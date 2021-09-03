Best e-reader

As well-known as Amazon’s Kindle is, it wasn’t the first e-reader on the market. That honor went to the Rocketbook in 1997. Amazon passed on the idea, and Barnes & Noble quickly snapped up the device. It sold 200,000 units in the first year.

Which e-readers are best?

Few things can beat the smell of a new book. Fingering through the untouched pages can give you a lot of joy of the upcoming journey, but the convenience and ease of an e-reader has moved books into the 21st century. Compact and with enough storage space for thousands of reading hours, e-readers have become a widely popular gadget. It is easy to see why, as you simply have to look no further than the latest Kindle Oasis. Be sure to check out BestReviews’ buying guide for a complete look at the best e-readers available.

What to know before you buy an e-reader

Storage capacity

The main point of an e-reader is that you can have thousands of books available at the touch of a button. Running out of space will be highly disappointing, which is why you need to consider the amount of reading you’ll be doing. The more reading you enjoy, the more storage you would want for a variety of digital books.

Display quality

Electronic screens like computer monitors, television and smartphones can damage your eyes when used for a long period. To a somewhat lesser degree, so too can e-reader screens if you don’t have the correct display. Consider which display technology will be best for your eyes, and compare the different kinds of displays available. Some e-readers allow you to customize the screen, changing the brightness that’s best for you.

Online store for downloads

Electronic books can be downloaded onto your e-reader or mailed directly from your desktop computer. But many e-reader companies have online stores as well where you can browse for books and buy them. Consider which online marketplaces will have the most books that interest you.

What to look for in a quality e-reader

Battery life

E-readers generally have incredibly long battery lives. On a single charge, e-readers can easily still have some battery power after several months of use. Because they draw so little power, they can also fully charge incredibly fast.

Size

When using an e-reader, it has to be comfortable in your hand. It will be distracting if you have to shift positions constantly. A good quality e-reader will have a great feeling when held with minimal effort, and there should be some area to hold it and not touch the display.

Waterproof

E-readers are great for any situation, whether it is on a train, next to the pool or in the bath. So with that, you certainly don’t want to get it wet. But, a good quality e-reader will be waterproof, or at the very minimum, splash-proof. Several protective covers are also available if your device isn’t waterproof.

How much you can expect to spend on an e-reader

The average price for an e-reader will depend on the manufacturer, model and storage capacity. Most Amazon Kindles can retail for $80-$150, while other brands can retail for $100-$200.

E-reader FAQ

How do I get books onto an e-reader?

A. There are several ways to get more electronic books onto your e-reader. All e-readers are WiFi-enabled so that you can easily connect them to an online store for downloading more. You can also transfer books from your desktop computer through a USB cable, or you can email downloaded books and documents to your e-reader.

Do you get any accessories for e-readers?

A. There aren’t a lot of accessories that you’ll need with your e-reader. However, the most critical one is a protective cover. This prevents the outside casing from being damaged and protects the display when not in use. If you have an e-reader with audiobook capabilities, you’d want to get some earbuds.

What’s the best e-reader to buy?

Top e-reader

Amazon Kindle Oasis

What you need to know: The is the best option for the best experience for reading plenty of books on the go.

What you’ll love: With a display measuring 7 inches and 300 pixels per inch, the Kindle Oasis is one of the most popular e-readers from Amazon. The screen’s warmth can be adjusted to suit the time of day and is IPX8-rated for waterproofing. Unlike other Kindles, the Oasis has a strip down the right-side that makes holding it easier, featuring page-turning buttons. It has a headphones jack for listening to audiobooks, and has a storage capacity of 8GB.

What you should consider: It is only available in two colors, and graphite or champagne gold might not be to everyone’s liking.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top e-reader for the money

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

What you need to know: This is a popular choice that’s perfect for any occasion.

What you’ll love: Available in four different colors, the Kindle Paperwhite comes with a 3-month subscription to Kindle Unlimited. It has a glare-free, 6-inch display which is also waterproof from splashes. It has an internal storage of 8GB, which is more than enough for plenty of books. A single battery charge will last you for weeks.

What you should consider: The Paperwhite doesn’t have adjustable warm light or auto-adjusting light sensors.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Amazon Kindle

What you need to know: The original Kindle is still a good purchase.

What you’ll love: With 8GB of internal storage and a 6-inch screen, the original Kindle is still the perfect companion for reading on the train, bus or the beach. It has a display resolution of 167 pixels per inch, four front light LEDs and is compatible with Audible audiobooks.

What you should consider: The display’s PPI is almost half of current Kindles, so the text might not be as clear as it could be.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

