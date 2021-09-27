The first iPad designs featured kickstands and handles. This idea came to life in the iPad 2’s magnetic cover.

Which iPad is best?

Each year, Apple produces new iPhones, iPads and laptops with the latest technological advances. Apple’s products are used by millions for pleasure, music and design. iPads used to be solely for streaming your favorite movies and TV shows or playing games from the Apple Store. Now, iPads have numerous uses.

One of the most transformed features on an iPad is the camera. Higher-depth lenses allow for ultra-HD photos and are great for those who love photography. If you don’t like lugging around a computer, iPads can be used as one with easy keyboard and mouse attachments. Because iPads are touchscreens, with the purchase of a stylus, they’re perfect for web, app and graphic designers.

iPad Pro 5th generation

The iPad Pro 5th generation is Apple’s latest. If you’re looking for the best of the best iPad, this is it. Its reliable, fast, powerful and sleek design is perfect for aspiring artists. Made in Space Gray and silver, it’s available in five storage capacities, making it extremely versatile.

Designed with an Apple M1 chip, the iPad Pro 5th generation is supercharged while providing next-level performance and graphics. One of the newest features is the ultra-wide front-facing camera. If you’re on a video call, the Center Stage feature automatically keeps you in the frame. The 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display makes this iPad suitable for editing and viewing high-resolution photographs and videos. If you prefer a smaller screen, the 11-inch Liquid Retina display is easy to transport. It includes True Tone adapting, so pictures come out crystal clear.

Wi-Fi has never been better with the iPad than on the iPad Pro 5th generation. Whether wired or wireless, Apple’s Thunderbolt technology allows for accessories to connect easily and provide top-speed internet. When not connected to the internet, this iPad is equipped with 5G cellular models, so you still get fast and reliable service.

The iPad Pro 5th generation is on the expensive scale, but its features make it worth every penny. If you often travel with an iPad, size is something to take into consideration, as it’s on the larger side. The 11-inch iPad Pro 5th generation is smaller but doesn’t provide the same features as the 12.9-inch version.

iPad Air 4th generation

The iPad Air 4th generation has an intuitive design and is worth the investment. Available in green, rose gold, silver, Space Gray and sky blue, this product is a fun way to showcase your personality. Its advanced features and capabilities make the iPad Air 4th generation more adaptable than a computer.

It features a 10.9-inch screen Liquid Retina display with True Tone and P3 wide color, so pictures and videos come out breathtaking. Apple Touch ID makes it fast, easy and more secure for smaller functions like payment and logging into apps and websites.

The iPad Air 4th generation is designed with an A14 Bionic chip, provides up to 40% faster usage and makes editing 4K videos and pictures a breeze. Graphic designers and artists can bring their artwork to life with the Apple Pencil. For those who prefer to take notes on tablets rather than computers, iPadOS and the Apple Pencil allow for easy PDF markup.

The battery lasts up to 10 hours, so whether you’re in a work meeting, on your way to class or working on a last-minute project, you don’t have to worry about having a charger nearby.

Quality sound on electronic devices is important, especially if you enjoy streaming videos and music. Reviews state that the iPad Air’s speakers aren’t that impressive. Be sure to examine your iPad closely for scratches or smudges, as some received new iPads with defects.

iPad Pro 4th generation

Although a generation before the iPad Pro 5, the iPad Pro 4th generation is still big and bright and provides more than enough features to make it a close second. Its high-tech features like True Tone, P3 wide color, LiDAR scanner and 10-hour battery make it easy to complete the toughest of projects.

The iPad Pro 4th generation’s Liquid Retina display is like no other. True Tone, ProMotion, P3 wide color gamut and 600 NITS brightness makes everything brighter and better. The A12Z Bionic Chip makes this device faster than a PC, so apps and websites load at top speed.

For those who love taking pictures, the iPad Pro 4th generation’s camera shoots wider and deeper. Videos can be shot and edited in 4K, while the LiDAR Scanner enhances augmented reality. As a bonus, the camera even allows users to scan and sign documents. Similar to the iPad Air 4th generation, this iPad comes with an Apple Pencil that’s not only magnetic, it can be charged wirelessly.

For an expensive item, this device should be packaged securely. Upon receiving your iPad Pro 4th generation, be sure to check for scratches and smudges, as well as plastic screen protectors. Some reviews state that it has difficulty connecting to Wi-Fi with unrecognized errors.

iPad 8th generation

If you’re looking for the most versatility, the iPad 8th generation is the top choice for those on a budget. Its extensive library of apps is perfect for those who love gaming, browsing and sketching. Additionally, this is a great device for those in school, those who love learning and those who are busy workers.

Available in silver and rose gold, the iPad 8th generation is lightweight and provides smooth and fast performance with the A12 Bionic Chip, fast Wi-Fi and Gigabit-class LTE. Multitasking is a breeze with the A12 Bionic Chip: users can access multiple tabs at once, and when you’re on a video call, you can search the web or take notes. If you prefer typing on a keyboard, simply attach the full-size Smart Keyboard. For projects that may require more accuracy, you can attach or connect a trackpad or mouse so it operates like the Multi-Touch experience of an iPad.

Artists and graphic designers love the Apple Pen — it can sketch, draw and paint. Whether taking notes, designing a poster or doodling, the Apple Pen’s precision lets artwork come to life. The iPad 8th generation’s 8MP back camera produces high-definition pictures as well. It has the ability to edit pictures and videos on its 10.2-inch Retina display.

Video gamers love this iPad because of the augmented reality feature. The A12 Bionic Chip allows for gaming content to be 3D, smooth and high-tech. With Bluetooth, PlayStation DualShock controllers, MRi controllers and Xbox wireless controllers can be connected to make gaming the ultimate experience. Apple Arcade has hundreds of games users can download.

If storage is a main concern when searching for the right iPad, you may want to consider another option, since the iPad 8th generation is only available in 32G.

iPad mini

At an amazing price under $500, the iPad mini is impressive. Its light design and 10-hour battery life allow for maximum usage anywhere. The 9.7-inch screen size and 7.9-inch Retina display make it easy to read in any lighting. Like the iPad 8th generation, this iPad features augmented reality and shoots pictures in HD. It’s built with the same A12 Bionic Chip as other generations, so Wi-Fi speeds are fast and reliable. The iPad mini also supports the Apple Pen, so you can easily take notes and sketch in pixel-perfect precision.

If you’re looking for an iPad that has it all, you may want to consider a different generation. However, the iPad mini is perfect if you’re on a tight budget or looking for a small tablet to take on the go.

