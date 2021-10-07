Best Osmo kit for a Fire tablet

An Osmo kit is a fantastic way to give kids the screen time they’re craving while knowing they’re simultaneously learning.

Which Osmo kit for a Fire tablet is best?

While the endless arguments over how much screen time is appropriate for your growing child are unlikely to be resolved anytime soon, there are ways to make screen time both entertaining and educational. For example, the Osmo company has produced award-winning educational games and kits for use with popular tablets, including the Fire series from Amazon. With the Osmo Genius Starter Kit for Fire Tablet at their disposal, your child can enjoy screen time while educating themselves and give you a much-needed break in the process.

What to know before you buy an Osmo kit for Fire tablet

Award-winning technology to let children learn through play

Osmo was founded in 2013 by a pair of dads, Pramod Sharma and Jerome Scholler. They wanted to create toys that spurred their children to more extraordinary intellectual pursuits while incorporating technology and hands-on play. Aside from addressing a common concern among modern parents about the potentially detrimental effects of childrens’ prolonged exposure to screens, Osmo has partnered with thousands of classrooms to provide educational tools and technology. The company has received awards including the Oppenheim Award, a Parent’s Choice award and one of Time magazine’s Best Inventions.

Variety of programs for different age groups and interests

Just like how you wouldn’t purchase a “Star Trek” backpack for your child who is obsessed with “Star Wars,” it is crucial to consider which Osmo kit will best improve your child’s skills and knowledge while retaining their interest. Whether you are the proud parent of a rambunctious 3-year-old or a contemplative preteen mulling over their interests and goals, there’s an Osmo kit that will help them develop their drawing, problem-solving, math, vocabulary skills and so much more.

Cost-effective tablet option

The range of Fire tablets from Amazon represents a relatively inexpensive starting point for introducing your child to entertaining and educational technology. Furthermore, Fire tablets offer a robust range of parental control options, including app downloads and the ability to make purchases, ensuring that inappropriate content doesn’t become an issue.

What to look for in a quality Osmo kit for a Fire tablet

Materials

While your child should ideally realize what is inappropriate to put in their mouths by a certain age, a particularly bold or reckless kid may test both your patience and your ability to research the properties of various household chemicals. However, the last thing you want from an educational toy is for it to be composed of physically or chemically dangerous substances. Fortunately, Osmo kits for Fire tablets are made from age-appropriate materials such as BPA-free and dishwasher-safe silicone to ensure that any errant chewing won’t cause any harm or injury.

Age

Whether you are trying to encourage your child to take an active interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics or want your toddler to develop their social and emotional skills, there’s an Osmo kit available. Osmo kits are available in three separate age groups, including ages 3 to 5, 5 to 9, and 10 and up. Osmo has also developed several proprietary games and programs like Newton, Words and Tangram to make learning and entertainment virtually synonymous for your child.

Compatibility

Osmo kits work with an impressive range of Fire tablets, including the 8th Gen Fire HD 8, 9th Gen Fire 7 and 9th Gen Fire HD 10. However, the Fire HD 8 10th Gen and Fire HD 10 11th Gen owners will need to purchase a reflector adaptor to use certain Osmo Kits.

How much you can expect to spend on an Osmo kit for a Fire tablet

Depending on the included content and any budgetary considerations, a quality Osmo kit for Fire tablet can cost $60-$90 and sometimes more.

Best Osmo kit for a Fire tablet FAQ

How do you set up your Osmo kit with your Fire tablet?

A. Osmo helpfully offers consumers both a set of detailed written instructions as well as step-by-step video tutorials to ensure your device works great from the start.

What kind of subjects are available through Osmo kits?

A. The subjects offered by Osmo kits include the fundamentals of physics, computer coding, art, spelling and vocabulary, spatial relational skills, world geography, emotional empathy and much more.

What’s the best Osmo kit for a Fire tablet to buy?

Top Osmo kit for a Fire tablet

Osmo Genius Starter Kit for Fire Tablet – Ages 6-10 – Math, Spelling, Creativity & More

What you need to know: This is an excellent Osmo kit that lets your child control their learning experience.

What you’ll love: This unit comes with real-time audio/visual feedback that allows children to learn in a stress-free environment and experiment.

What you should consider: Users have reported issues with compatibility and a less than easy setup process.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Osmo kit for a Fire tablet for the money

Osmo – Super Studio Disney Frozen 2 Game + Osmo Fire Tablet Base Bundle (Ages 5-11)

What you need to know: This is a perfect Osmo kit for the child who loves “Frozen” and wants to improve their drawing skills.

What you’ll love: This unit offers lessons designed to improve hand-eye coordination, listening skills and drawing confidence, in addition to the game apps and a 90-day warranty.

What you should consider: Users have reported technical difficulties such as the Fire tablet and Osmo device not pairing successfully.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Osmo – Little Genius Starter Kit for Fire Tablet

What you need to know: This Osmo kit will ensure your child’s preschool experience gets off to the best possible start.

What you’ll love: This unit includes four game apps, 38 silicone sticks and rings and 19 cardboard pretend-play costume pieces.

What you should consider: Users have reported issues connecting with the 8th generation Fire tablet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

