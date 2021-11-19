Best black gloves

If they’re properly maintained, leather gloves may last through a decade of use. Between seasons, they should be stored in breathable garment bags or pillowcases to prevent them from drying out and cracking.

Which black gloves are best?

If it’s time to invest in new cold-weather accessories, make sure black gloves are at the top of your list. After all, they’re stylish, versatile and complement virtually all winter outerwear.

It’s easy to find black gloves, but choosing a pair with the right features can be a challenge. Beyond color, it’s important to consider material, insulation and of course, style. For instance, if you’re searching for a luxurious pair of black gloves, ROYCE New York Men’s Lambskin Touch Screen Cashmere Gloves are the top choice.

What to know before you buy black gloves

Black glove styles

Many people choose gloves based on needs, as some are more conducive to certain weather conditions or their daily lives than others.

Touch screen gloves are among the bestselling styles because they let wearers access smartphones and watches without removing their gloves.

Ski gloves, as their name implies, are typically worn to participate in winter sports or excursions.

Knitted gloves have a cozy look and flexible design, making them a comfortable option.

Sleek leather gloves are well-received for their sophisticated appearance and long-term durability.

Men’s vs. women’s gloves

If you’re wondering what the differences are between men’s and women’s gloves, it boils down to cut and size range. Men’s gloves are typically available in more sizes than women’s. They also have wider cuts across palms and longer fingers. Besides being narrower, women’s gloves often have slimmer fingers and shorter cuffs in many styles.

There are several unisex gloves on the market, as well. Sizing is usually based on measurements, particularly the circumference of the hand at the widest part. Most manufacturers include size charts so wearers can select the ideal size. As far as the cut is concerned, unisex gloves are designed to accommodate most wearers with relaxed cuts.

What to look for in quality black gloves

Materials

The most popular materials for black gloves are leather, suede, knit, Spandex, nylon and polyester. It’s common for gloves to incorporate more than one of these materials into their designs.

Leather and suede styles are durable, but they’re not the warmest options when they’re not lined. Knit gloves are made with all types of yarn, ranging from cotton to acrylic to wool. While soft, they’re not waterproof and get saturated quickly in rain and snow. Gloves made with synthetic materials are often water- and odor-repellent. However, they tend to be rather bulky since they have several insulation layers.

Cuff style

According to some wearers, cuff style makes or breaks a glove purchase. Black gloves may have cuffs featuring real or faux fur trim, buttons, zippers piping, ribbed detail or adjustable straps. Sometimes these details and embellishments are black, whereas in other styles, they’re present in contrasting colors.

Cuff length matters to some wearers, too. Shorter cuffs, for example, don’t get in the way of watches or jewelry. Mid-length cuffs cover the wrist and bridge the gap between sleeves and coats, making them a warmer option. Longer cuffs, including gloves with folding cuffs, offer the most coverage and warmth.

Heat retention

Gloves may be insulated or lined to promote heat retention, which in turn keeps wearers warm. Insulated gloves are often filled with cotton or polyester fiber and sometimes down or down alternatives. Other gloves are lined with soft, warm materials like fleece or wool. Fleece is flexible and lightweight, though it ends up piling. Wool is a superior option, as it’s naturally antimicrobial, wick-away and fire-resistant.

Touch screen compatibility

Considering touch screens are now a part of daily life, from smartphones to self-checkout registers, it’s no surprise many gloves have touch screen compatibility. Simply put, these styles have fingertip materials that allow touch to register through the glove. It remains a top feature for many people because it means they no longer need to remove gloves in blistering temperatures to send texts or answer calls.

How much you can expect to spend on black gloves

Simple knitted gloves, particularly unlined styles, cost $3-$10. Lined gloves, as well as those made with synthetic blends and materials, cost $15-$45. Leather and suede gloves cost the most at $60-$250.

Black gloves FAQ

How do I clean black leather gloves?

A. Leather and suede require special cleaning products to remove stains, minimize the appearance of scuffs or neutralize discoloration. However, for a deeper cleaning, some people prefer taking their gloves to experienced dry cleaners or cobblers.

Will gloves fit over my rings?

A. Gloves that offer a flexible or relaxed fit often leave ample room for rings, including those with mounted stones. Fitted gloves, including many leather styles, are often too snug and may rip or stretch when they’re pulled over bulky rings. Some people simply remove their rings when they wear gloves.

What are the best black gloves to buy?

Top black gloves for men

ROYCE New York Men’s Lambskin Touch Screen Cashmere Gloves

What you need to know: A timeless design, these cashmere-lined gloves are just as regal as they are warm.

What you’ll love: The gloves are made with buttery lambskin that contours to the hand. They’re packaged in Royce’s presentation-worthy blue box. It’s one of few premium leather gloves with a reliable touch screen fingertip.

What you should consider: There are some reports that dye transfers onto hands and other surfaces.

Where to buy: Macy’s

Top black gloves for women

Isotoner Women’s Spandex Shortie Touch Screen Gloves

What you need to know: Made by a bestselling glove brand, they’re ideal if you’re looking for a streamlined, nonbulky pair of gloves.

What you’ll love: The thumbs and fingertips allow for easy touch screen swiping. Wearers appreciate the snug fit and flexibility, which is attributed to Isotoner’s signature Spandex blend. The gloves are conveniently machine washable.

What you should consider: They’re not the warmest option, so gloves are suitable for plunging temperatures.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Heat Holders Women’s Thermal Cable-Knit Gloves

What you need to know: If you need a soft, cozy pair of gloves, this pair is a top choice because of the thermal lining.

What you’ll love: The knitted gloves feature long cuffs to keep wrists warm. The soft HeatWeaver lining is silky-smooth and excels at retaining heat, making them suitable for colder weather. Given their neutral design, the gloves match most outerwear.

What you should consider: Some wearers reported the gloves ended up with holes after a few weeks of use.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s and Macy’s

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.