Best Samsung smartwatch

Which Samsung smartwatch is best?

Samsung Galaxy’s smartwatches are some of the sleekest and most functional on the market. With features that compete with some of the best watches available, Samsung has several lines of smartwatches that can work for everyone, whether you’re a professional looking for something classy or an athlete looking for a running companion. By working almost seamlessly with Samsung’s Galaxy smartphones, its smartwatches are a convenient and affordable addition to Samsung’s growing technological ecosystem.

Our top pick is the Galaxy Watch3, which is stylish and also offers many functions, like health statistics.

What to know before you buy a Samsung smartwatch

Style

Samsung watches have two distinct styles: the traditional daily-use watch and the fitness model. Samsung’s line of conventional smartwatches come in the form of its Watch3 and Watch4 series, which come in an array of different designs and styles. At first glance, it is impossible to tell that a Galaxy smartwatch is even a smartwatch at all with some designs. They have all of the standard smartwatch features you can think of, including GPS tracking, text and notification syncing and media sharing. Samsung’s fitness models, its Active and Fit series, provide users with a comprehensive workout companion, capable of tracking heart rate, calorie intake and more.

Android vs. iPhone

A big question when buying a Samsung smartwatch is if it can be used with an iPhone. The short answer is yes. Samsung smartwatches can pair with iPhones, but their functionality will become somewhat limited. By contrast, Samsung smartwatches were designed to be fully compatible with all Android smartphones, and as such, their added features and functions should be accessible.

Size

Watch sizes are typically measured in millimeters. Most Samsung smartwatches range from 42 to 49 millimeters for the diameter of the face. This size difference will affect price only slightly, but the added real estate might be worth investing in if you intend on watching videos or browsing the internet from your smartwatch.

What to look for in a quality Samsung smartwatch

Bluetooth

Samsung smartwatches make it incredibly easy to pair them to your phone or tablet through their useful Galaxy Wearable app, which streamlines the process of connecting your smartwatch to your phone or even your computer. The built-in Bluetooth makes playing music from your watch and connecting it to speakers a breeze.

Customization

Samsung smartwatches are incredibly customizable. Most of the smartwatches come with detachable wristbands, enabling them to match any attire or function. Additionally, the watch faces available are extremely diverse, ranging from classic looks to more modern ones.

Speakers and microphones

One of the most popular features of most Samsung smartwatches is their built-in speakers and microphones for answering calls or listening to music. However, it is essential to note that while answering calls, a phone or headset will still be required for listening and talking.

How much you can expect to spend on a Samsung smartwatch

The least expensive kind of Samsung smartwatches is its line of smart fit watches such as the Fit2, with prices ranging from $150 to $180. They are perfect for being on the go or exercising, pairing easily with your smartphone to help you listen to music and take calls while active. However, most Samsung smartwatches will fall in the mid-price range, going from $200 to $250.

These watches are stylish and offer several customizable options. High-end Samsung smartwatches will cost more than $250 and have extra features such as waterproof bodies and advanced tracking software. Additionally, these will most likely be the newest in Samsung’s line of smartwatches.

Samsung smartwatch FAQ

Do Samsung smartwatches have their own GPS function?

A. Samsung smartwatches have their own GPS module, allowing you to pair them to your phone or device, and enabling you to keep track of both a watch and its location.

Can you download videos and photos straight to your watch?

A. To download anything to a smartwatch, you must download the media through your phone first. From there, you are able to transfer information to your smartwatch.

What’s the best Samsung smartwatch to buy?

Top Samsung smartwatch

Galaxy Watch3 (41 mm)

What you need to know: With a combination of its health statistics, functional connectivity and stylish design, the Galaxy Watch3 is a top choice for smartwatches.

What you’ll love: It has a large and stylish display and an in-depth health tracking feature. It is also available in three colors.

What you should consider: It is important to note that the titanium variant is the most expensive model offered.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Samsung smartwatch for the money

Galaxy Watch Active2

What you need to know: This is Samsung’s sports design for smartwatches.

What you’ll love: Some features include water resistance, compatibility in extreme temperatures and a built-in GPS for runners.

What you should consider: It should be noted that Samsung Pay is only available in U.S. versions.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Galaxy Fit2

What you need to know: The Galaxy Fit2 is a convenient smartwatch with a curved bracelet and water-resistant design.

What you’ll love: This watch features step, exercise, calorie, heart rate and sleep-quality monitor.

What you should consider: It is important to note that this watch does not have a microphone or a speaker. The wristband is not interchangeable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Golf Edition

What you need to know: This watch provides up-to-date data on golf courses around the globe, perfect for any golfer or golf enthusiast.

What you’ll love: The Active2 Golf Edition smartwatch can display satellite images and maps of more than 40,000 golf courses, and comes equipped with a Smart Caddie feature that can deliver helpful information for playing.

What you should consider: It is important to note that his watch is more expensive than the standard Active2.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

