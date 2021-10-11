You’re best off getting your chef small appliances or new and interesting methods of cooking that allow for more precise control.

Which tech gift for chefs is best?

The best technological tools help a chef to get things done faster and more efficiently, but vary based on their experience level. Ask yourself this: Do they need kitchen essentials or do you just want to get them something unique that will encourage them to try new recipes? If the chef you’re buying for is newer, the best tech gift for them is an essential appliance that might round out their repertoire. If they’re more experienced, they likely have the essentials already, so you should get them something specialized and unique.

What makes good tech gifts for chefs?

Buying for chefs is pretty easy if you know what they’re missing. Generally, you want to find gifts that will either help them create recipes they couldn’t before, make their time in the kitchen easier, make them more efficient or help them better manage the cooking process. This means you’re best off getting them small appliances or new and interesting methods of cooking that allow for more precise control. Make sure that they have enough counter space for whatever you buy them.

What are the 10 best tech gifts for chefs?

Best tech gifts for new chefs

Vitamix A2500 Ascent

What you need to know: Vitamix works by allowing users to freely control the speed of the blending.

What you’ll love: The Vitamix can blend just about anything. It handles everything from smoothies to dips to soups without issue.

What you should consider: Vitamix blenders are expensive due to their quality and popularity.

Where to buy: Sold by Vitamix

Cuisinart Air-Fryer Toaster Oven

What you need to know: It’s a combination air-fryer toaster oven that cleans easily.

What you’ll love: It looks great and makes crispy fried food in minutes. It cooks fast and doesn’t take up much space.

What you should consider: The knobs can be broken if turned too roughly.

Where to buy: Sold by Sur La Table and Amazon

Bodum Coffee Grinder

What you need to know: Everyone needs this in their kitchen to make quick work of whole bean coffee in the mornings.

What you’ll love: The taste of freshly ground coffee is much better. This bullet-style grinder is sleek and compact as well as simple to operate. Just fill the top with coffee beans and press down on the cap to activate the grinding mechanism.

What you should consider: Always keep the cap on securely, the blades can be dangerous.

Where to buy: Sold by Bodum

KitchenAid 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

What you need to know: The KitchenAid stand mixer is a kitchen essential and can be used for a long list of different recipes.

What you’ll love: Its curved design and vivid color make it at home in any kitchen, especially considering the machine’s versatility and possible attachments.

What you should consider: It’s heavy and a bit expensive.

Where to buy: Sold by KitchenAid

Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer

What you need to know: This meat thermometer makes cooking meat easy with the temperature displaying on a bright LCD screen.

What you’ll love: The thermometer is easy to use and is consistently accurate with temperature readings. Some customers who have had issues have also said that the manufacturer has great customer service and does a good job of replacing defective items.

What you should consider: Some people have had issues with condensation building up on the meat thermometer’s screen, making it hard to read sometimes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best tech gifts for more experienced chefs

Ooni Koda 16 Gas Powered Pizza Oven

What you need to know: You’ll never want to order pizza for delivery again when you can make your own extra large pizzas with this stone oven.

What you’ll love: This is a large stone pizza oven that can be used for tasty flame cooked veggies, meats and, of course, pizzas.

What you should consider: Cooking pizzas in an oven like this can have a learning curve to getting it cooked evenly.

Where to buy: Sold by Ooni

Anova Precision Cooker

What you need to know: The Anova Precision cooker heats up water quickly and holds it at the desired temperature with pinpoint accuracy.

What you’ll love: It’s simple to attach to any water filled pot; just place what you want to cook in a sealed bag and place in the water to precisely heat any food to whatever internal temperature you want.

What you should consider: If you want to use the cooker for sous vide, you will need an appliance to vacuum seal food.

Where to buy: Sold by Sur La Table

Frieling L-press Citrus Juicer

What you need to know: With the help of this juicer you won’t be stuck reaming oranges or lemons for an hour. It’s a mechanical juicer that presses fruits thoroughly and efficiently.

What you’ll love: The feel of this juicer’s metal components is heavy and satisfying. It takes almost no effort to squeeze the juice out of dozens of fruits in a small amount of time. It’s perfect for people that like fresh squeezed orange juice or fresh lemonade, or for making cocktails.

What you should consider: The machine is heavy; make sure you always keep your fingers out of the press.

Where to buy: Sold by Sur La Table

Cuisinart LCD-screen Griddler

What you need to know: This griddle evenly cooks all kinds of food by pressing both sides.

What you’ll love: It’s perfect for making paninis, burgers and all kinds of protein quickly. It can even be used to make waffles.

What you should consider: The top of this griddle can become hot, so make sure not to let anything rest on it while it’s in use.

Where to buy: Sold by Sur La Table

The Brava

What you need to know: The Brava is a smart oven that’s controlled via an app on your smartphone and cooks with light.

What you’ll love: It bombards food with pulses of light that heat food quicker and more evenly than conventional ovens.

What you should consider: The Brava can be difficult to clean.

Where to buy: Sold by Brava

