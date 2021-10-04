Best Kate Spade bag

Kate Spade bags are the perfect options if you want a beautiful designer bag but traditional designer bags are a bit too fussy for your taste.

Which Kate Spade bag is best?

The Kate Spade New York Cameron Street Candace Satchel Bag has that classic Spade look that complements almost any outfit.

What to know before you buy a Kate Spade bag

Types

There are several types of Kate Spade bags, including shoulder bags, totes, satchels, crossbodies, clutches and backpacks. Shoulder bags tend to be the most practical and often include a top zipper closure to keep things secure. Tote bags usually are a bit larger than shoulder bags and are open on top for easy access.

Satchels are medium to large bags with handles and long straps, which are excellent for work and daily use. Crossbodies include a long strap to wear across your torso for better security and hands-free wear. Clutches are small, formal handheld bags, just large enough for a wallet and phone. Kate Spade backpacks are large bags that work well for travel.

Material

While Kate Spade bags can come in different kinds of material, most of the brand’s bags are made from leather, a strong and versatile material that has a sophisticated look. Keep in mind that leather bags tend to be more pricey and need more care than other types of bags.

Other Kate Spade bags are made from nylon, canvas or fabric such as cotton twill. Nylon is a great water-resistant and durable material that is simple to clean and maintain. Canvas is a casual natural material that doesn’t hold up to wear and tear quite as well as nylon. Fabric bags are perfect for daily use since they tend to be lightweight.

Color

Kate Spade provides a diverse range of colors, including classic neutral tones such as gray, brown, white and black, as well as bold colors such as blue, green, gold, pink and red. It’s important to select the right hue for you. Kate Spade bags also come in multicolored patterns such as snakeskin prints or florals.

What to look for in a quality Kate Spade bag

Interior compartments

Kate Spade bags have a wide range of compartment configurations, but some bags have one larger interior compartment with a couple of smaller pockets for small items such as cellphones or keys. Other bags include outside pockets for items such as sunglasses that you need easy access to. Some styles have an interior compartment divided into a couple of sections to help you organize things.

Classic neutral shades

The most classic and high-quality Kate Spade bags come in versatile, neutral shades such as gray, brown, white and black that go with almost any outfit.

Hardware

Kate Spade bags are best known for their gorgeous yet understated hardware. The best Kate Spade bags include 14-karat gold-plated hardware, which gives your entire ensemble a sophisticated and stylish look.

How much you can expect to spend on a Kate Spade bag

Kate Spade handbags range in price from about $25 for budget-friendly products like the canvas tote bag to about $250 for higher-end bags.

Kate Spade bag FAQ

What is the best Kate Spade bag for everyday use?

A. Kate Spade shoulder bags and totes are excellent options for everyday use. Choose a versatile style in a neutral tone such as brown, gray or black and the bag will coordinate with almost any outfit you own.

What is the best Kate Spade bag for travel?

A. Kate Spade tote bags are a great option for travel because they allow more room in your bag. Crossbody bags also are excellent for travel because you wear them across your torso rather than in your hand or hanging from your shoulder, which makes it more difficult for someone to steal your bag.

Can you personalize your Kate Spade bag?

A. You can monogram several different Kate Spade bags with your initials, including tote bags and smaller shoulder bags. Kate Spade also provides many different decorative shoulder straps and bag charms to give your bag extra personality.

What’s the best Kate Spade bag to buy?

Top Kate Spade bag

Kate Spade New York Cameron Street Candace Satchel Bag

What you need to know: Considered the best of the best, this practical, versatile, sleek black handbag gives you a classic Kate Spade look.

What you’ll love: This medium- to large-sized satchel has a classic style that works with almost any outfit. This handbag also features a fairly spacious design, durable leather and hardware, and a convenient shoulder strap.

What you should consider: Some customers have concerns about the durability of the strap on this handbag.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Kate Spade bag for the money

Kate Spade New York Canvas Tote Bag With Interior Pocket

What you need to know: This affordable tote bag is simple, solid, durable, stylish and perfect for any casual event.

What you’ll love: This budget-friendly Kate Spade tote bag is made from a durable canvas, which is excellent for carrying plenty of things. The tote also features an interior pocket for storing small items such as a pen or lip gloss and straps that are long enough to comfortably fit on your shoulder.

What you should consider: This tote bag is fairly small, so if you’re looking for a larger tote, this is not the bag for you.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Kate Spade New York Leather Cameron Convertible Crossbody Handbag Clutch

What you need to know: This beautiful crossbody bag has a fantastic style and earns plenty of points for versatility.

What you’ll love: This attractive crossbody bag is made of leather and comes in multiple solid colors and color combos. The crossbody is compact and comes with a removable shoulder strap so you can wear it as a crossbody or a clutch.

What you should consider: The clasps on the strap can come unfastened and the leather is a little stiff.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

