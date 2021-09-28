Best portable DVD player

A portable DVD player can make long trips a breeze for the whole family, as users can find entertainment with or without an internet connection.

Which portable DVD player is best?

You can’t beat a portable DVD player for easy entertainment. These small, battery-powered devices consist of a screen, speakers and the ability to play any DVD into a compact package that can easily fit into a backpack or suitcase. Their ease of use and familiarity make them a favorite among parents looking to keep children occupied while traveling.

Large enough to please the adults and tough enough to withstand the kids, the BOIFUN 17.5-Inch Portable DVD Player is the best option on the market for those in search of a portable DVD player with a brilliant screen and multiple power options included.

What to consider before you buy a portable DVD player

While portable DVD players use straightforward technology, it’s still important to keep a few things in mind to ensure you select a model that will suit your needs.

Screen size

Screen size is a critical consideration if you plan to view your DVD player from a distance or share your device with others. While a larger screen will provide a better image, models with smaller screens are more portable and easier to store.

User

If you’re in the market for a portable DVD player for kids, select a model that is easy to clean and able to withstand occasional drops and bumps. For adult viewers, you can be less selective about the durability of your device and prioritize features related to image and audio quality.

Media compatibility

While most portable DVD players will play almost any disc you insert, some are more selective than others. If you have a movie collection on copied discs, be sure to select a model that can play a wide range of media formats. If your movie collection is digital, seek out a device that can play media from a USB drive or memory card.

Blu-ray compatibility

You may want to invest in a portable device that can also play Blu-ray discs. These units will be more expensive than traditional DVD players, but they include additional features that take advantage of the superior sound and picture quality that Blu-ray technology provides.

Brand name

While big-name companies have a reputation for cutting edge electronics, you need not limit yourself to premium brands as you shop for a portable DVD player. DVD technology has reached an age where almost any model will achieve the quality found in a Sony or Phillips portable DVD player without the additional cost associated with their branding.

What to look for in a quality portable DVD player

Battery life

Battery life is critical when it comes to a portable device. Quality portable DVD players will function for 5-8 hours before requiring a charge.

TV/device connectivity

Some portable DVD players include outputs that allow you to connect them to a television, projector or similar portable DVD player. This means that your portable DVD player can potentially meet all of your entertainment needs both at home and on the road.

Screen swivel

A screen that you can lock into different positions is ideal for sharing your entertainment with other people. Being able to move the screen also allows for more flexibility when it comes to comfortable viewing angles.

Accessories

Many portable DVD players include cables needed for connectivity, remote controls, carrying cases, car chargers and power adapters. These additional items go a long way in ensuring you will easily enjoy your DVD player in a variety of situations.

How much you can expect to spend on a portable DVD player

Portable DVD players start at around $70 for basic, dependable models. You can spend as much as $300 on units with Blu-ray compatibility and a full range of connectivity options.

Portable DVD player FAQ

Do you need headphones to use a portable DVD player?

A. Not necessarily. Portable DVD players have speakers built in. However, since traveling can be noisy and these speakers are generally small and quiet, you will greatly improve your experience with a pair of headphones.

Can you connect your game console to a portable DVD player?

A. In some cases, yes. Portable DVD players that have video inputs can accept video from other sources. However, this may require an adapter or two, depending on your DVD player and game console. Keep in mind that your console will also require its own power source.

Can you watch Netflix on a portable DVD player?

A. Portable DVD players don’t include the smart technology required to stream on the device itself. To view content from Netflix, YouTube or other providers, you will need to connect your DVD player to a smart device using an adapter. This is only possible on DVD players that have video input options.

What’s the best portable DVD player to buy?

Top portable DVD player

BOIFUN 17.5-Inch Portable DVD Player

What you need to know: This portable DVD player provides a large screen and simple controls.

What you’ll love: A adjustable screen makes this model easy and comfortable to use in any situation. This DVD player includes a car adapter and an AC adapter. It can run on battery power for up to six hours.

What you should consider: Some users report quality control issues with this model and a challenging customer service experience.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top portable DVD player for the money

DBPOWER 11.5-Inch Portable DVD Player

What you need to know: This small, affordable DVD player is packed with features and accessories.

What you’ll love: Available in three colors, this model ships with a car charger, an AC power adapter and a mount for attaching it to the back of a car headrest. It can play multiple disc formats and you can connect it to a TV.

What you should consider: Some users have expressed disappointment with the sensitivity of this model’s buttons and its screen quality.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

SYLVANIA Portable Blu-ray, DVD, CD, USB, SD Multi Media Player

What you need to know: This premium portable DVD player is Blu-ray compatible.

What you’ll love: Play the latest, greatest movies with this portable Blu-ray player. It also plays DVDs, USB and SD media. This model’s built-in HDMI input allows game console use.

What you should consider: Some feel that the quality of this model’s screen and audio do not justify its high price despite its Blu-ray compatibility.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

