LG Smart TVs are now even smarter thanks to these two updates

Unlike other streaming services that have a massive inventory of content, Apple TV+ focuses on exclusive original content with A-list actors such as “Ted Lasso” starring Jason Sudeikis, “The Morning Show” starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon and “Finch” starring Tom Hanks.

What are the latest updates for LG smart TVs?

As we reach the limits of detail that the eye can perceive, television manufacturers must come up with new incentives to get people to favor their products over everything else out there. This is particularly important now as companies are aggressively vying for Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales dollars.

FOX31 recently shared helpful tips for shoppers to understand the innovative features that can be found on LG TVs. Starting this month, however, there are two more desirable updates for LG smart TVs tied to Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

Free Apple TV+ three-month trial

TVs have evolved to become portals to almost infinite content. The better the TV, the more robust ways a user access and view that content. In an effort to give you more variety, starting on Nov. 15, 2021, LG smart TV owners will be able to enjoy three free months of Apple TV+.

The best part of this promotion is that it’s not just limited to the latest LG TVs. If you own a compatible 8K or 4K LG smart TV that was manufactured between 2016 and 2021, you can take advantage of this offer. To get your free three months of Apple TV+, all you have to do is click on the Apple TV+ advertisement that shows up on your LG smart TV home menu or follow the on-screen instructions that can be found in the LG content store.

This special offer is for new subscribers, and it is only available until Feb. 13, 2022. There is a limit of one offer per TV, and the user must have an Apple ID with a current payment method on file. At the end of your three-month trial period, your subscription will automatically renew, and you will be billed the current monthly rate for your region.

Automatic Filmmaker Mode on Prime Video content

When you are watching a sporting event or an action-packed TV show, your LG TV can smooth and sharpen the image and give you a better viewing experience. However, when that same technology is applied to feature films, the result may not be nearly as impressive. Filmmaker Mode is a special viewing mode that turns off any picture processing that might make movies feel unnatural or look different from how the director originally intended. This mode also maintains the film’s original aspect ratio, colors and frame rate to give the viewer as close to a cinematic experience as possible in their own home.

LG and Amazon have joined forces to embed a signal in all Prime Video content that automatically triggers Filmmaker Mode in LG 2020 and 2021 4K and 8K UHD Smart TVs — models that are running webOS 5.0 to webOS 6.0.1. This upgrade allows viewers to automatically have the best entertainment experience without needing to manually change a single setting.

