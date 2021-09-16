Early VR systems were made only for use while seated, but almost every modern VR system allows the user to stand.

Which VR headset is best?

Trying to find the best VR headset can be intimidating, especially if you’re new to virtual reality systems. However, today’s VR technology is a lot more approachable than in years past, and manufacturers are offering top VR headset setups at affordable prices.

For PC gamers, the HTC Vive Cosmos Elite VR Headset is among the best VR headsets out there, with its impressive combination of visual and audio components. But because it’s for PC users only, gamers looking for PS4 VR headsets or PS5 VR headsets need to consider other options.

What to know before you buy a VR headset

Types

The cheapest VR headsets are goggles that use a separate display, such as a phone or a Nintendo Switch, to play VR games purchased on the device. However, the best VR headsets include a screen of their own for the ultimate VR experience, and tether gameplay from a gaming PC or console.

Space needed for VR

Keep in mind that VR headset systems typically require space for the user to move around in, so use your headset in an area with plenty of space.

Controllers

Many VR headsets come with controllers that let the user interact with their in-game environment, ultimately adding to the immersion of the VR experience.

What to look for in a quality VR headset

Display resolution

A VR headset’s display resolution refers to the level of detail that the screen in the headset can reproduce. The higher the display resolution in a given VR headset, the more realistic the VR is going to look.

Comfortable fit

VR headsets typically weigh more than an average pair of goggles because they contain a full screen. This can cause strain on the user during long gaming sessions, so find a VR headset that fits comfortably. VR headsets with fabric straps tend to be more comfortable than those with plastic or rubber straps, although the latter two are easier to clean.

Device compatibility

Be sure your VR headset is compatible with the gaming device to which you plan to tether it. While the top VR headsets usually tether to a gaming PC, others can be used with PlayStation consoles and the like. A cheap VR headset setup can also act as goggles for playing VR games on your mobile device.

How much you can expect to spend on a VR headset

Depending on what you’re looking for in a VR headset, the range of prices can vary quite widely. If you’re looking for a cheap VR headset to use with VR apps or mobile games, you can find them for less than $100 per pair, while spending between $4 and $50 for the games. However, if you’re looking for a tethered VR headset, you can expect to spend between $300 and $1,100.

VR headset FAQ

Do VR headsets need a PC?

A. While you don’t necessarily need a PC to use a VR headset, having a gaming PC is probably the most high-quality way to experience VR. However, PlayStation users can also get a PS4 VR headset or PS5 VR headset, and those looking to play VR games on a budget can find solutions that work with phone apps, Nintendo Switch or other devices.

How long can you use a VR headset?

A. While every individual will be affected differently by a VR headset, it’s important for all VR users to remember to take breaks often. Some users have reported feeling dizzy and nauseated from playing VR for too long. Be aware of how your body is feeling while playing, and don’t forget to drink a lot of water.

What’s the best VR headset to buy?

Top VR headset

HTC Vive Cosmos Elite Virtual Reality System PC VR Headset

What you need to know: For any buyers who already have a high-end gaming PC, this PC VR headset from HTC is among the best available, offering top-notch virtual reality experiences.

What you’ll love: This model’s hyper-realistic graphics and powerful headset audio are part of the reason the HTC Vive Cosmos is considered a modern VR standard. Other users appreciate the 2880 x 1700 resolution display and precise motion controls.

What you should consider: This VR headset is more expensive than some other models. It isn’t designed for use with Xbox or PlayStation consoles.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top VR headset for the money

BNext VR Headset Compatible With iPhone and Android Phones

What you need to know: If you’re looking to play VR games on your phone rather than tethering to another device, this cheap VR headset from BNext lets you play just about any mobile VR game while using your phone as the display.

What you’ll love: This VR goggle set fits most iPhones, Android phones and other smartphones, offering a decent VR goggle view at a very affordable price.

What you should consider: This VR headset is not compatible with PCs, PS4s or PS5s. It also isn’t made for VR on Nintendo Switch, although similar devices for the Switch can be found.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Sony PlayStation PS4 VR Headset With Skyrim Compatible With PS5

What you need to know: For those who have a PlayStation console, this Sony headset works as a PS4 VR headset and a PS5 headset.

What you’ll love: This PlayStation VR headset works with any PS4 or PS5 VR game and features a wide depth of field, a built-in microphone, a 1920 x 1080 display and extremely-engaging audio. This particular bundle also includes a PS4 copy of Skyrim in VR.

What you should consider: This model works only with PlayStation systems.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

