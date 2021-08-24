Best Coach bags

Coach was founded by a bunch of New York City artisans, in 1941, under the name of Manhattan Leather Bags.

Which Coach bags are best?

The Coach brand is famous for its well-crafted and stylish purses, like the Coach Gallery Tote Shoulder Bag. Their line of purses is extensive, and whether you are looking for a standard Coach tote bag, a Coach gym bag or a Coach diaper bag, they have many options to choose from. When deciding which bag to purchase, it is helpful to consider the bag’s size, and depending on your budget, what Coach has to offer at every price point.

What to know before you buy a Coach bag

Small Coach bags

Many of Coach’s smaller bags have a more formal and structured appearance. Some of their smaller bags come in the form of a clutch, belt and crossbody bags. These Coach bags offer a stylish and compact way to carry your essentials to formal events, a night on the town or every day for those who prefer to travel lightly.

The Coach crossbody bag is one of the brand’s most popular small bags. From sleek, black leather to rainbow quilting, there is a range of options to suit your specific needs. These bags are light and leave your hands free.

Medium Coach bags

For those who are looking for a little more space but don’t want to carry something the size of a tote, Coach bags in the medium size range provide many good options, including satchels, shoulder bags and top handles. Many of their shoulder bags have a slouched, casual look great for every day. The satchels are more structured with larger handles that loop around the arm. These pair well with business casual attire or casual wear. The top handle Coach bags are a good choice if you prefer a classic, vintage look. They pair great with dresses.

Large Coach bags

If you want a bag to carry everything from your water bottle to your laptop, Coach bags come in a variety of larger sizes. They make totes, backpacks and even Coach diaper bags. These larger Coach bags are great for your work commute or airplane personal items. They allow for practicality while maintaining style and sophistication.

The tote Coach bags are an ever-popular option and come in a wide range of color options. These bags slip over your shoulder for easy carrying wherever you go. You can purchase a tote in simple brown leather, Coach’s C print canvas or even pink.

What to look for in quality Coach bags

Coach bag material

The material Coach bags are constructed from is a major determining factor when considering a bag’s quality. Coach’s origins began in the Original American House of Leather, which means many of their bags are constructed from premium leather. Coach is committed to harvesting leather in a way that is ethical and environmentally friendly.

Many of Coach’s other bags are made from canvas. These bags are less expensive than the leather ones but still of excellent quality. They are sturdy and well-constructed in Coach’s jacquard fabric.

Coach bag editions

Coach bags are well-known for being not only luxurious but also affordable and accessible for everyone. All Coach bags are made to maintain the brand’s excellent standard of quality. However, if you are looking for a more unique bag or one made of more exotic leather, then Coach offers limited editions.

Some Coach bags with more unique and expensive offerings are bags made of alligator leather or those adorned with genuine snakeskin details. They also offer limited edition runs, such as the bags they offer with Disney details.

How much you can expect to spend on Coach bags

The price of your Coach bag will depend on the bag’s size, material and uniqueness. Canvas bags start at a little over $100 on the low end. High-end styles and larger bags can be closer to $400. If you are wanting a limited-edition bag, then you can expect to pay anywhere from $600-$4,000.

Coach Bag FAQ

How do I clean my Coach bag?

A. Coach stores offer lifetime leather care where they will clean and condition your bag for you. They recommend making an appointment at your nearest store to avoid a wait.

For at-home cleaning, the process will vary depending on what type of material your bag is made from. Coach sells a leather cleaner and conditioner that you can use for any of the following types of leather: Glovetanned, Glovetanned Pebble, Smooth Calf, Crossgrain, Pebble, Signature Pebble and Lambskin Nappa.

If your bag is made from Sport Calf, then Coach recommends cleaning only with a damp cloth and a follow up with their conditioner.

Bags made from Signature Canvas, Signature Jacquard, nylon, straw and denim can be cleaned with a damp or soft dry cloth.

Speciality materials, including haircalf, suede, exotics and shearling, should only be cleaned professionally.

How do I store my Coach bags?

A. Some Coach bags come with a dust bag you can use to keep your bag clean when it is not in use. If your bag does not come with one, then purchasing one is a good idea for ensuring your bag does not collect dust or dirt. Make sure to choose a place to store your bag that is free of moisture and out of the sunlight. Do not place anything on top of your Coach bag. Doing so can result in disfiguring your bag.

What’s the best Coach bag to buy?

Top Coach bag

Coach Gallery Tote Shoulder Bag

What you need to know: This Coach bag is a simple, classic over-the-shoulder tote, available in a wide variety of colors and prints.

What you’ll love: Crafted from high-quality leather, this bag has a spacious center pocket with smaller pockets sewn into the sides.

What you should consider: When filled, this bag is heavy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Coach bag for the money

Coach Signature File Crossbody Bag

What you need to know: This Coach bag is an affordable bag that can be worn with many different types of outfits.

What you’ll love: You’ll love how easy this bag is to carry and the many different color options that are available.

What you should consider: Some customers did not like the lack of pockets on the inside of the bag.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Coach Crossgrain Sierra Satchel

What you need to know: This Coach bag has a classic, structured look and is made of cross-grain leather.

What you’ll love: You will love this purse’s stylish appearance and the variety of ways to carry it, including with the shoulder strap that comes with it.

What you should consider: This purse might feel stiff to some users and is not as spacious as other bags.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

