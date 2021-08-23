The best Eastsport backpack

Due to their stylish designs and durability, Eastsport backpacks are especially great for kids going back to school.

Which Eastsport backpack is best?

Eastsport is a trusted brand in the backpack industry and a favorite among students. But Eastsport offers backpacks in a wide range of styles to suit the needs of skaters, techies and more.

Eastsport should be on every back-to-school shoppers’ list. Our top choice, the Eastsport Alliance, is a great choice due to its ergonomic design and economical compartments.

What to know before you buy an Eastsport backpack

Style

Eastsport makes backpacks in a variety of styles, including skater bags, mesh backpacks, clear backpacks and tech backpacks.

Eastsport’s skater bags are designed with comfort in mind. They are big enough to hold a helmet and knee pads and feature high-density padded straps. When you’re not riding, you can carry your board by securing it with Velcro straps built into the front of the bag.

The company’s mesh backpacks are great for athletes and anyone with a more active lifestyle. They are also a great fashion statement. Clear backpacks are sure to make an even greater fashion statement at school with their transparent designs. Both of these options are great for carrying around life’s necessities plus a few books.

The tech backpacks that Eastsport offers are more traditionally designed. They are great for kids heading off to school, thanks to their durability, and they come in a number of colors and designs. Eastsport’s tech backpacks can also be used for the office, as they come with a laptop compartment.

Which size Eastsport backpack is right for me?

Aside from the variety of styles to choose from, Eastsport also makes bags of all sizes. From duffel bags to mini backpacks, Eastsport will have a size to suit your needs. They even make stylish little bags for kids.

What can I use an Eastsport backpack for?

Eastsport backpacks are well-regarded for their versatility. Most of their backpacks are made from water-resistant material, so they can be used from the classroom to the trail. Their skater bags are great for those who skate or cycle, and the company’s more traditional tech backpacks are perfect for school or even hiking. Eastsport also offers daypacks for people on the go.

What to look for in a quality Eastsport backpack

Laptop compartment

This is a feature more commonly found in Eastsport’s tech backpacks. If you’re often on the move with your laptop or tablet, get a bag like the Eastsport Tech Backpack to accommodate it.

Waterproof and water-resistant material

This is a handy feature for everyone from students to cyclists. Many of Eastsport’s backpacks are made with waterproof or water-resistant material to help keep your belongings dry.

Bear in mind the difference between waterproof backpacks and water-resistant backpacks. Waterproof backpacks should offer absolute protection while water-resistant backpacks will only offer some protection.

Bag expandability

If you plan on traveling with your Eastsport, look into getting an expandable backpack. These bags can expand up to 2.5 inches to accommodate extra clothes or belongings.

How much you can expect to spend on an Eastsport backpack

Eastsport is known for providing quality backpacks for bargain prices. Expect to spend from $15-$40 depending on the style and size.

Eastsport backpack FAQ

What is the Eastsport limited lifetime warranty?

A. Eastsport offers a warranty that covers any material defects on any bag over the price of $16.94. Bear in mind that the warranty does not cover any wear-and-tear.

Will mesh or clear Eastsport backpacks work for schools that require clear backpacks?

A. If your school district requires clear backpacks for security reasons, it’s probably best to opt for one of Eastsport’s clear backpacks. Mesh backpacks may work for some school districts, but check with your school if you are unsure.

What’s the best Eastsport backpack to buy?

Top Eastsport backpack

Eastsport Alliance

What you need to know: The Eastsport Alliance is a versatile backpack made with water-resistant polyester. This bag is great for anyone and a popular choice for students.

What you’ll love: The Alliance features a large main compartment with an interior padded laptop sleeve.

What you should consider: Some problems with the zipper if the bag is overloaded.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Eastsport backpack for the money

Eastsport Multi Pocket School Backpack

What you need to know: With its color options and multiple pockets, this backpack is especially great for students.

What you’ll love: The padded back and shoulder straps are very comfortable.

What you should consider: There is no laptop sleeve.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Eastsport Multi Compartment Skater Backpack

What you need to know: This bag is versatile and durable enough to be used by everyone, but remains a favorite among skaters due to its built-in skateboard straps.

What you’ll love: The high-density padded straps make this bag comfortable to carry on and off the skateboard. It’s easy to strap a skateboard to the bag if you switch from skating to walking or biking. The built-in skateboard straps also make this bag a good choice for traveling with a skateboard or longboard.

What you should consider: The skateboard straps are not adjustable but do fit most skateboards.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

