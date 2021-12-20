Fingerless gloves may have seemed like a brand new fashion statement among pop stars in the 1980s, but they date back all the way to the 19th century.

Which fingerless gloves are best?

If you work outside in the winter, or spend a lot of time being active out in the cold, you know how important it is to be able to use your hands. However, some activities are too difficult to do with gloves on, which is why fingerless gloves can be so beneficial. These provide that much-needed grip and dexterity for those who want to stay warm on the job or on the go.

Finding the best fingerless gloves for you will depend on how you plan to use them, but our top pick is Genuine Merino Wool Fingerless Gloves.

What to know before you buy fingerless gloves

Benefits of fingerless gloves

Whether driving, riding a motorcycle (or bike), gardening, rock climbing, boating, hunting or any other outdoor activities where you need to grip or use your fingers, fingerless gloves are a great way to stay nimble while keeping your hands warm.

Fingerless gloves can also be an alternative to regular gloves if you’re outside and need your fingers free to text. However, if the only reason you’re in the market for fingerless gloves is so you can text when out in the cold, keep in mind that they do make texting gloves that might be worth considering instead.

Material

Much like regular gloves, fingerless gloves are made from a wide variety of materials including leather, cotton, polyester, acrylic, microfiber and wool. The more fashionable models, and those designed specifically for cycling, driving, or rock climbing are thinner with an emphasis on grip. Thicker fingerless gloves that resemble winter gloves are designed for warmth and provide less grip.

Sizing

Some gloves are one-size fits all and made from stretchy material, while others follow more traditional sizing.

Always check the manufacturer’s size chart before purchasing because measurements can vary between brands. If you’re unsure of your measurement, measure around the palm of your dominant hand, under the knuckles and not including your thumb. You can compare these measurements to size charts offered by manufacturers. Small gloves are roughly 6.5 inches across, medium are roughly 7 inches and large gloves are roughly 8 inches.

What to look for in quality fingerless gloves

Insulation

Not all fingerless gloves have insulation. It depends on the design. But for the type that best resembles winter gloves, these tend to have thermal or fleece insulation to keep your hands warm. If you’re specifically looking for gloves that will keep your hands warm, opt for a pair with insulation.

Padding

If you’re purchasing fingerless gloves to work outside or engage in activities where you need to grip objects, pay attention to the padding and the material used to construct the palm. Fingerless gloves that have a leather palm can help improve grip. Some fingerless gloves also have texture grips on the palms.

Closures

The closures are what secure the glove around the wrist. Some are adjustable and allow you to ensure the most secure fit, while others have more of an elastic fit around the wrist.

How much you can expect to spend on fingerless gloves

You can find inexpensive fingerless gloves for under $10, and some brands sell packs with multiple pairs if you’re really looking for a bargain. Quality fingerless gloves can be found for between $15-$20. But the highest-quality or specialty fingerless gloves made from the best material can cost up to $100.

Fingerless gloves FAQ

Can fingerless gloves still keep my hands warm?

A. Much depends on the material and the design. The thicker the gloves and the higher quality the material, the warmer the gloves. Obviously, your fingers won’t be as warm in fingerless gloves when compared to regular gloves — or even mittens — but some designs have a hinged cover that can go over the fingers and turn the fingerless gloves into mittens.

Is the sizing for fingerless gloves the same as regular gloves?

A. For the most part, yes, but much like regular gloves, sizing can be specific to the brand and individual product. It’s always recommended that you check the sizing before purchasing to ensure a proper fit.

What are the best fingerless gloves to buy?

Top fingerless gloves

Genuine Merino Wool Fingerless Gloves

What you need to know: Made from merino wool and possumdown, these gloves are designed to keep your hands warm and dry, while also being breathable and providing added protection.

What you’ll love: The fingerless design makes these gloves versatile and great for a wide range of outdoor activities. These gloves are soft and comfortable with insulation that will keep your hands warm, but they’re not thick or bulky.

What you should consider: Keep in mind that these gloves do run a little small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top fingerless gloves for the money

Satinior 2 Pair Black Half Finger Gloves

What you need to know: Get two pairs of stretchy, knit unisex gloves, available in multiple colors and color combinations for a very low price.

What you’ll love: They are lightweight and stretchable, so one-size fits all and made to easily fit most all hand sizes. Made of acrylic, these gloves are easy on the skin but remain warm in the winter. The fingerless design makes them great for using your phone, and other outdoor activities.

What you should consider: You can’t put these gloves in the washing machine. They are hand wash only.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Bodvera Thermal Insulation Fingerless Wool Gloves

What you need to know: Made from 50% wool and 50% polyester on the outside, these unisex gloves are both warm and stylish. T

What you’ll love: With fleece interior, thermal insulation and leather palms, these gloves are thick and durable. They are great for both the winter and the fall. They also have a convertible mitten cover, so they have that extra warmth factor most fingerless gloves compromise on for grip.

What you should consider: These gloves do have a full thumb, which can provide added warmth, but can make some tasks, like texting, a little more difficult.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

