zippered multifunctional pocket. The leather strap can be adjusted or removed instead if you prefer to hold the bag by its handles. The purse’s structured design is finished with smooth leather material and has an extended zipper for easy access to its interior.

Sold by Amazon

Top backpack

Altosy Genuine Leather Convertible Backpack

This backpack-style bag is crafted with 100% genuine cowhide leather that is both durable and soft to the touch. The bag is also designed with one front and back zipper pocket each and one main interior compartment that can easily hold everything from a 12-inch laptop to an iPad, phone, wallet, umbrella, and more. Due to the use of genuine leather, the bag may be heavier than those made with other fabrics and materials.

Sold by Amazon

Top clutch

S-Zone RFID-Blocking Genuine Leather Clutch

This clutch and wallet hybrid is lined with genuine leather, while the outer layer is waxed with an oil finish for a luxury look and feel. The bag includes 21 card slots, one ID window, and four full-length compartments that all collapse when being closed with the outside clasp. The multi-story fold design is very user-friendly and will definitely keep your things organized just as a wallet would.

Sold by Amazon

Top designer

Tory Burch Perry Tote

A sleek and simple silhouette for those who prefer a more subtle style option. Available in black or gray with reinforced leather detailing on the handles and sides, this full-length tote is great for storing items and keeping things in order. However, the open-style top won’t be an ideal design if you prefer to have a zipper opening. The tote comes with a matching keyring loop.

Sold by Amazon

Top bargain buy

Dreubea Soft Faux Leather Tote Shoulder Bag

This is the only faux leather option on this list, thanks to its affordable price point. This tote is perfect for everyday use, whether you find yourself traveling, shopping, or commuting. The ultra-convenient magnet closure is a nice added touch if you like a bit more security than the typical open style that totes have to offer. The faux leather straps are soft and cozy enough to wear for long periods of time.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ashton Hughes writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.