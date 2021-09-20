Best tablet under $200

If you’re planning a road trip with the family, invest in a tablet mount that attaches to the back of your seat. Kids can enjoy media hands-free, which also means they won’t end up dropping or breaking the tablet on the ride.

WHICH TABLET UNDER $200 IS BEST?

If you’re looking for a tablet that won’t break the bank, it’s worth considering a top-rated model under $200. Many tablets in this price range boast premium features and construction, meaning you don’t need to compromise on quality. Some tablets under $200 have expandable memory options, top-notch speakers, or are well-suited for photography and recording. Perhaps the strongest feature in these tablets is their impressive battery life, which can last as long as 18 hours.

Ready to make a wallet-friendly tech purchase? Keep reading our buying guide for tips on comparing tablets under $200. We’re including our top pick, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A 8-Inch Tablet, which is popular for its slim design and seamless user experience.

WHAT TO KNOW BEFORE YOU BUY A TABLET UNDER $200

Size

To find the most suitable tablet for your needs, choose a size that falls in line with its intended use. If you need a tablet for travel, aim for slender, lightweight models that fit into carry-on bags or purses. For everyday media enjoyment, you might want a larger tablet, especially one with a big screen and a decent sound system.

Screen resolution

While full HD is the standard resolution for most tablets, some manufacturers remain competitive with tablets under $200, while their resolutions are subpar. It’s not a big deal if you intend to use your tablet as an e-reader or to browse online. If you’re interested in watching media, however, aim for 1080p resolution.

Battery life

Battery life is a top feature to compare among tablets $200 and under. Luckily, most models in this price bracket average eight hours of use on a full charge, which is plenty for the average person. Those closer to the $200 mark can have 10 to 12 hours of battery life, while some push almost 16 hours.

WHAT TO LOOK FOR IN A QUALITY TABLET UNDER $200

Operating system (OS)

For the most part, tablets under $200 run on some version of Android OS, though some run on Windows 10. If you’re a fan of iOS and are considering an iPad, be warned it’s probably a much older refurbished model.

Storage

If you’re planning on using your tablet for media, make sure it has ample storage to hold movies and music. Some tablets even have expandable memory, in which case you can utilize memory cards to boost your tablet’s overall storage capacity.

Apps

Maximize your tablet use by downloading as many apps as your heart desires. For tablets running Android, you have an impressive selection from the Google Play app store. If the tablet runs on Windows 10, you can find apps on the Microsoft Store, though the selection is smaller.

HOW MUCH YOU CAN EXPECT TO SPEND ON A TABLET UNDER $200

While you can find tablets between $80-$200, you get what you pay for in this bracket. Those priced below $140 tend to be from lesser-known manufacturers and aren’t always reliable. If possible, stick to $170 and above to get the best quality and bang for your buck.

TABLET UNDER $200 FAQ

What’s the case selection like for tablets under $200?

A. You can find quite the range of cases for tablets from well-known manufacturers, though it might be harder to find an assortment for tablets by less popular ones. There are some universal cases that fit multiple tablets, so check the case’s compatibility chart to choose the right one.

I mostly want to read and browse the web. Should I get a tablet under $200 or an e-reader?

A. It’s probably more cost-effective to pick up a tablet under $200. Some users feel it’s much easier to browse online with a tablet than an e-reader. If you may want to use your tablet in other ways down the line, you then have the option to download apps.

WHAT ARE THE BEST TABLETS UNDER $200 TO BUY?

Top tablet under $200

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A 8-Inch Tablet

Our take: This is a reliable, lightweight tablet with a top-quality camera featuring 720 HD recording.

What we like: It offers dual-band WiFi and an eight-hour battery life. It is expandable up to 128GBu and runs on Android 5.0 Lollipop.

What you should consider: Some consumers wish camera quality was a bit better.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Top tablet under $200 for the money

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet

Our take: This budget-friendly tablet has an expandable memory of up to 512GB.

What we like: It has a 12–hour battery life and 3GB ram

What you should consider: It has a low camera resolution.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Worth checking out

Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab

Our take: This is a premium tablet with impressive speakers and versatile form factor.

What we like: It offers 1080p full HD resolution and immersive speaker system.

What you should consider: It’s at the top of the price point, but it’s well worth it for so many premium features.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.