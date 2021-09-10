The best stylus pen

If you plan to travel with your stylus, look for one with an integrated clip. This kind of pen can be attached to a tablet case or pocket so you don’t lose track of it.

Which stylus pen is best?

Whether you’re creating digital artwork, playing mobile games or you’re just sick of making typos, a high-quality stylus pen is sure to take your handheld devices to the next level.

Some styluses are simple tools for improved accuracy when using a touchscreen, while others are cutting-edge devices in their own right, with extensive pressure sensitivity and programmable buttons. If you want a versatile stylus that’s loaded with features and perfect for everyday use, then the Renaisser Surface Stylus is the recommended pick.

What to know before you buy a stylus pen

Purpose

The first thing to consider when shopping for a stylus pen is how you intend to use it. If you’re just browsing web pages or taking notes, then a basic pen with a high-quality nib should be perfectly sufficient. If you need a professional tool for creating digital artwork or drafting blueprints, then a stylus with advanced features and increased pressure sensitivity may be preferred.

Nibs

Also known as the tip, the nib is the narrow point that comes in contact with the touchscreen. These pieces can be found in multiple sizes, and most are made from plastic, rubber or fabric. Look for a stylus with an interchangeable nib, which will save you time and money if the nib ever wears out. For more information about nibs, check out the complete stylus pen buying guide from BestReviews.

Rubber: These nibs are meant to replicate the feeling of a finger on a touchscreen. Rubber is great for drawing smooth lines, but the blunt material can also create an unwanted dragging effect.

Plastic: Perfect for precise lines with very little drag, plastic nibs are a popular choice among artists and architects.

Fabric: Less common than plastic or rubber, this bulky nib material also creates drag and is suitable only for simpler touchscreen activities.

Power

Many “passive” styluses simply hold the nib and therefore require no power, but Bluetooth-enabled pens and other advanced models usually require a battery. These can either be rechargeable or need occasional battery replacement. A stylus with a rechargeable battery is usually connected to a device via USB and takes time to charge, whereas a pen with a replaceable battery can be used instantly but has a bulkier design.

What to look for in a quality stylus pen

Pressure sensitivity

A stylus’s pressure sensitivity refers to how accurately the pen will react when you press the nib onto the touchscreen. The harder you press down on the pen, the thicker the line will be. Artists typically look for a stylus that features extensive levels of pressure sensitivity, as these pens more precisely mimic the experience of using a paint brush or pencil.

Programmable buttons

Some high-end models have buttons that can be programmed to perform various functions directly on the stylus. These pens can navigate web pages, undo actions and repeat strokes, offering an increased level of control that can be convenient for daily users.

Palm rejection

Electronic or Bluetooth-enabled styluses often come with palm rejection. This helpful feature uses intelligent technology to distinguish between the nib and your palm, allowing for increased comfort and precision.

How much you can expect to spend on a stylus pen

The price of a stylus pen can vary widely depending on the type of pen and features included, but most consumers can expect to spend around $10-$100.

Stylus pen FAQ

Will my stylus pen work on any device?

A. Most nonpowered, passive styluses will work on any touchscreen, but many battery-powered pens work only with certain devices. Look at the stylus’s compatibility before making your purchase.

Do stylus pens wear out?

A. Stylus pens don’t usually wear out, but their nibs do. Purchase a pen with an interchangeable nib so you can replace it when the time comes.

What’s the best stylus pen to buy?

Top stylus pen

RENAISSER Surface Stylus

What you need to know: This stylish, feature-packed pen boasts an ergonomic design.

What you’ll love: This versatile stylus has a built-in magnet so it can be attached to the side of your devices. It also features tilt support and responds to 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity. The rechargeable battery provides 50 hours of use after 20 minutes of charging via USB.

What you should consider: The pen boasts a thin design that may be tricky for users with large hands.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top stylus pen for the money

MEKO Universal Stylus

What you need to know: This reasonably priced stylus comes with replacement nibs and a comfortable grip.

What you’ll love: This pen is available in eight colors and crafted from stainless steel and aluminum — no plastic parts. It includes two sizes of replaceable stylus tips. The stylus is also compatible with all devices, and nibs are easy to replace.

What you should consider: The tip of this stylus pen isn’t fine enough for digital art or design. Some users also report that the nibs can break easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Honorable mention

Bargains Depot 2-in-1 Universal Touch Screen Pen

What you need to know: These compact pens are perfectly suited for small smartphones and tablets.

What you’ll love: This affordable pen comes with two sizes of replaceable stylus tips. The pen also includes 20 replacement nibs and four pens in various bold colors, including purple, red and blue.

What you should consider: The styluses typically won’t work if you use a screen protector, and they aren’t sensitive enough for handwriting or precise artwork.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

