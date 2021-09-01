The best Lenovo tablet

Most Lenovo tables have fast processors and HD displays, which makes them great for mobile gaming.

Which Lenovo tablets are best?

Lenovo is a popular, premier brand for tablets. These devices are a great way to stay entertained and productive while on the go. They offer similar processing power as traditional laptops while having the added benefit of being small and lightweight for easy portability.

Lenovo is one of the best tablet manufacturers, offering a range of fast, portable and sleek devices, such as the Lenovo Smart Tab M10 Plus. From live streaming movies and TV, to taking photos and video and operating your home smart system, the M10 is perfect for everyday use.

What to know before you buy a Lenovo tablet

Tablets vs. laptops vs. desktops

Tablets are a less expensive option than traditional laptops or desktops. Lenovo tablets are also generally less expensive than other tablet brands. This makes them a great option for budget-minded shoppers. It isn’t just playing games or streaming shows that Lenovo tablets are great for either. Lenovo also makes business-friendly tablets that include extra features such as detachable keyboards, making them a great choice for all occasions. Check out the Best Reviews article to see the best Lenovo tablets.

Tablet screen size

The size of a Lenovo tablet refers to the size of the screen. Most of the brand’s tablets come in around 10-inches, which many buyers agree is an ideal size for everyday use. However, they do offer smaller screen sizes of around 7-inches and larger ones up to 13-inches. Screen size can also determine the resolution. Lenovo designs most of its tablets with Full High-Definition displays with 1080p resolution.

Tablet operating system

There are two main operating systems tablets use, Windows and Android. If you’re an Android smartphone user, you’ll quickly adapt to a Lenovo tablet. The majority of Lenovo tablets use Google Android operating systems. If you are purchasing a tablet for mostly business purposes, you can find certain Lenovo tablets with Windows OS, which may be a better option. These devices can easily operate all programs from Microsoft.

What to look for in a quality Lenovo tablet

Lenovo tablet processing power

Even though tablets are generally designed for more casual use, processing power is still important. The Central Processing Unit (CPU) allows your tablet to process functions and interact with programs. A powerful CPU determines whether your video streams skip or your apps run smoothly without interruption. Processing power is especially important if you’re using your Lenovo tablet for mobile games.

Lenovo tablet storage

A Solid State Drive (SSD) is where tablets store files. If you prefer to avoid using cloud-based storage services like Google Drive, Dropbox or Microsoft OneDrive, having a large SSD is very important. Most Lenovo tablets feature 16 gigabytes (GB) of storage, while higher-quality Lenovo tablets can have 32 GB. The bigger the drive, the more apps, files and programs you can store on your device. After all, there’s nothing worse than going to download an exciting new app only to discover you’ve run out of space on your tablet.

Lenovo tablet camera

Just like smartphones, tablets now come with built-in cameras. Fortunately, Lenovo designs all of their tablets with cameras. Cameras on a quality Lenovo tablet can have many different uses, from capturing a special moment on video to conferencing with your colleagues. Many Lenovo tablets use lenses that can rotate 180 degrees within the tablet’s frame. This feature lets you take wide angle photos and videos. Camera quality is measured in Megapixels (MP) with 13MP being a sufficient amount to shoot photos and video.

How much you can expect to spend on Lenovo tablet

Most Lenovo tablets cost between $100-$300, though smaller, previous generation tablets can be as low as $50 and new, large tablets with 10-inch screens can be up to $500.

Lenovo tablet FAQ

How long will my Lenovo tablet last?

A. Most Lenovo tablets last around four to five years. This is a common lifespan for tablets in the $100-$300 price range. If your Lenovo tablet has an Android OS, Google will provide security updates for a minimum of four years.

Can I download the same apps I use on my phone?

A. Yes. The Android operating system for tablets is the same as that for all Android smartphones. If you purchase a Lenovo with an Android OS, you will be able to download the same apps that you use on your Android phone.

What’s the best Lenovo tablet to buy?

Top Lenovo tablet

Lenovo Smart Tab M10 Plus

What you need to know: This versatile Lenovo tablet is an ideal everyday-use device for easily watching TV, streaming music and managing your smart home.

What you’ll love: The M10 Plus features dual 3 watt speakers that sit within a detachable housing. The speaker also serves as a changing dock for added convenience.

What you should consider: This tablet does not include HDMI connection support.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Lenovo tablet for the money

Lenovo Tab M8 FHD

What you need to know: The M8 features a crisp 1280p display making it a Full High-Definition screen.

What you’ll love: This tablet boasts up to 18 hours of battery life and a Safe Kids mode, making it one of the best budget options available for all-day use as well as an ideal tablet for young children. It also has fast processing, a 13 Megapixel camera and Dolby Atmos speakers.

What you should consider: With only an 8-inch display, the M8 might feel too small for some users.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Lenovo Chromebook Duet

What you need to know: The Chromebook Duet is Lenovo’s best 2-1 tablet featuring a touchscreen and detachable keyboard with a 10.1-inch display.

What you’ll love: The Duet has a very stylish design which includes a soft, fabric-coated stand. It is also very lightweight, coming in at exactly one pound.

What you should consider: This tablet is compatible with Lenovo’s stylus pen, though it’s sold separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

