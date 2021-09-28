Best smartwatch charger

The first smartwatch generally is credited to Microsoft’s SPOT (Smart Personal Object Technology). It was released in 2004 and had a green-black display with buttons on either side. It couldn’t do much, but it could tell you the weather and the latest news.

Which smartwatch charger is best?

Smartwatches are great devices for a host of technological things that weren’t possible a few years ago. By syncing it to your smartphone, you can view your emails, contacts and messages on your wrist. Your mobile phone never needs to leave your pocket.

However, a smartwatch is of little use if it runs out of power halfway through the day. That is why you should invest in a good charger. To make sure you have all the juice you need, the Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger is a great place to start.

What to know before you buy a smartwatch charger

Compatibility with the operating system

Just as you need to make sure your smartwatch is compatible with your mobile phone, you need to consider the charger. Not all smartwatch chargers are capable of charging any device. Consider the technical specifications required by the smartwatch and look for a corresponding charger.

Wattage

The wattage of the smartwatch charger determines how quickly your device charges. If the wattage is too low, the smartwatch won’t fully charge overnight. Consider the wattage your smartwatch requires and get a charger that can fully power it while you sleep.

Magnetic vs. wireless charger

Smartwatch chargers generally come in two styles: magnetic chargers and wireless charging. The latter is efficient as you simply put your smartwatch on the pad or disc and it automatically charges. Magnetic chargers attach to your device and charge it through an electromagnetic field.

What to look for in a quality smartwatch charger

Ease of use

While it is fine to charge your smartwatch through a wireless pad or magnetic disc, the easiest method is through a charging station. These are designed to charge more than one item, and a good-quality smartwatch charger allows you to charge your timekeeper and your mobile phone at the same time.

Charging while keeping your smartwatch protected

Most users don’t want to damage their smartwatches so they put them in protective cases or housings. A quality smartwatch charger should allow you to charge the smartwatch with the case on. Just keep in mind that it will depend on the type of charger and how thick the protective housing is.

Compatible cables

Not all smartwatches use the same cable to charge. For example, the Fitbit has a special charging cable that can’t be used with other devices. However, a quality smartwatch charger can charge a variety of devices. Whether it is a charging station or a small pad, it will be compatible with others.

How much you can expect to spend on a smartwatch charger

Affordable smartwatch chargers without frills can retail for as little as $15. Largely dependent on the maker and functions, top-tier smartwatch chargers can retail for as much as $150.

Smartwatch charger FAQ

Do you need to use the same brand charger as the smartwatch?

A. This is not always necessary but it might prolong the battery if you do. Reputable charger makers shouldn’t damage the battery, and you can safely use a brand that is different from your device.

Can wireless chargers impact pacemakers or other electronics?

A. Wireless chargers and magnetic chargers are known to interfere with medical implants such as hearing aids and pacemakers. When a magnetic smartwatch charger is in use, it should always be kept at least 3 feet away from any medical equipment or implants.

What’s the best smartwatch charger to buy?

Top smartwatch charger

Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger

What you need to know: If you have an Apple smartwatch and other accessories to charge, this is the perfect solution.

What you’ll love: An all-in-one charging solution, it can power up your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods at the same time. It is compatible with all Qi-enabled iPhones, delivering 7.5 watts of power. It can charge devices that have a protective case of 3 millimeters or less.

What you should consider: It only works with Apple devices, and you have to charge your iPhone 12 upside-down.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top smartwatch charger for the money

Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Cable

What you need to know: This is an affordable and effective smartwatch charger for Apple devices.

What you’ll love: A no-frills option for those who want a simple charging device, the magnetic charger is small enough to disappear when in use, and it comes with a 1-meter-long cable. To use it, hold the charger to the back of the device and it snaps onto it with the strong magnet. If you are worried about safety, there are no exposed wires or contacts someone can touch. While it uses a USB port to charge from a wall plug, it is compatible with Mac computers to charge the Apple Watch.

What you should consider: The charger doesn’t come with a wall plug.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Samsung Wireless Charger Trio

What you need to know: Charging multiple devices at once is a breeze with this combo bundle.

What you’ll love: With more charging coils than previous versions, aligning your device is easier to do. The wireless charger can charge your Samsung phone, but it has a dedicated pad for your smartwatch. It features an LED light to let you know when the charging is complete.

What you should consider: Users have complained that it doesn’t come with an instructional booklet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

