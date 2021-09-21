Best waterproof smartwatch

The popularity of smartwatches increased significantly last year when compared to 2019. Huawei sold three times more smartwatches than 2019, while Apple sold six million more and Samsung ended 2020 by selling three million more watches for a total of 11 million units.

Which waterproof smartwatches are best?

Smartwatches are a go-to device for everyday uses, from telling time to phone calls to driving instructions to music listening and more, allowing you to have much of your smartphone’s abilities without having to take it with you. They’re also great for tracking calories and activities since many can sense your heart rate. But just because you can use them for nearly everything does not mean you can use them everywhere. Not all electronics can stand up to water, whether it’s a splash or dropped in a pool. If you’re looking for technology that can hold up to the elements, you’ll need a waterproof smartwatch.

There are many fantastic options if you are looking for a smartwatch that looks great and can go swimming. However, the Apple Watch Series 6 is the top pick.

What to know before you buy a waterproof smartwatch

Waterproof depth

The most important thing to consider when looking for a waterproof smartwatch is the rating for which the watch is certified. This is measured in atmospheres and will determine how deep you can go with it. The most common depth for waterproof smartwatches is around 5 ATMs, which is about 164 feet. If you need to go deeper than that, consider whether you should instead get a diving watch.

Operating system compatibility

Besides the waterproof properties of the smartwatch, you also need to consider the operating system with which it is compatible. Smartwatches will work with iOS and Android phones, but you must ensure that your chosen watch functions correctly and syncs with your mobile device.

Waterproof vs. water-resistant

A common mistake that smartwatch owners make is not knowing the difference between waterproof and water-resistant. The latter is protection from splashes, accidental dunks or water droplets. You should not submerge them deeply for long periods. Waterproof, on the other hand, is perfectly fine to swim with while wearing.

What to look for in a quality waterproof smartwatch

Personalized display

In addition to the internal technology, what sets smartwatches apart from traditional timepieces is the ability to personalize them. The interactive displays lend themselves to be customized just the way you like them. There are plenty of custom display faces available which can match your mood or activity.

Tracking your activities

A smartwatch is excellent for tracking your activities. If you specifically want a waterproof watch, you should get a model to track your aquatic sessions. A waterproof smartwatch will track your workout routine, your heart rate, and your calories.

Pool or open water?

It can be easy to overlook the difference between pool and open-water swimming when shopping for a waterproof smartwatch. But you should keep in mind which activity you will be doing the most. The reason? A smartwatch for the pool will have lap timers and lane distances, while a smartwatch for open-water will feature distance and GPS location tracking.

How much you can expect to spend on a waterproof smartwatch

The average cost of a waterproof smartwatch will depend on the manufacturer and the capabilities of the watch. An entry-level waterproof watch can retail for around $100, while a fully-featured waterproof smartwatch can retail for as high as $200-$300.

Waterproof smartwatch FAQ

Will a waterproof smartwatch still work underwater?

A. A waterproof smartwatch’s display will still work underwater, but you need to make sure that the buttons are waterproof as well. The manufacturer’s instructions should cover this. The display will remain functional in some cases, but you shouldn’t press the buttons when submerged.

What’s the difference between a waterproof smartwatch and a diver’s watch?

A. A waterproof smartwatch is rated for submersion up to a certain depth. It can withstand normal water pressure, whether in the ocean or the swimming pool. A diver’s watch is often bulkier as it must withstand higher pressures from further depths. It might also have additional features a waterproof watch won’t have.

What’s the best waterproof smartwatch to buy?

Top waterproof smartwatch

Apple Watch Series 6

What you need to know: This is one of the best smartwatches available, which also happens to be waterproof.

What you’ll love: For swimming, the Apple Watch Series 6 is rated for 164 feet. It also features many other functions, like a blood oxygen app, an ECG app, high and low heart rate notifications and fall detection. You can track several popular activities outside of the pool as well, like running, cycling and cardio training. You can change both the watchband and the face to give it a bit more personality.

What you should consider: The Apple Watch comes at a rather steep price, and there might be better economical options available if you specifically want a smartwatch you can wear while swimming.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top waterproof smartwatch for the money

Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch

What you need to know: This is a stylish smartwatch that looks good in and out of the pool.

What you’ll love: Waterproof down to 164 feet, the Versa 2 is a nifty smartwatch that will fit in with any style. Connecting to your device through Bluetooth, it displays all your mobile notifications at a quick glance. It keeps track of your heart rate, steps, distance, and sleep quality. The battery can last for up to 6 days before needing a recharge.

What you should consider: If you want additional stats and tracking, you must sign up for the monthly FitBit Premium service.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Garmin Instinct Outdoor Smartwatch

What you need to know: Able to withstand some of the deepest pressures, this is an excellent rugged choice.

What you’ll love: The Instinct is one of the smartwatches that can withstand the most pressure, able to go as deep as 328 feet. The face is enclosed in solid metal to protect it from the elements, and it features a built-in three-axis compass and barometric altimeter. For open-water swimming, it uses multiple global navigation satellite systems for tracking. You can also keep track of your workouts, and all your notifications are easily visible.

What you should consider: While it is ideally suited for swimming and diving, it might be a bit bulky for everyday watch wearers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Charlie Fripp writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.