Garmin smartwatch vs. Samsung smartwatch

Garmin smartwatches are durable, but consider a lightweight model or a Samsung smartwatch if you have a small wrist. Wearing a bulky watch for extended periods can cause discomfort and might turn you off from wearing it.

Are Garmin or Samsung smartwatches better?

Smartwatches are highly popular due to their versatility as both stylish and technologically sophisticated accessories. However, with so many smartwatches on the market, how do you go about choosing the right one?

Garmin and Samsung are two of the most reliable brands, and although you can’t go wrong with either one, the right model for you will boil down to the features you value most. Knowing the key differences between the best models each brand offers will help make your decision easier.

Garmin smartwatch

Garmin is known for their high-quality electronics and now manufacture some of the best smartwatches. Garmin smartwatch models differ in terms of features, but they all feature a robust and durable design in terms of style.

The most expensive Garmin smartwatches can cost upwards of $600, but you can find some budget-friendly models for as low as $130.

Garmin smartwatch pros

Garmin smartwatches are arguably superior fitness trackers as many customers report accurate fitness, health and sports tracking results, as well as a precise and responsive navigation system. For that reason, they’re a highly popular choice among outdoor fitness enthusiasts and golfers.

Garmin smartwatches also have a sturdier build than Samsung smartwatches, and although they’re heavier, they’re much more durable and resistant to scratches and dings. They also tend to have exponentially superior battery life over Samsung watches, which should be a key consideration for wristwear.

Garmin smartwatch cons

While Garmin has the edge over Samsung in terms of functionality, they’re much less aesthetically appealing and have a robust build that some may find heavy or uncomfortable. Others also might find the user interface clunky and that the display isn’t as refined or bright as those found on Samsung smartwatches.

Best Garmin smartwatches

Garmin Fenix 6 Sapphire

The Garmin Fenix 6 is a state-of-the-art smartwatch with a sophisticated design and advanced features like sleep tracking, altitude acclimation, hundreds of ski resort maps and PacePro for pacing guidance during workouts. The battery life is superb as it can last up to 14 days in smartwatch mode and up to 48 days in battery saver mode.

Garmin Forerunner 945 LTE

This smartwatch allows for LTE connectivity and music downloads from popular streaming apps like Spotify. It comes integrated with Garmin Pay for contactless transactions, maps, and multisport modes, making it the perfect smartwatch for hardcore athletes on the go.

Garmin Venu 2

If you’re looking for a more stylish Garmin smartwatch, the Venu 2 is what you want. It has a sleeker design than the more expensive models, but it still provides accurate fitness tracking and comes preloaded with tons of terrific workouts. It boasts a crisp, high-resolution AMOLED display and allows users to download up to 650 songs from popular streaming apps.

Samsung smartwatch

The Samsung smartwatch is popular among Android smartphone users, notably those with Samsung Galaxy phones. Samsung smartwatches run Wear OS, essentially the smartwatch equivalent of Google’s Android operating system, so there’s plenty of room for customization.

A high-end Samsung Smartwatch goes for around $400, while the cheapest model currently available can be found for $240.

Samsung smartwatch pros

Samsung smartwatches have a flawless aesthetic design and allow for more band and face customization, making them the more fashionable option. Also, many people prefer the lightweight feel and build of Samsung smartwatches over bulkier watches, making them a more suitable smartwatch for everyday casual wear.

Many users find that Wear OS runs more smoothly than interfaces found on other smartwatches. Samsung works seamlessly with smartphones running Android operating software, offering more functionality and several premium features, including access to voice assistants like Bixby and Google Assistant.

Samsung smartwatch cons

Samsung smartwatches are optimized for Android smartphones, offering less functionality when paired with devices running other operating systems, such as Apple’s iOS.

There is some debate as to how accurate the fitness and health tracking metrics are on Samsung smartwatches. For the most part, Garmin smartwatches have the edge in this department as their design is focused primarily on sports and athletic tracking.

It’s also worth noting that Samsung smartwatches have small screens, making navigating menus somewhat frustrating. They also don’t offer nearly as much battery life as most Garmin smartwatch models.

Best Samsung smartwatches

Samsung Electronics Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

This smartwatch syncs seamlessly with Samsung smartphones provides real-time sleep and ECG monitoring and features advanced coaching technology to track and improve running routines. It has a lightweight and stylish design with a sensor that automatically detects activities like running and swimming.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2

If you’re working with a budget but want a high-quality smartwatch that’s both lightweight and an accurate fitness tracker, this watch is perfect. It’s available in five stunning color styles and customizable with several bands and faces, making it an excellent complementary fashion accessory for any outfit.

Should you get a Garmin or Samsung smartwatch?

If you own an Android smartphone, specifically a Samsung model, it makes the Samsung smartwatch the more intriguing option. The interaction between devices is more fluid, so the chances of encountering connectivity or performance problems are significantly reduced. They’re also the more fashionable smartwatch, so if you’re concerned with how it matches your outfits, it’s a no-brainer.

Garmin smartwatches focus more on health metrics than aesthetics, so they’re a more appealing option for those who want to monitor their health closely. They’re also designed with serious athletes in mind since they allow for advanced fitness tracking metrics and feature many outdoor workout programs and sports modes. Also, if battery life is a major concern for you, Garmin smartwatches are vastly superior.

