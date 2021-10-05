Best LG TV

LG offers both LED and OLED television display technologies, while the majority of other manufacturers offer only LED.

Which LG TV is best?

LG is one of the world’s most successful television manufacturers — and with good reason. This brand of TV is available in multiple price points, featuring almost any kind of display technology you could want.

You’ll receive long-lasting performance from LG TVs, and you can choose from several screen sizes, too. Customers love the variety they find with the LG brand.

We’ve compiled a guide to help you select the LG TV that’s right for you. We especially like the LG 86″ 4K Smart UHD NanoCell TV for its display technology, which delivers impressive image quality at a large-screen size.

What to know before you buy a LG TV

Start your search for the perfect LG TV by determining the appropriate size for the room where it will be used. Be aware that larger display screens will have a higher price point than smaller screens.

Screen size is measured diagonally across the television from one corner to the opposite corner. Multiple calculators exist on the Internet that can help you figure out the proper television screen size for a room. These calculations are based on the distance of the seating from the screen and on the resolution of the TV. Smaller screens are appropriate in smaller rooms.

What to look for in a quality LG TV

When comparing various LG TV models to each other and to other brands, pay attention to these features:

Display technology

LED lighting behind the LCD screen is the most common and most affordable display technology. OLED backlighting is precise down to the pixel, delivering greatly enhanced image quality versus LED lighting. LG offers both LED and OLED options.

Smart TV software

Any smart TV on the market has software built into it that simplifies using streaming services and apps. LG TVs use WebOS software. WebOS is easy to use, and you only need one remote control unit to operate it and the TV. Should you prefer another type of smart TV software or service, LG TVs can accept things like Amazon Fire TV Sticks, too.

HDR technology

HDR refers to the color bit depth of the individual pixels on the screen. HDR has 10-bit depth versus 8-bit with a standard TV. HDR is a newer technology that drives up the price of the TV. LG uses a technology called HDR Pro to simulate HDR technology on a TV with 8-bit color depth. HDR Pro TVs are cheaper than HDR TVs from LG.

Resolution

The majority of LG TVs currently for sale have 4K resolution (also called Ultra HD or UHD). You can occasionally find a small-screen LG TV that is limited to HD resolution, which has four times fewer pixels than a 4K TV. Even though you’ll spend a little more for a 4K TV, your television will have a longer lifespan as, eventually, most programming will be offered in 4K resolution.

How much you can expect to spend on a LG TV

LG TVs range from $150 for 22” HD TVs using LED lighting technology to $5,000 for 77” 4K OLED TVs. Dozens of other price points inside the range are available, too, so you can find a model that will fit your budget.

LG TV FAQ

Why do I want a 4K UHD TV when very little 4K programming currently exists?

A. With LG 4K TVs, the software in the television upscales HD programming to fill the screen’s 4K resolution. This results in nicer picture quality.

Can I mount an LG TV to the wall?

A. The majority of larger LG TVs are mountable. You will have to purchase the mounting bracket hardware separately. Make sure you match the size of the bracket to your TV’s size for a proper fit.

What LG TVs are best to buy?

Top LG TV

LG 86″ 4K Smart UHD NanoCell TV

Our take: NanoCell technology in this television screen delivers amazing image quality, perfect for gaming.

What we like: With a 86” screen, you’ll have plenty of size for many use cases. Very easy to connect to the internet.

What we dislike: Some users received defective screen but problem was solved as soon as it was reported to customer service.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top LG TV for the money

LG 55″ 4K Smart OLED TV

Our take: Good performance and screen quality for the money in a 55” TV.

What we like: Sound quality is surprisingly good for a model in this price range. Provides 4K resolution for the crispest images.

What we dislike: WiFi connection occasionally is spotty, which makes streaming video a hassle.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

LG 77″ 4K Ultra High Definition OLED Smart C1 Series

Our take: It’s really expensive, but this is the premier LG OLED television for those who invest a lot of time on TV shows and/or movies.

What we like: Delivers a crystal-clear image, powerful sound and overall great watching experience.

What we dislike: Probably won’t fit in the budget of most people. Huge TV won’t work in average-size rooms.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kyle Schurman writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.