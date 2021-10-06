Best kids’ tablet case

For users with particularly young kids, buying an additional screen protector can prevent damage or scratches from occurring.

Best cases to keep tablets safe in kids’ hands

Tablets have increasingly become accessible and popular technology. With so many having games, screens big enough for movies and high-level computing power, tablets are a great gift for anyone. As they become more popular with kids, however, the need for cases that are designed for them is becoming larger. Cases with extra durability, more colorful designs and even extra features are perfect for younger users. Knowing which one to get for any child can still be a difficult task.

Features to consider before buying a kids’ tablet case

Durability and screen protection

When buying a tablet case made for kids, the most important factor is absolutely durability. With kids more likely to drop or be extra rough with a tablet, having a strong, shock-absorbing exterior and raised edges to protect the screen should be high on the priority list. Several tablet case options come with advanced protective qualities specifically for kids.

Color and design

For kids in particular, having a tablet case with fun colors or designs can be higher on the priority list. Several brands of tablet cases come in many colors, while other brands offer specific characters from TV and movies on the backs of the cases. Depending on the brand, kids can get Marvel, Disney or DC characters as a part of their cases.

Tablet case material

Much like phone cases, there are a variety of materials used in tablet cases. Basic options include silicone and plastic, while more heavy-duty cases have reinforced rubber and carbon fiber. Other case materials include leather, metal and wood, though for kids cases, these are much less common.

Handles, keyboards and other additional features

In addition to basic design and durability, several tablet cases come with many extra features that can enhance the experience. For kids using their tablets for school, having a case with an attachable keyboard can be beneficial. For younger children with smaller hands, having a kids’ tablet with handles on the sides can make it easier to use. Other features include screen covers and kickstands.

Price range

The price range for tablet cases can be large, but nearly all cases are affordable. The cheapest tablet cases can cost as little as $10, while the highest-quality cases can range from $60-$70.

Best kids’ tablet cases

Top kids’ tablet case

OtterBox Trusty CASE for iPad

What you need to know: This is a first-rate tablet case with high-quality durability to prevent kids from damaging their devices.

What you’ll love: The tablet case comes with a detachable stand and holder to make it easier for kids to watch shows or videos. This case is infused with a silver-based additive that helps prevent mold or other microbial substances from forming.

What you should consider: This is one of the more expensive tablet cases and costs around $60.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top kids’ tablet case for the money

ANTIKE Case

What you need to know: This is an affordable and durable case that comes in a variety of fun colors for kids.

What you’ll love: The lightweight rubber is easy to grip and the reinforced corners help protect the device from drops. This case also has raised edges that prevent the screen from taking any direct impact.

What you should consider: Some users report that the case doesn’t fit perfectly to the tablet it’s designed for.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Honorable mentions

BRAECN iPad Case 8th Generation

What you need to know: This quality tablet case is available in unique colors and has several extra features.

What you’ll love: A Velcro hand strap on the back makes for easy holding for younger kids. This case also has a stylus holder. The tablet features an attachable screen protector.

What you should consider: The stand holding the case up only has two angles, which may not provide enough versatility for some users.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Amazon Kid-Proof Case for Fire HD 10 Tablet

What you need to know: This Amazon-created case for the Fire tablet features added durability with kid-friendly material.

What you’ll love: Its reinforced corners help prevent damage from dropping. The tablet case also has an adjustable stand for watching videos.

What you should consider: Some users report that the stand falls over when set at specific angles.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

BMOUO Kids’ Case for Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0

What you need to know: This is a durable and colorful case built specifically for kids who use Samsung Galaxy tablets.

What you’ll love: It features added durability using dense EVA foam, but it’s lightweight. The case also has a handle that can turn into a TV stand.

What you should consider: Some holes don’t line up properly with the ports.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

GumDrop FoamTech Case for The Apple iPad

What you need to know: Its dense EVA foam design makes this a high-quality tablet case that can stand up to any dropping.

What you’ll love: The case comes with a carrying handle that doubles as a stand for easy typing or watching videos. The raised edges help prevent damage to the screen.

What you should consider: Some reports show that the case doesn’t offer the same amount of protection as other more expensive cases.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

SIBEITU Microsoft Surface Pro X Case

What you need to know: Built for durability and portability, this tablet case is available in fun, bright colors.

What you’ll love: The tablet case has an adjustable hand strap to hold it more comfortably and a shoulder strap for easy transport. There’s a cushion air sac on the corners to prevent damage.

What you should consider: The stylus can’t charge on the tablet when the case is attached.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Tom Price writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.